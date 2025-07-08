Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims



By Mois�s �VILA, Gianrigo MARLETTA



Hunt, United States (AFP) July 8, 2025



Volunteers on horseback and others with rescue dogs are combing riverbanks alongside authorities in central Texas, searching for victims of catastrophic floods that have killed more than 100 people.

Rescuers in inflatable motorboats also searched Monday for bodies near Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp, where 27 campers and counselors died after being swept away by floodwaters.

Another team collected the children's belongings from flooded cabins marked by mud lines exceeding five feet (1.5 meters) high.

About 30 volunteers on horseback, many wearing cowboy hats, joined mounted police from Austin to support rescue efforts in four towns along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

Michael Duncan, 55, rode Ranger, his dark brown horse, along the river, supporting rescue efforts that have deployed hundreds of searchers along several miles of the waterway.

"Obviously (on horseback)... we can gain more ground. We can get to some areas where people can't get to as easy," Duncan told AFP.

The horses easily navigate the hilly terrain, undergrowth and debris left behind after the rain-swollen floodwaters receded.

Perched atop Ranger, Duncan said that the "height advantage" allowed him to scan across the mounds of debris.

Volunteers on foot also scoured the area, detecting foul odours from undergrowth that could indicate decomposing animals or human remains.

They dug through earth piled near trees, using pointed sticks to probe mounds for any signs of bodies.

During their search, they found children's swimming goggles and a football.

'Emotional debt'

Tom Olson, a rescue dog trainer, deployed his eight-year-old Belgian Malinois, Abby, to assist the search.

Olson, 55, compared the dog's search abilities to a useful tool, "just like underwater sonar boats, drone, aircraft."

"The dog will be able to rapidly find a potential victim... lowering the risk to the people that are out here actually trying to do the search and rescue," he told AFP.

Olson said the work to recover victims' bodies involved "a mental debt" and "emotional debt" but was necessary to bring "closure to the families that lost (people), as well as closure for the rescuers."

Electric company crews also worked to restore power poles and cables destroyed by the floods as the Guadalupe River receded to its normal course.

Duncan, the mounted volunteer, said the searches filled him with "a lot of sadness" but added: "It's also great to see how many people come out... and most everybody is doing this for free.

"That's pretty inspiring to see."

Texas flood toll passes 100 as more bodies recovered

Hunt, United States (AFP) July 8, 2025 - The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas rose to more than 100 on Monday, as rescuers continued their grim search for people swept away by torrents of water.

Among the dead were at least 27 girls and counselors who were staying at a youth summer camp on a river when disaster struck over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Forecasters have warned of more flooding as rain falls on saturated ground, complicating recovery efforts involving helicopters, boats, dogs and some 1,750 personnel.

"There is still a threat of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement Monday, with the number of victims expected to rise still.

President Donald Trump confirmed he planned to visit Texas on Friday, as the White House slammed critics claiming his cuts to weather agencies had weakened warning systems.

"Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday.

She said the National Weather Service, which The New York Times reported had several key roles in Texas unfilled before the floods, issued "timely and precise forecasts and warnings."

Trump has described the floods that struck in the early hours of Friday as a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected."

The president, who previously said disaster relief should be handled at the state level, has signed a major disaster declaration, activating fresh federal funds and freeing up resources.

- 'Tragedy' -

At least 104 flood-related deaths were reported across central Texas.

Kerr County, through which the Guadalupe River runs, was the hardest hit, with at least 84 people killed including 28 children, according to the local sheriff's office.

The toll includes 27 who had been staying at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp that was housing about 750 people when the floodwaters struck.

Camps are a beloved tradition in the long US summer holidays, with children often staying in woods, parks and other rural areas.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz described them as a chance to make "lifetime friends -- and then suddenly it turns to tragedy."

But some residents were questioning the absence of more robust flood-warning systems in this region of south and central Texas -- where such deluges are so frequent that it is known colloquially as "Flash Flood Alley."

Experts stress the NWS sent out timely forecasts, and climate scientist Daniel Swain pinned the problem on a failure of "warning dissemination."

San Antonio mother Nicole Wilson -- who almost sent her daughters to Camp Mystic -- launched a petition on Change.org urging Governor Greg Abbott to approve a modern warning network.

"Five minutes of that siren going off could have saved every single one of those children," she told AFP.

At a candlelight vigil in San Antonio on Monday night, Texans gathered to pray for the victims of the floods and voice lingering fears.

"I was pretty shocked on the gravity of the situation and how big it was, and I wouldn't necessarily expect that our rivers would rise so quickly," said Rebeca Gutierrez, 29.

"Hopefully there's preventative efforts happening in similar areas to make sure nothing to this degree happens."

- Two-story building -

In a terrifying display of nature's power, the rain-swollen waters of the Guadalupe River reached treetops and the roofs of cabins as girls at the camp slept.

Blankets, teddy bears and other belongings were caked in mud. Windows in the cabins were shattered, apparently by the force of the water.

Volunteers were helping search through debris from the river, with some motivated by personal connections to the victims.

"We're helping the parents of two of the missing children," Louis Deppe, 62, told AFP. "The last message they got was 'We're being washed away,' and the phone went dead."

Months' worth of rain fell in a matter of hours on Thursday night into Friday, and rain has continued in bouts since then.

The Guadalupe surged around 26 feet (eight meters) -- more than a two-story building -- in just 45 minutes.

Flash floods occur when the ground is unable to absorb torrential rainfall.

Human-driven climate change has made extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and heat waves more frequent and more intense in recent years.

