 HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire

by AFP Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 9, 2025

The death toll in Hong Kong's worst fire in decades rose to 160 after an additional body was identified, police said on Tuesday, adding that six people were still listed as missing.

The blaze that tore through a high-rise apartment complex late last month was the world's deadliest residential building blazed since 1980.

Authorities reported a death toll of 159 last week after all affected buildings had been searched.

The toll increased by one on Tuesday after forensic testing revealed that a set of remains already included in the toll turned out to also include a second person, according to police commissioner Joe Chow.

Officers have finished clearing away the fallen scaffolding around the towers and found one piece of "suspected human bone", which is pending tests, Chow added.

The identities of 120 out of the 160 dead have been identified via DNA or fingerprint testing.

Authorities earlier said the blaze at the estate, which was undergoing major renovations, was likely made worse by the use of protective netting on its scaffolding that did not meet fire-resistance standards.

Flames quickly climbed the apartment blocks, which were wrapped with bamboo scaffolding.

The netting, as well as foam boards attached to the windows during the work, contributed to the spread of the fire, authorities said.

Chow said police will begin removing the scaffolding and netting that still cling to the buildings, and will also check for any remaining bodies.

Tsang Shuk-yin, the officer in charge of the police casualty enquiry unit, said six people reported to be missing remain unaccounted for.

Police were relatively sure that three of those people lived at Wang Fuk Court complex, she added.

Hong Kong leader John Lee announced a judge-led "independent committee" last week to investigate the fire.

Police have arrested 15 people from various construction companies for manslaughter, and another six people in connection to fire alarms that failed to sound.

UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Geneva (AFP) Dec 9, 2025 - The United Nations voiced alarm Tuesday at reports that Hong Kong's "draconian" national security laws were being used against people seeking a transparent inquiry into the Chinese city's worst fire in decades.

The death toll from last month's apartment complex blaze rose to 160 after an additional body was identified, police said on Tuesday, adding that six people were still listed as missing.

"The public's solidarity with the victims of the fire has shown the depth and resilience of the civic spirit in Hong Kong," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

"The people of Hong Kong understandably want answers and accountability, so that the hundreds of victims are properly compensated, and to avoid such a tragedy occurring again."

Hong Kong was once home to spirited political activism but that has faded since Beijing imposed a strict national security law in 2020 following huge pro-democracy protests in the Chinese finance hub.

Authorities have warned against crimes that "exploit the tragedy" and arrested a 71-year-old man for sedition, following earlier reports of three fire-related sedition arrests.

"I am deeply concerned by reports that the territory's draconian security laws are being applied against individuals who have called publicly for a transparent and independent inquiry, a review of construction oversight, government accountability, and support for affected residents," Turk said.

"I urge the authorities to drop these cases against those seeking accountability."

Turk said several provisions under the national security law did not comply with international human rights law.

"The cumulative impacts of these laws reflect a systemic erosion in enjoyment of human rights, including the fundamental freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly and association in what was once a vibrant hub for civil society, vigorous debate on public policy, and independent media in the region," said Turk.

Hong Kong on Sunday held its second "patriots only" legislative elections under rules that Beijing imposed in 2021, which slashed directly-elected seats and tightened political vetting for candidates.

"The compelled dissolution of major political parties has effectively eliminated organised political opposition," said Turk.

He said political pluralism provided essential checks and balances needed for the democratic accountability of public authorities.

"There is an opportunity to restore meaningful civic space in Hong Kong, by rolling back these measures that restrict political participation and suppress dissent," he said.

