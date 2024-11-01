Earth Science News
PILLAGING PIRATES
 Colombia military says airstrikes kill 19 guerrillas

Colombia military says airstrikes kill 19 guerrillas

by AFP Staff Writers
 Bogota (AFP) Nov 11, 2025

Top Colombian military officers on Tuesday revealed a deadly offensive against a drug-running guerrilla group, saying airstrikes had killed 19 fighters in the country's Amazon region.

The strikes -- which targeted a dissident ex-FARC splinter group -- came as President Gustavo Petro faces pre-election criticism and US sanctions for his alleged reluctance to target armed cocaine-trafficking groups.

Admiral Francisco Cubides said the strikes occurred "at dawn on November 10" and resulted in "19 terrorists killed," as well as one person captured and military equipment seized.

He said the airstrike was a response to an "imminent" rebel attack on military targets.

Petro said he ordered the "bombing and military dissolution" of the group led by the country's most wanted rebel, a fighter with the alias Ivan Mordisco, after failed peace negotiations.

Mordisco leads the Central General Staff (EMC), a faction that rejected the 2016 peace deal with the Colombian government.

The EMC has grown in power since the FARC's disarmament, exploiting remote areas through drug trafficking, extortion, and illegal mining, according to experts.

In October, Washington slapped unprecedented sanctions on Colombia's leftist president, his wife, son, and a top aide, accusing them of enabling drug cartels.

The US Treasury blacklisted Petro, first lady Veronica Alcocer, his eldest son Nicolas, and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti, banning them from travel to the United States and freezing any US assets they hold.

The US government provided no evidence linking Petro directly to drug trafficking.

The US sanctions list is usually reserved for drug kingpins, terror operatives, and dictators involved in widespread human rights abuses.

The rupture capped months of personal friction between President Donald Trump and Petro over US deportations and strikes on suspected drug boats off the coast of South America.

Since taking power in 2022, Petro has opted to engage well-armed cocaine-producing groups in talks, rather than conduct open warfare.

Critics say the policy has allowed cartels and guerrilla groups to flourish, seizing territory and producing record amounts of cocaine.

Petro is constitutionally barred from running for president again, but the criticism risks damaging his political allies during next year's elections.

Related Links
 21st Century Pirates

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
PILLAGING PIRATES
Chinese 'goddess of wealth' faces jail after huge UK crypto seizure; Thai court rules Chinese scam hub tycoon to be extradited
 London (AFP) Nov 10, 2025
 A Chinese woman facing a long jail term for her role in a multibillion-dollar Bitcoin scam lived in luxury as she evaded the authorities for years, a UK court heard Monday. Nicknamed the "goddess of wealth", Zhimin Qian, 47, is accused of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme which defrauded around 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017, raising billions of dollars, much of which was converted to Bitcoin. Qian was arrested after UK authorities seized 61,000 Bitcoins worth over $6 billion at curre ... read more
PILLAGING PIRATES
UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate

 Hurricane left millions of tons of debris in Jamaica: UN

 Jamaica still 'digging out' from hurricane, but Red Cross hopes toll stays low

 US says sending $3 mn post-hurricane aid to foe Cuba; Jamaica deaths at 28
PILLAGING PIRATES
Self-driving lab learns to grow materials on its own

 AI Data Center Growth Drives Major Power and Water Demands

 Eyes turn to space to feed power-hungry data centers

 Inside Germany's rare earth treasure chest
PILLAGING PIRATES
Threat from sand mining places Southeast Asia's largest freshwater lake at severe risk

 New research identifies greater winter carbon dioxide emissions from Southern Ocean

 Tehran to restrict water as Iran battles drought

 Chinese ship scouts deep-ocean floor in South Pacific
PILLAGING PIRATES
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting

 Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery

 Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study

 Antarctic moisture research will model ice sheet formation in ancient warm periods
PILLAGING PIRATES
Texas Tech scientists develop novel acceleration technique for crop creation

 Brazil welcomes China lift of ban on poultry imports

 Ireland's climate battle is being fought in its fields

 New dietary supplement nearly doubles iron absorption in clinical trial
PILLAGING PIRATES
Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi ravages Vietnam, Philippines

 Operation Cloudburst: Dutch train for 'water bomb' floods

 3 survive 40 hours lost at sea after typhoon; 2nd storm leaves 5 dead in Philippine

Japan observes tiny tsunami following 6.7 magnitude quake
PILLAGING PIRATES
In Sudan, satellite images uncover atrocities in El-Fasher

 Kenyan prosecution welcomes detention of UK ex-soldier over woman's murder

 On Nigeria, domestic politics again shapes Trump's Africa agenda

 Uganda kills 'herbalist' who attacked military bases
PILLAGING PIRATES
COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future

 Descended From Everyone, Related To No One

 OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide

 Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.