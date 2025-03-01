Cyclone death toll rises to four on La Reunion

On Friday, Cyclone Garance struck the territory of 900,000 people, uprooting trees, tearing off roofs and flooding homes. Entire streets were inundated and cars washed away.
A red alert, ordering the population to stay indoors, was lifted on Saturday morning after Garance was downgraded to a severe tropical storm.
The body of a man was found trapped under a tree in the capital, Saint-Denis, authorities said on Saturday giving the new toll.
The other victims, two women and a man, were carried away by flash floods, trapped in a mudslide or killed by an electrical fire, authorities said on Friday.
Around 160,000 people were still without electricity, while more than 950 were staying in temporary accommodation centres.
More than 310,000 residents had no access to drinking water and nearly 140,000 were without internet access.
Patrice Latron, the central government representative on the island, said "a lot of work" would be needed, with many roads blocked by fallen trees.
"Roads are flooded, roads are cut off and some washed away," he said.
- Millions in damage -
During the passage of the cyclone on Friday, French weather office Meteo-France recorded winds of up to 230 kilometres (143 miles) per hour in Piton Sainte-Rose on the island's eastern coast.
Latron said Garance was fiercer than cyclone Belal, which killed four people on Reunion in January 2024 and caused an estimated 100 million euros ($104 million) in damage.
The island's international airport was to reopen on Saturday evening.
The nearby tourist island of Mauritius had shut its main airport on Wednesday, while Reunion had shut down to flights on Thursday.
In Saint-Gilles-les-Bains on the island's west coast, a ravine burst its banks, sending muddy water pouring through the town centre.
Local council workers started clearing the mud from the streets early on Saturday morning.
"We're shovelling it away," said one. "Residents are helping us but there's far too much mud. We've had to bring in excavators."
About 200 firefighters and military personnel were to be sent in over the weekend from Mayotte, a French territory nearly 1,500 kilometres away, and from mainland France, the government said.
Floris Carpaye of farmers union FDSEA said the agricultural sector had been hit hard, especially market gardening.
"It's a real catastrophe," Carpaye said. "It's going to cost tens of millions of euros."
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Tens of thousands rally against leader of flood-hit Spain region
UK minister resigns over overseas aid cut
US to deploy nearly 3,000 additional troops to southern border
ESA Red Cross alliance advances crisis response
China to build longest bridge in Central Asia
Metal Produced in Space Returns to Earth for Testing
Indonesian nickel producer to build $1.8 bn plant
Ukraine, US agree to terms of minerals, reconstruction deal
Climate crisis revives Soviet hydro plan in Central Asia
Harnessing Fog for Water Supply in the World's Driest Regions
Nauru sells citizenship to fund climate change mitigation
Vanuatu climate minister frets over US climate reversal
PolyU and Global Team Harness Satellite Data to Decode Greenland Ice Sheet Melt
Scientists establish link between Earth's orbital shifts and ice age cycles
Study reveals how Earth's orbit controls ice ages
Giant ice sheets shaped Earth's evolution by altering ocean chemistry
|
Vietnam drags feet over 'urgent' pollution problem
Cognac on the rocks: industry seeks French govt help from Chinese tariffs
EU eyes stricter food import rules in agriculture policy review
Bordeaux wine harvest drops to lowest level since 1991
Niger's 2024 floods killed 400, affected 1.5 mn: toll
Shifting tales renew pressure on Spain flood region leader
Cyclone death toll rises to four on La Reunion
Court overturns New Zealand White Island eruption conviction
Ugandan army deploys to town in northeast DR Congo
UN authorises evacuation of staff families from Burundi
Jihadist ambush kills 11 soldiers in north Niger
UN requests $2.5 billion for DRC humanitarian plan
Earliest evidence of human habitation in rainforests uncovered
Pentagon orders removal of pro-diversity online content
The quest to extend human life is both fascinating and fraught with moral peril
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters