Biodiversity patterns change predictably with scale across ecosystems

Species diversity, known to increase with area, displays what ecologists term Species-Area Relationships (SARs). The new model identifies three SAR phases: a rapid species gain from local to regional scales, a slower increase from regional to continental scales, and another acceleration at continental to intercontinental levels. This pattern reflects how species' geographical ranges overlap and disperse.
Lead author Dr Luis Borda-de-Agua from CIBIO in Portugal notes, "We demonstrated that the individual geographical ranges of all species within the studied areas shape the typical species distribution patterns (SARs) we observe across the globe. By combining these distributions in a novel way, we developed a formula to estimate the number of species at the transitions between different phases."
This new predictive capability holds vital implications for conservation. It can help pinpoint where the rate of species emergence changes and assess biodiversity losses tied to habitat destruction. These transition points also provide critical data for estimating extinction rates used in global biodiversity assessments.
The researchers validated their model by analyzing SARs across birds, amphibians, and other taxa, using a dataset of approximately 700 million individual species observations. The model's predictions closely aligned with observed data, reinforcing its robustness.
Senior author Prof Henrique Pereira from iDiv and MLU adds, "New findings like ours unveil hidden patterns that have been shaping life on Earth for millions of years. Just as physics deciphers the universe's deepest mysteries, new ecological theory can reveal the fundamental forces shaping biodiversity on our amazing planet."
Research Report:Modelling the species-area relationship usingextreme value theory
Related Links
IDIV
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21
Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'
UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
Volcanic eruptions linked to satellite disruption risks in upper atmosphere
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20
Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists
UN experts demand probe of reported mass killings in Mali
Nigeria court orders seizure of 73 properties linked to Chinese scam suspects
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters