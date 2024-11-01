Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty

Canberra has drawn ever nearer to longtime ally Washington, bolstering its military in an attempt to deter the might of a rising China in the Asia-Pacific region.
Jakarta has walked a more neutral path, wary of drawing too close to Washington and far less willing to needle Beijing.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking alongside President Prabowo Subianto at a Royal Australian Navy Base in Sydney, said they had "just substantively concluded negotiations on a new bilateral treaty on our common security".
"This treaty is a recognition from both our nations that the best way to secure... peace and stability is by acting together," Albanese told reporters.
The Australian leader said he hoped to visit Indonesia next year to sign the new treaty.
He said the agreement builds on a bilateral defence pact signed in 2024, which pledged closer cooperation in the contested Asia-Pacific region and included provisions for each military operating in the other country.
Thousands of Indonesian and Australian troops held joint drills in eastern Java months after the 2024 accord was signed.
- 'Emerging threats' -
The new agreement will commit Australia and Indonesia to "consult at a leader and ministerial level, on a regular basis on matters of security", Albanese said.
It will also facilitate "mutually beneficial security activities, and if either or both countries' security is threatened, to consult and consider what measures may be taken, either individually or jointly, to deal with those threats", he said.
Prabowo said the deal committed the two countries to "close cooperation in the defence and security field".
"We cannot choose our neighbours... especially countries like us," he said.
"Good neighbours will help each other in times of difficulties," Prabowo added.
Australia hopes to cement closer ties with Indonesia as the region is rattled by rivalry between China and the United States.
Indonesia and Australia, separated by less than 300 kilometres (185 miles) at their closest point, have charted different courses while navigating that geopolitical upheaval.
In August, Australia took part in joint military drills with Indonesia, the United States and other allies.
Canberra has also sought to forge closer military ties with other Pacific neighbours in a bid to counter Beijing's rising influence.
It agreed to a new defence treaty with Papua New Guinea in September that will see the two nations commit to defending each other from armed attacks and "emerging threats" to their security.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US Navy veterans battle PTSD with psychedelics
UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate
Hurricane left millions of tons of debris in Jamaica: UN
Jamaica still 'digging out' from hurricane, but Red Cross hopes toll stays low
Intuitive Machines agrees to acquire Lanteris Space Systems in major space sector expansion
Sidus Space unveils FeatherEdge 248Vi computer for AI and ML in satellite and defense systems
OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure
New Zealand plans space mission, satellite fleet: minister
Threat from sand mining places Southeast Asia's largest freshwater lake at severe risk
New research identifies greater winter carbon dioxide emissions from Southern Ocean
Tehran to restrict water as Iran battles drought
Chinese ship scouts deep-ocean floor in South Pacific
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting
Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study
Antarctic moisture research will model ice sheet formation in ancient warm periods
|
Texas Tech scientists develop novel acceleration technique for crop creation
Brazil welcomes China lift of ban on poultry imports
Ireland's climate battle is being fought in its fields
New dietary supplement nearly doubles iron absorption in clinical trial
Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi ravages Vietnam, Philippines
Operation Cloudburst: Dutch train for 'water bomb' floods
3 survive 40 hours lost at sea after typhoon; 2nd storm leaves 5 dead in Philippine
Japan observes tiny tsunami following 6.7 magnitude quake
Central Nigerian town rebuilds religious trust in shadow of Trump's threat
In Sudan, satellite images uncover atrocities in El-Fasher
Kenyan prosecution welcomes detention of UK ex-soldier over woman's murder
On Nigeria, domestic politics again shapes Trump's Africa agenda
COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future
Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide
Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters