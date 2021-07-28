. Earth Science News .
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Japan
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) July 28, 2021

A tropical storm hit northern Japan on Wednesday but there were no immediate reports of damage and Olympic football matches in the region were due to go ahead.

Local authorities issued non-mandatory evacuation orders and set up emergency shelters as Tropical Storm Nepartak made landfall in northern Japan's Miyagi region shortly before 6:00 am (2100 GMT Tuesday).

The storm is passing south of Morioka city in Iwate prefecture, bringing "strong" but not "violent" winds of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Miyagi is hosting Olympic football matches on Wednesday -- some of the few Tokyo 2020 events that fans are allowed to attend -- but organisers said they would not be affected.

Heavy rain prompted some towns in Iwate to issue landslide warnings and a number of local train services were suspended, but not bullet trains.

The storm is projected to weaken as it travels northwest and out into the Sea of Japan by early evening.

On Tuesday, the weather system brought wind and rain to parts of Japan's east coast, making for challenging conditions at the women's triathlon in Tokyo.

Organisers rescheduled some rowing and archery events over concerns about high winds and brought forward the final rounds of the surfing competitions to take advantage of the waves.

Japan's typhoon season runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.

In 2019, Typhoon Hagibis smashed into Japan as it hosted the Rugby World Cup, killing more than 100 people.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SHAKE AND BLOW
Typhoon In-Fa drenches eastern China
 Ningbo, China (AFP) July 25, 2021
 Typhoon In-Fa uprooted trees and drenched communities in knee-deep water in parts of eastern China, but there were no reports of major damage as it made landfall on Sunday. Sea, air and rail traffic had been shut down across a swathe of the coast centered on the major shipping port of Ningbo, where the weakening typhoon rumbled ashore around midday packing winds of up to 38 metres per second, according to the China Meteorological Administration. Response teams in Ningbo cleared away fallen trees ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Health fears ease after German chemical park blast

 Solastalgia and doomism: new climate lingo boggles the mind

 Two dead, five missing in blast at German chemical park

 GOP leaders object to cancellation of border wall construction
SHAKE AND BLOW
Facebook assembles team to build 'metaverse'

 Water as a metal - detected at BESSY II

 Metallic glass gears up for 'Cobots,' Coatings, and More

 Redwire to demonstrate In-Space Additive Manufacturing on ISS for Lunar operations
SHAKE AND BLOW
U.S., Seychelles sign maritime protection agreement

 What happens to marine life when oxygen is scarce

 In Spain, dozens of villages struggle for drinking water

 Macron backs heritage bid of remote Polynesian islands
SHAKE AND BLOW
Ice clouds warming the Arctic

 Canada's new governor general, Inuit advocate Mary Simon

 Unsustainable Arctic shipping risks accelerating damage to the Arctic environment

 Russia races to build giant ice-breakers for Arctic dominance
SHAKE AND BLOW
Researchers make vegan probiotic drink from rice, pea proteins

 Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

 Benin's rare swamp forest 'at risk of disappearing'

 NASA's role in agriculture
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tropical storm makes landfall in northern Japan

 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, small tsunami

 Indonesia's Sinabung volcano erupts

 Death toll from Henan floods rises to 71 as China braces for more rain
SHAKE AND BLOW
In Mali capital, animist sacrifices under 'Chinese bridge'

 'Talking drum' mimics speech patterns of West Africa's Yoruba language

 Eight killed in army offensive on DR Congo gorilla park

 DR Congo army says 150 hostages freed from Islamist militia
SHAKE AND BLOW
Fitbit-wearing baboons reveal price of social cohesion

 Human body size fluctuated in response to climate change over last million years

 Archaeologists unveil grand building near Jerusalem's Western Wall

 Kids learn language faster than adults because of how people speak to them








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.