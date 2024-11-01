Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 Sinking Indian megacities pose 'alarming' building damage risks
illustration only
Sinking Indian megacities pose 'alarming' building damage risks
 by Kelly Izlar for Virginia Tech News
 Blacksburg VA (SPX) Oct 29, 2025

Sinking land is quietly destabilizing urban infrastructure in India's largest cities, putting thousands of buildings and millions of people at risk, according to Virginia Tech scientists.

Groundwater overuse is a critical driver of the problem, said Susanna Werth, assistant professor of geosciences who co-authored the paper published Oct. 28 in Nature Sustainability.

"When cities pump more water from aquifers than nature can replenish, the ground quite literally sinks," Werth said. "Our study shows that this overexploitation of groundwater is directly linked to structural weakening in urban areas."

Using satellite radar data from 2015-23, the research team assessed differential ground sinking, or subsidence, in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, covering more than 13 million buildings and home to nearly 80 million people.

Results revealed that 878 square kilometers of urban land, or about 339 square miles, is sinking, with nearly 1.9 million people exposed to subsidence rates greater than 4 millimeters per year.

The study estimates that 2,406 buildings in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai are already at high risk of structural damage. If current subsidence trends continue, over 23,000 buildings could face a very high risk within the next 50 years.

Land subsidence compounds the threats from flooding and earthquakes. When the ground beneath a city sinks unevenly, it weakens foundations, damages utility lines, and amplifies structural vulnerability.

"The silent strain we see today could lead to tomorrow's disasters if cities do not adapt their infrastructure and groundwater management policies," said lead author Nitheshnirmal Sadhasivam, a graduate student working with Werth.

The study demonstrates the value of cutting-edge satellite techniques in preventing tragedy, according to co-author and Associate Professor Manoochehr Shirzaei.

"Our research shows how satellite-based ground mapping techniques can reveal risks that are otherwise hidden until collapse occurs," said Shirzaei. "Investing in adaptation now, through groundwater regulation, resilient design, and proactive monitoring, will save lives and resources in the long run."

The findings extend beyond India, warning that subsidence-driven building damage is an emerging global urban challenge. As more cities depend on stressed aquifers and expand rapidly, subsidence will continue to erode infrastructure resilience worldwide.

Research Report:Building damage risk in sinking Indian megacities

Related Links
 Virginia Tech
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
California to deploy national guard to help food banks
 Los Angeles, United States (AFP) Oct 23, 2025
 California's governor said Wednesday he would be deploying the state's national guard to help distribute food to Americans struggling because of the US government shutdown. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the country are not being paid as Democrats and Republicans in Washington squabble over the national budget, leaving some families struggling to meet their costs. Payments to some of America's poorest people, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) - know ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
California to deploy national guard to help food banks

 US climate-disaster database reveals record losses; Norway to enlist AI to manage economic risks

 Mexican national Guard aids towns isolated by flood that killed 70

 300 airlifted out of villages in Alaska after typhoon, floods
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Global race for rare earths comes to Kenya's Mrima Hill

 Virtual reality helps people understand and care about distant communities

 Stiff skeletons on demand in Pacific soft coral open path for bio-inspired materials

 Gold-based platform enables direct visualization of nanoscale binding forces
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Plastic waste may persist on ocean surfaces for generations model shows

 Australian Murray cod wallops swim record

 Ancient cherts reveal how the ocean floor cooled over billions of years

 Australia fends off shark bites with new tech and old
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Large fluctuations in sea level occurred throughout the last ice age

 Antarctic marine viruses under scrutiny as researchers map unknowns of polar ecosystems

 Scientists probe Tajik glacier for clues to climate resistance

 UK spearheads polar climate change research as US draws back
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Biochar and rewetting combine to curb farm emissions without yield loss

 Water salinity hurting farmers, livestock in Iraq

 Santa Cruz, Bolivia's breadbasket, hopes political change will fuel growth

 China says 'no winners' in trade war after cooking oil threat
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
'Not our first hurricane': Jamaicans prepare to ride out deadly Melissa

 Jamaica warns of mass destruction as Hurricane Melissa looms

 Tens of thousands protest on anniversay of deadly Spain flood

 Slow but savage: Why hurricanes like Melissa are becoming more common
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Top Nigerian environmentalist sees little coming out of COP30

 Nigeria sacks top brass after denying coup plot

 Five things to know about Ivory Coast as it goes to polls

 Mali ruler fires commanders after battlefield setbacks
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Bionic Eye Restores Reading Vision for Patients Blinded by Macular Degeneration

 Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat

 European hunter-gatherers altered landscapes long before farming

 Rapid human brain and skull changes outpace other apes in evolutionary race
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.