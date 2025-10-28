Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Cyclone Montha slams into India
Cyclone Montha slams into India
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi Oct 28, 2025

Heavy rain and gusty winds lashed India's southern coast as Cyclone Montha started to make landfall on Tuesday, officials said, disrupting flights and triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas. Cyclones, the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the northwestern Pacific, are a regular and deadly menace in the northern Indian Ocean. "Latest observations indicate that the landfall process has commenced," India's national weather bureau said in a statement. It said Montha would cross the coast of the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh over several hours as a "severe cyclonic storm", with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kilometres (55-60 miles) per hour. Nara Lokesh, a minister in the state government, said that some four million people may be affected. Local media reported that heavy rain earlier in the day flooded some areas in Andhra Pradesh's coastal districts, and resulted in the cancellation of more than 30 flights. Schools in numerous districts were ordered shut and fishing activities suspended until Wednesday. The Hindu newspaper, citing preliminary state government assessments, reported that there had been "widespread crop loss and economic distress" in certain paddy-growing regions. Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated on Monday from low-lying coastal areas as the cyclone approached, local police in Andhra Pradesh said. Authorities have set up mobile hospitals and some 2,000 relief camps, Lokesh, the state minister, said in a social media post. As many as four million people across 19 districts "are in the vulnerable zone and it's our priority to ensure minimum inconvenience to them", he said. Last year, Cyclone Remal killed at least 48 people in India and at least 17 in neighbouring Bangladesh. While better forecasting and more effective evacuation plans have reduced death tolls, scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change. Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Slow but savage: Why hurricanes like Melissa are becoming more common
 Washington (AFP) Oct 27, 2025
 Fueled by abnormally warm Caribbean waters, Hurricane Melissa exploded into a Category 5 cyclone while moving at little more than a strolling pace - a dangerous mix that could amplify its impacts through relentless rain, storm surge and wind. Scientists say both rapid intensification and stalling storms are on the rise in a warming climate. Here's what to know. - Supercharged by climate change - Melissa jumped from a tropical storm with 70 mph (110 kph) winds on Saturday morning to a 140 m ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sinking Indian megacities pose 'alarming' building damage risks

 California to deploy national guard to help food banks

 US climate-disaster database reveals record losses; Norway to enlist AI to manage economic risks

 Mexican national Guard aids towns isolated by flood that killed 70
SHAKE AND BLOW
Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill

 Virtual reality helps people understand and care about distant communities

 Stiff skeletons on demand in Pacific soft coral open path for bio-inspired materials

 Gold-based platform enables direct visualization of nanoscale binding forces
SHAKE AND BLOW
Plastic waste may persist on ocean surfaces for generations model shows

 Australian Murray cod wallops swim record

 Ancient cherts reveal how the ocean floor cooled over billions of years

 Australia fends off shark bites with new tech and old
SHAKE AND BLOW
Six million year old Antarctic ice reveals deep history of Earth's climate

 Polar bears sustain arctic scavengers with millions of kilograms of food each year

 Large fluctuations in sea level occurred throughout the last ice age

 Antarctic marine viruses under scrutiny as researchers map unknowns of polar ecosystems
SHAKE AND BLOW
Biochar and rewetting combine to curb farm emissions without yield loss

 Water salinity hurting farmers, livestock in Iraq

 Santa Cruz, Bolivia's breadbasket, hopes political change will fuel growth

 China says 'no winners' in trade war after cooking oil threat
SHAKE AND BLOW
'Not our first hurricane': Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa

 Jamaica warns of mass destruction as Hurricane Melissa looms

 Tens of thousands protest on anniversay of deadly Spain flood

 Slow but savage: Why hurricanes like Melissa are becoming more common
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sudanese army cedes Darfur to paramilitary group amid fears of mass killings

 Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30

 Nigeria sacks top brass after denying coup plot

 Five things to know about Ivory Coast as it goes to polls
SHAKE AND BLOW
Bionic Eye Restores Reading Vision for Patients Blinded by Macular Degeneration

 Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat

 European hunter-gatherers altered landscapes long before farming

 Rapid human brain and skull changes outpace other apes in evolutionary race
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.