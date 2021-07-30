. Earth Science News .
China fights Covid surge as Japan extends emergency during Olympics
 July 30, 2021

Study: Understanding negative vaccine view of skeptics could get more people vaccinated
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 30, 2021 - Survey data collected at an anti-vaccine conference in Poland suggests most vaccine skeptics and antagonists are motivated by a generalized negative attitude to vaccines, not direct experience.

Previous studies suggests those opposed to vaccines are unlikely to be persuaded otherwise, at least in the short term, but the latest findings -- published Friday in the journal Social Psychological Bulletin -- may help public health officials get through to those who are "vaccine hesitant."

For the study, scientists surveyed attendees of a conference where speakers presented anti-vaccine arguments.

Researchers found most survey participants reported their antagonism was based on their own or observed negative experiences with vaccines. However, the same participants were vague when citing those experiences and the sources of their information.

Most critics of vaccines cited concerns about autism, allergies or children getting sick from vaccines, though were unable to cite evidence of correlation.

Psychological research suggests it is common for negative reports to stand out in people's minds. As well, when negative misinformation spreads, people who receive said misinformation from multiple sources are likely to forget where it came from.

Instead, people misattribute their negative beliefs about vaccines to direct experience or the experiences of close friends and relatives.

"Confirmation bias consists of an individual actively seeking information consistent with their pre-existing hypothesis, and avoiding information indicative of alternative explanations," researchers wrote in their paper.

"Therefore, a pre-existing negative attitude toward vaccines may cause individuals to interpret negative symptoms as consequences of vaccines, further reinforcing the negative attitude," the researchers wrote.

In addition to harboring fears about negative side effects, vaccine opponents claim vaccines are insufficiently tested and fail to protect society against infectious diseases. They also believe anti-vaccine leaders are more devoted to protecting the public than physicians who advocate for vaccines.

Those who identified as vaccine hesitant were more confident about efficacy of vaccines, as well as the reliability of research and testing, but these skeptics were still sympathetic to claims made by the anti-vaccine proponents about side effects and the "Big Pharma conspiracy."

Surprisingly, opponents of vaccines were more confident than those who were vaccine hesitant about the ability of modern medicine to handle the pandemic.

The findings suggest public health officials may be able to get through to those that are hesitant about vaccines by addressing their specific concerns about side effects, the researchers said.

The authors of the new study also suggest vaccine outreach should feature positive, prosocial arguments, such as the reasons medical professionals recommend vaccines.

Hundreds of thousands of people in China were in lockdown on Friday as the country battled its worst Covid-19 outbreak in months, while Japan -- a week into the Olympics -- extended its state of emergency due to surging infections.

The average number of new daily cases globally jumped by 10 percent over the last week, according to an AFP tally, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant, after slowing between late April and mid-June.

While the Asia-Pacific region has been hard-hit -- with Vietnam and Japan recording a 61 percent jump in daily cases -- Western countries are also facing surges, with the US and Canada seeing 57 percent more infections.

The World Health Organization has warned that the Delta variant, first detected in India, could unleash more outbreaks in a high-risk zone stretching from Morocco to Pakistan where vaccination rates are low.

In China, a cluster of infections in Nanjing city linked to airport workers who cleaned a plane from Russia earlier this month had reached Beijing and five provinces by Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been locked down in Jiangsu province, of which Nanjing is the capital, while 41,000 came under stay-at-home orders in Beijing's Changping district.

- Manila misery -

The Philippines, which has closed its airport to most international travel for months, will send more than 13 million people in the national capital region back into lockdown next week because of a Delta-linked increase, the government said Friday.

And Japan extended a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and expanded the measure to four more regions after new cases topped 10,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Japan's case figures remain small compared to many places, with 3,300 new infections reported in Tokyo on Friday, but experts say the medical system is already at risk of being overwhelmed with only around a quarter of the population fully vaccinated.

The record cases come as Tokyo hosts the Olympics, where organisers on Friday reported 27 new cases related to the event -- the highest daily figure yet.

Australia said it would not reopen borders and end lockdowns until vaccination rates reach 80 percent.

- Nastier variants -

In Germany, the government tightened restrictions on unvaccinated people entering the country, "regardless of whether they come by plane, car or train", Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

Governments of other wealthy countries have amplified efforts to get more of their populations to accept jabs.

Bolstering their case, new research shows that relaxing anti-virus measures before an entire population is vaccinated greatly enhances the risk of more resistant variants evolving.

At a time when nearly 60 percent of Europeans have received at least one vaccine dose, the authors said their study showed the need to maintain non-vaccination measures until everyone is fully jabbed.

"Delta is a warning: it's a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said.

- Kenya curfew -

More than four billion doses of vaccines have now been administered across the globe, according to AFP data.

High-income countries gave out an average of 97 shots per 100 inhabitants compared with just 1.6 in low-income nations.

Kenya, where only 1.7 million shots have been given to the population of 52 million, on Friday extended a nighttime curfew and banned public gatherings after a surge in Delta cases.

Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said hospitals were becoming overwhelmed.

"If you fall sick today, you will not get a hospital bed," Kagwe said. "I am not scaring you, I am telling you the reality."

To help fill the vaccine gap, rich countries are stepping up donations to the less wealthy.

The US sent three million Moderna doses to Uzbekistan and one million doeses to Tunisia on Friday, following a delivery of 1.5 million Moderna jabs to neighbouring Tajikistan earlier this week.

Even while many of the world's poorest are yet to receive a first dose, Israel on Friday began rolling out a third booster dose for over-60s.

