WHITE OUT
 Slovenia avalanche death toll rises to three; One dead,100s rescued after heavy snow in China
Slovenia avalanche death toll rises to three; One dead,100s rescued after heavy snow in China
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Ljubljana (AFP) Oct 6, 2025

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two missing Croatian mountaineers Monday, bringing the death toll from an avalanche in Slovenia's Alps to three.

Three members of a group of seven Croatian mountaineers were swept away by the avalanche Sunday.

They had decided to descend from a hut near the Tosc mountain in the Julian Alps despite worsening weather conditions.

"Unfortunately, all three mountaineers died in the avalanche," rescue operation head Miha Arh told journalists in Stara Fuzina near the Italian border.

The body of one of the mountaineers was found late Sunday before the search, involving more than 60 rescuers, was suspended due to the danger of new avalanches.

The search resumed on Monday, when improved weather allowed helicopters to be used.

The other two bodies were buried in snow in a ravine some 350 metres away from where the avalanche hit them, according to Arh.

The Julian Alps are a popular destination for domestic and foreign mountaineers.

Some 20 people die per year on average in Slovenia's mountains, according to national rescue association data.

One hiker dead, hundreds rescued after heavy snowfall in China
Beijing (AFP) Oct 6, 2025 - One hiker died and hundreds of others were rescued after sudden heavy snowfall on the Tibetan Plateau and near Mount Everest on the Chinese side, state media and hikers reported on Monday.

A young hiker nicknamed FeiFei, who was evacuated on Monday, told AFP she was on a multi-day trek with three friends and a local guide in the Karma Valley at the foot of Everest in Tibet at an altitude of nearly 5,000 metres (16,400 feet).

Heavy snowfall overnight Saturday to Sunday buried their camp.

"We had to constantly clear the snow from the tents, but I collapsed from exhaustion (...) and my tent got buried," said the young woman from eastern Jiangsu province.

She finally found refuge in another tent.

After two days of walking, during which "firefighters cleared the path using yaks and horses to clear the snow", the group returned to the rescue centre set up at the trailhead.

In the same valley, 350 other hikers had been rescued by Sunday evening, state broadcaster CCTV said.

But more than 200 others were still in high-altitude camps at that time.

FeiFei said she saw dozens of hikers along the way, some weakened by hunger or altitude, but none in critical condition.

Local authorities did not respond to AFP requests for information on the number of people still needing rescue.

In the mountains of neighbouring Qinghai province, a hiker died from hypothermia and altitude sickness, CCTV reported Monday.

More than 130 others were retrieved from the same region after hundreds of rescuers and two drones were deployed, it added.

Search efforts were ongoing to locate other hikers in the region, the report said, without specifying how many.

Outdoor enthusiasts have flocked to the country's famous beauty spots in recent days, taking advantage of an eight-day national holiday, but many have been caught out by unexpected extreme conditions.

Over the border in Nepal and India, landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpours have killed more than 70 people, officials said, as rescue workers struggled Monday to reach cut-off communities in remote mountainous terrain.

One hiker dead, hundreds rescued after heavy snowfall in China
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 6, 2025
 One hiker has died and hundreds of others have been rescued after sudden heavy snowfall in China's northwest and western mountain regions over the weekend, state media reported Monday. More than 200 hikers trapped by the weather near the eastern face of Mount Everest were expected to be gradually making their way to safety, state broadcaster CCTV said late Sunday. Outdoor enthusiasts have flocked to the country's famous beauty spots in recent days, taking advantage of an eight-day national holid
