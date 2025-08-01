Framework proposed to study planetary scale impact of life



Sep 25, 2025



An international team led by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has introduced a new concept called Earth system engineering to better understand how organisms, including humans, have reshaped planetary systems over hundreds to millions of years. The framework, detailed in Trends in Ecology and Evolution, distinguishes between local ecosystem engineering and global-scale changes that alter the Earth as a whole.

"We can now see previously hidden mechanisms that would allow iron-based molecules to transfer charge more efficiently to acceptor molecules. This could effectively remove one of the biggest obstacles to producing solar fuels using common metals," said S. Kathleen Lyons, associate professor of biological sciences at Nebraska and lead author. She believes the approach could transform ecological research and provide insight into human-driven planetary change.

While ecosystem engineering typically refers to single species modifying their immediate environment, Earth system engineering encompasses processes that restructure the global climate, chemistry, or physical systems. Co-author Simon Darroch of Germany's Senckenberg Museum explained, "We propose the term 'Earth system engineering' to describe biological processes that change the functioning of the Earth as a whole - chemically, physically, or in terms of climate."

The framework draws on fossil evidence of past events, such as the evolution of photosynthesis that oxygenated the atmosphere or the development of prairie root systems that altered soils and nutrient cycles. These examples highlight that large-scale transformations often involved multiple interacting species. The study also raises the question of whether humans are unique Earth system engineers due to their ability to reshape the planet through diverse activities including fossil fuel combustion, agriculture, and urban development.

"There are a really important distinctions that this makes, particularly between the Earth system engineers and ecosystem engineering, and it will have some effect on predictions people want to make about evolutionary patterns," said Peter Wagner, Nebraska professor of Earth and atmospheric sciences and co-author.

The framework emerged from a 2020 U.S. National Science Foundation Research Coordination Network Grant that convened a broad team of researchers. Alongside Lyons, the co-principal investigators include Darroch, Wagner, and Cindy Looy of the University of California-Berkeley. Lyons emphasized that by defining the concept clearly, scientists can accelerate research into how the Earth has been bio-engineered and what lessons this offers for future climate and biodiversity challenges.

