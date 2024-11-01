Fierce mountain storms kill nine in Nepal

The deaths occurred in two separate accidents since Friday.
On Monday, an avalanche hit a group of 12 people at the base camp of 5,630-metre (18,471-foot) Yalung Ri peak, in central Nepal near the border with China.
Seven people died in that disaster, including three Italians, two Nepalis, a German and a French climber, Phurba Tenjing Sherpa, from expedition organiser Dreamers Destination, told AFP.
Sherpa, whose company had arranged the expedition for some of the group, said he had "seen all the seven bodies".
The rest of the group were rescued and airlifted to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning, said senior police officer Gyan Kumar Mahato, from Dolakha district.
Those rescued included two French climbers and two Nepalis, who were recovering in hospital.
Survivors recounted to AFP how "slabs" of ice smashed into the group as they clung on the mountain, burying some under the snow.
- 'Crashing down' -
"Suddenly we heard a loud noise, and the slabs came crashing down, and we were caught in them," French climber Didier Armand Berton, 61, told AFP from hospital, where he was recovering from broken ribs.
"I think we were saved because we were the group highest on the summit, and the others below couldn't escape. We jumped over a large rock face, four to five meters high," he added.
He described how the survivors managed to rescue a guide, trapped under the snow, "by digging with an ice axe".
French climber Christian Manfredi, 69, died after he was hit on the head by a rock.
"I was under the snow, but not a lot. Just a little. But Christian died because of the rock (which hit) his head," his wife Isabelle Thaon said from her hospital bed.
Thaon, 54, said the avalanche felt like "a wave of snow".
"I swim a lot. And I think this is why I am alive," Thaon said.
In an earlier incident in western Nepal, two Italian climbers died while attempting to scale the 6,887-metre (22,595-foot) Panbari mountain.
The men had been out of contact since Friday. Italy's foreign ministry named them on Tuesday as Alessandro Caputo and Stefano Farronato.
"Their deaths were confirmed this morning by local authorities," the statement read. "The compatriots had been caught in heavy snowfall at Camp 1 (5,000 metres above sea level)."
Home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, Nepal welcomes hundreds of climbers and trekkers every year.
Autumn season is the second most popular time for Himalayan expeditions, despite shorter, colder days, snowy terrain and a narrow summit window compared to the busy spring.
Last week, Cyclone Montha triggered heavy rain and snowfall across Nepal, leaving trekkers and tourists stranded on popular Himalayan trekking routes.
According to the Himalayan Database, an expedition archive, at least 1,093 people have died on peaks since 1950, with avalanches killing almost a third of them.
Related Links
It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US says sending $3 mn post-hurricane aid to foe Cuba; Jamaica deaths at 28
Mexico navy says rescued 28 teens from boat off west coast; US strikes four 'drug boats' in eastern Pacific
'Nowhere to sleep': Melissa upends life for Jamaicans
US says emergency teams ready for Hurricane Melissa
Risky gold rush drives young into Ivory Coast nature park
Earth-Based 3D Printing Technology Offers New Path to Affordable Housing in Australia
START1 takes flight: U of T Engineering student team explores radiation risks in space
China's suspension of rare earth controls applies to EU: official
Only two weeks of water left in Tehran's main reservoir: official
New research clarifies atomic-scale mechanism behind cloud seeding with silver iodide
UV light holds promise for energy-efficient desalination
Plastic waste may persist on ocean surfaces for generations model shows
Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study
Antarctic moisture research will model ice sheet formation in ancient warm periods
Six million year old Antarctic ice reveals deep history of Earth's climate
Polar bears sustain arctic scavengers with millions of kilograms of food each year
|
Vietnam flood death toll rises to 35: disaster agency
Extracting fertilizer from air and water
Growing rice in the UK 'not so crazy' as climate warms
Analysis finds food production choices directly impact extinction risk for thousands of animal species
50 dead as Caribbean digs out from Hurricane Melissa
Thousands evacuated as typhoon bears down on Philippines
Afghanistan quake kills 20, injures over 300: health ministry
Caribbean reels from 'unprecedented' hurricane destruction
Tanzania president wins election landslide after deadly protests
Nigeria urges Trump meeting after military action threat
New satellite images suggest mass killings persist in Sudan's El-Fasher
Pillaged I.Coast nature reserve on the mend after crisis decade
Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat
European hunter-gatherers altered landscapes long before farming
Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters