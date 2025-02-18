Forest mission showcased ahead of launch



Following years of dedicated development, ESA's latest Earth Explorer satellite, Biomass, is now primed for transport to Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, where it is set to launch aboard a Vega-C rocket this spring.

Before its departure, members of the media had the rare chance to view the satellite firsthand within the cleanroom at Airbus' Toulouse, France, facility.

Forests, often termed 'Earth's green lungs,' play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, absorbing approximately 8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. However, deforestation and forest degradation, particularly in tropical regions, are releasing this stored carbon back into the air, exacerbating climate change.

A precise understanding of the global carbon cycle is key to assessing forest changes and their climatic consequences. Addressing this need, the Biomass mission has been specifically developed to provide groundbreaking insights.

Unlike previous satellites that can map forest types and coverage, Biomass is the first satellite equipped with a P-band synthetic aperture radar. This advanced instrument can penetrate dense forest canopies, enabling measurement of biomass, which includes tree trunks, branches, and stems-areas where the bulk of carbon is stored.

By capturing these measurements, Biomass will offer vital data to refine estimates of carbon stocks and fluxes on land, including changes driven by land-use shifts, forest degradation, and regrowth.

With an April launch on the horizon, the satellite has successfully completed its final tests and inspections in Toulouse and is now being carefully prepared for shipment to its launch site.

ESA's Biomass Project Manager, Michael Fehringer, emphasized the international scope of the mission, stating, "Our primary contractor for the mission is Airbus in the UK, but the satellite's development and testing have involved 20 countries and more than 50 companies."

He further highlighted contributions from L3Harris in the US, which engineered the satellite's notable 12-meter-wide wire mesh reflector, currently folded and ready for transport and launch. "This project exemplifies the strength of international collaboration and technological expertise," he added.

ESA's Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli, expressed her appreciation, saying, "It's truly remarkable to see the satellite standing proudly today, and I extend my gratitude to our industrial partners for their contributions."

She continued, "We eagerly anticipate the scientific advancements this satellite will deliver once in orbit, significantly enhancing our knowledge of the carbon cycle and Earth's changing environment."

Additionally, ESA is offering a Calibration and Validation Opportunity for research groups to engage throughout the mission's duration. For further details, visit the Announcement of Opportunity web page here.

