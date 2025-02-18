Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 How Satellites Are Enhancing Lake Health Monitoring
illustration only
How Satellites Are Enhancing Lake Health Monitoring
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 18, 2025

Human activities and environmental shifts since the Holocene epoch have profoundly impacted lake ecosystems, particularly in China, where algal blooms have become increasingly frequent. A breakthrough in remote sensing technology is now poised to revolutionize how scientists monitor and manage lake health. A newly developed algorithm significantly improves the accuracy of algal biomass monitoring by integrating satellite imagery with in-situ field data, offering a more precise method for assessing ecological conditions in lakes.

This innovative technique estimates column-integrated algal biomass, addressing the shortcomings of conventional remote sensing methods, which typically focus only on surface algal concentrations. By capturing a full-depth analysis of algal distribution, the algorithm provides a clearer and more reliable assessment of eutrophication levels, enabling improved management strategies to combat harmful algal blooms and enhance water quality.

Lakes are essential for freshwater supply, fisheries, and local economies, yet more than half of the world's lakes are affected by eutrophication. This phenomenon, driven by excessive nutrient accumulation, leads to harmful algal blooms that degrade water quality and disrupt aquatic ecosystems. Traditional remote sensing techniques have long been used to track these changes, but their limited focus on surface algae has resulted in incomplete assessments. Recognizing this gap, researchers have developed a more comprehensive approach to accurately measure algal biomass throughout the water column.

On February 4, 2025, scientists from the Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, published a study in the Journal of Remote Sensing (DOI: 10.34133/remotesensing.0436) introducing their novel algorithm for monitoring lake algal biomass. This advancement provides a more precise and effective tool for assessing eutrophication and lake health, enhancing ecological management efforts.

The new methodology employs a three-step framework to improve biomass estimation accuracy. First, it inverts surface chlorophyll a (Chla) concentrations. Next, it estimates the diffuse attenuation coefficient of photosynthetically active radiation [Kd(PAR)]. Finally, a generalized additive model (GAM) is used to derive column-integrated algal biomass (CAB). Validation of this model using data from Taihu, Chaohu, and Hongze lakes in China showed remarkable accuracy improvements. The new approach achieved significantly lower root mean square error (RMSE) values compared to previous methods, with results of 8.21, 3.90, and 5.09 mg/m for Taihu, Chaohu, and Hongze lakes, respectively. Additionally, the study found that peak total algal biomass (Btot) does not always coincide with surface Chla peaks, emphasizing the importance of considering full-depth biomass distributions.

To develop this algorithm, the research team conducted extensive field sampling, measuring Chla concentrations at various depths and pairing these observations with high-resolution satellite data from the Ocean and Land Colour Instrument (OLCI). This combination allowed them to create detailed maps of algal biomass distribution and track trends over time. Their work enhances monitoring accuracy and provides valuable insights into algal bloom dynamics, helping to formulate more effective water management policies.

"This study presents a more accurate approach to tracking lake algal biomass and highlights the dynamic variations in biomass throughout the water column," stated the lead researcher. "Such advancements are critical for managing lake ecosystems and controlling eutrophication. Moving forward, we aim to refine the algorithm further and extend its application to lakes worldwide, strengthening global ecological monitoring."

The success of this innovative monitoring method paves the way for broader applications. By refining and expanding its use, this technology could be implemented worldwide, offering a more robust framework for lake monitoring and management. As remote sensing capabilities advance, integrating this algorithm with other ecological assessment tools may provide comprehensive solutions for protecting global water resources and promoting sustainable ecological governance.

Research Report:A Brand-New Algorithm for Mapping Algal Biomass in Lakes

Related Links
 Institute of Space Information Innovation
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Arid Athens turns to ancient aqueduct as climate crisis bites
 Athens (AFP) Feb 13, 2025
 Between parked cars in a suburban street in Athens, workers fix a pump to an ancient stone well that in turn accesses an aqueduct built almost 2,000 years ago. The Greek capital, one of Europe's hottest and most densely populated cities, is going to great lengths - and depths - to battle soaring summer temperatures and creaking infrastructure. Officials are tapping European Union money to help restore access to Hadrian's Aqueduct, a 24-kilometre (15-mile) underground channel named after the Ro ... read more
WATER WORLD
TEPCO takes on challenge of making space for Fukushima nuclear debris

 UN watchdog chief visits Fukushima as Japan returns to nuclear power

 Greece announces measures to support businesses on quake-hit islands

 Los Angeles fire zones hit by mudslides after heavy rain
WATER WORLD
Colombia taxes online gambling to fund humanitarian response

 NASA CubeSat Finds New Radiation Belts After May 2024 Solar Storm

 Trump creates energy council to power AI race with China

 Negative refraction of light achieved using atomic arrays instead of metamaterials
WATER WORLD
Arid Athens turns to ancient aqueduct as climate crisis bites

 UK court backs loan for indebted Thames Water

 Seeking climate connections among the oceans' smallest organisms

 Cook Islands PM defends China pact
WATER WORLD
Ice streams move due to tiny ice quakes

 Greenland glacier accelerates each day with weather and tide changes

 Greenland ice crevasses escalate fueling further rise in sea levels

 Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data
WATER WORLD
Pesticides causing widespread harm to animals and plants: study

 Bordeaux wine harvest drops to lowest level since 1991

 Hong Kong scientists fight to save fragrant incense trees

 Drying and rewetting cycles amplify soil CO2 emissions
WATER WORLD
India capital shaken by 4.0-magnitude quake

 Islanders keen to return to Santorini even as quakes continue

 Quakes leave Greek tourist island on tenterhooks

 Emergency declared on second Greek quake-hit island
WATER WORLD
Chad says nearly 300 militants killed in Boko Haram offensive

 Nigeria airforce kills 6 civilians in northeast by mistake

 France set to hand over sole military base in Ivory Coast

 Sudan releases post-war roadmap, calls on int'l community to support it
WATER WORLD
New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

 How to Design Humane Autonomous Systems

 Three million years ago our ancestors relied on plant-based diets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.