Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 China says BRICS not seeking 'confrontation' after Trump tariff threat
China says BRICS not seeking 'confrontation' after Trump tariff threat
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 7, 2025

China said on Monday that BRICS, the grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia and India, was not seeking "confrontation" after US President Donald Trump vowed to impose an extra 10 percent tariff on countries aligning with the bloc.

"Regarding the imposition of tariffs, China has repeatedly stated its position that trade and tariff wars have no winners and protectionism offers no way forward," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Trump said he would send the first tariff letters to various countries on Monday, days before his deadline for trading partners to reach a deal expires.

He said on Sunday he would send a first batch of up to 15 letters, warning that US levies on imports would snap back to the high levels he set in April if countries failed to make agreements.

And, in a post on his Truth Social network, he threatened a further 10 percent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the emerging BRICS nations, accusing them of "anti-Americanism" after they slammed his tariffs at a summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Conceived two decades ago as a forum for fast-growing economies, BRICS has come to be seen as a Chinese-driven counterbalance to US and western European power.

However, Beijing defended the grouping on Monday as "an important platform for cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries".

"It advocates openness, inclusivity and win-win cooperation," Mao said.

"It does not engage in camp confrontation and is not targeted at any country," she said.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with Trump?
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) June 26, 2025
 After satisfying Donald Trump's calls for Europe to ramp up defence spending in NATO, EU leaders in Brussels turned Thursday to the next big challenge ahead: how to seal a trade deal with the US leader. Time is running out. The European Union has until July 9 to reach a deal or see swingeing tariffs kick in on a majority of goods, unleashing economic pain. The European Commission, in charge of EU trade policy, has been in talks with Washington for weeks, and the leaders of Europe's two biggest e ... read more
TRADE WARS
UN aid meeting seeks end to Global South debt crisis

 Cold baths, climate shelters as Southern Europe heatwave intensifies

 At least 10 dead in Colombia landslide

 Storm-plagued Mexico faces the music as warming continues apace
TRADE WARS
Meta's AI talent war raises questions about strategy

 Germany criticises China curbs on rare-earth exports

 US judge sides with Meta in AI training copyright case

 EU proposes space laws to reduce orbital junk and boost industry
TRADE WARS
Nearly one-third of Pacific nation Tuvalu seeks Australian climate visa

 'Significant declines' in some species after deep-sea mining: research

 India will 'never' restore Pakistan water treaty: minister

 Water levels plummet at drought-hit Iraqi reservoir
TRADE WARS
In Norway's Arctic, meteorologists have a first-row seat to climate change

 Arctic warming spurs growth of carbon-soaking peatlands

 How did life survive 'Snowball Earth'? In ponds, study suggests

 Permafrost in Swiss Alps at record warmth
TRADE WARS
Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports

 Climate change could cut crop yields up to a quarter

 Heat tolerant crops achievable but require long timelines and major investment

 Turkmenistan names high-yield wheat after its leaders
TRADE WARS
Brazilian found dead after fall at Indonesia volcano

 Two dead in Mexico as Hurricane Erick moves on from Mexican coast

 Nigeria flood victims mourn missing bodies as death toll stagnates

 Cleanup begins as Hurricane Erick moves on from Mexican coast
TRADE WARS
Africa must pivot from aid to trade: WTO

 Green bonds offer hope, and risk, in Africa's climate fight

 34 Niger soldiers killed in attack near Mali border: defence ministry

 Russia steps out from shadows in Africa with state paramilitary
TRADE WARS
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp

 Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike

 If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.