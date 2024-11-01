China suspends 'special port fees' on US vessels

The United States and China have been involved in a volatile trade and tariff war for months, but agreed to walk back some punitive measures after presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met last month in South Korea.
At one point, duties on both sides had reached prohibitive triple-digit levels, hampering trade between the world's two largest economies and snarling global supply chains.
The suspension of the port fees, which applied to ships operated by or built in the United States that visited Chinese ports, began at 13:01 (05:01 GMT) on Monday, a transport ministry statement said.
The US shipbuilding industry was dominant after the Second World War but has gradually declined and now accounts for just 0.1 percent of global output.
The sector is now dominated by Asia, with China building nearly half of all ships launched, ahead of South Korea and Japan.
Separately, Beijing said it would suspend sanctions against US subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean, one of South Korea's largest shipbuilders.
The year-long suspension of measures against Hanwha, effective from November 10, was linked to the US halting port fees it had levied on Chinese-built and operated ships, China's commerce ministry said in an online statement.
"In light of this (US suspension)... China has decided to suspend the relevant measures" for one year, the statement said.
China had imposed sanctions on five US subsidiaries of Hanwha in October, accusing them of supporting a US government "Section 301" investigation that found Beijing's dominance of the shipbuilding industry unreasonable.
Organisations and individuals in China had been banned from cooperating with Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc., Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC and HS USA Holdings Corp.
A planned probe into whether the Section 301 investigation impacted the "security and development interests" of China's shipbuilding industry and supply chain had also been shelved for one year, according to the transport ministry.
The suspensions are the latest sign of a thaw in economic ties since the Xi-Trump meeting.
On Wednesday, China said it would extend the suspension of additional tariffs on US goods for one year, keeping them at 10 percent, and suspend some tariffs on soybeans and other US agricultural products.
China also suspended an export ban on gallium, germanium and antimony, metals crucial for modern technology, on Sunday.
Also following talks, Beijing agreed to halt for one year restrictions on the export of rare earths technology.
Washington in turn agreed to suspend for one year export restrictions on affiliates of blacklisted foreign companies in which they had at least a 50 percent stake, the Chinese commerce ministry said Wednesday.
sam/je/dan
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US Navy veterans battle PTSD with psychedelics
Hurricane left millions of tons of debris in Jamaica: UN
Jamaica still 'digging out' from hurricane, but Red Cross hopes toll stays low
US says sending $3 mn post-hurricane aid to foe Cuba; Jamaica deaths at 28
Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers
Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion
Sidus Space unveils FeatherEdge 248Vi computer for AI and ML in satellite and defense systems
OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure
New research identifies greater winter carbon dioxide emissions from Southern Ocean
Tehran to restrict water as Iran battles drought
Chinese ship scouts deep-ocean floor in South Pacific
New research clarifies atomic-scale mechanism behind cloud seeding with silver iodide
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting
Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study
Antarctic moisture research will model ice sheet formation in ancient warm periods
|
Texas Tech scientists develop novel acceleration technique for crop creation
Brazil welcomes China lift of ban on poultry imports
Death Valley plant reveals blueprint for building heat-resilient crops
Why an Amazon chef said no to a vegan dinner for Prince William event
Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi ravages Vietnam, Philippines
Operation Cloudburst: Dutch train for 'water bomb' floods
Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms; Indonesia floods kill 15
Reeling from earthquakes, Afghans fear coming winter
Central Nigerian town rebuilds religious trust in shadow of Trump's threat
'Rounded up': survivors say Sudan's RSF detains hundreds near El-Fasher
In Sudan, satellite images uncover atrocities in El-Fasher
New satellite images suggest mass killings persist in Sudan's El-Fasher
COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future
Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide
Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters