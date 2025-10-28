Cyclone Montha slams into India

|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Sinking Indian megacities pose 'alarming' building damage risks
California to deploy national guard to help food banks
US climate-disaster database reveals record losses; Norway to enlist AI to manage economic risks
Mexican national Guard aids towns isolated by flood that killed 70
Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill
Virtual reality helps people understand and care about distant communities
Stiff skeletons on demand in Pacific soft coral open path for bio-inspired materials
Gold-based platform enables direct visualization of nanoscale binding forces
Plastic waste may persist on ocean surfaces for generations model shows
Australian Murray cod wallops swim record
Ancient cherts reveal how the ocean floor cooled over billions of years
Australia fends off shark bites with new tech and old
Six million year old Antarctic ice reveals deep history of Earth's climate
Polar bears sustain arctic scavengers with millions of kilograms of food each year
Large fluctuations in sea level occurred throughout the last ice age
Antarctic marine viruses under scrutiny as researchers map unknowns of polar ecosystems
Biochar and rewetting combine to curb farm emissions without yield loss
Water salinity hurting farmers, livestock in Iraq
Santa Cruz, Bolivia's breadbasket, hopes political change will fuel growth
China says 'no winners' in trade war after cooking oil threat
'Not our first hurricane': Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa
Jamaica warns of mass destruction as Hurricane Melissa looms
Tens of thousands protest on anniversay of deadly Spain flood
Slow but savage: Why hurricanes like Melissa are becoming more common
Sudanese army cedes Darfur to paramilitary group amid fears of mass killings
Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30
Nigeria sacks top brass after denying coup plot
Five things to know about Ivory Coast as it goes to polls
Bionic Eye Restores Reading Vision for Patients Blinded by Macular Degeneration
Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat
European hunter-gatherers altered landscapes long before farming
Rapid human brain and skull changes outpace other apes in evolutionary race
