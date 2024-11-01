Earth Science News
 Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery

by AFP Staff Writers
 Colombo (AFP) Dec 8, 2025

Sri Lanka has almost doubled its military deployment to regions struck by a cyclone that has killed 627, sending tens of thousands of troops to help areas hit by a wave of destruction, the army said Monday.

More than two million people -- nearly 10 percent of the population -- have been affected by the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah, the worst on the island this century.

Sri Lanka is expecting further heavy monsoon rains on Monday, topping 50 millimetres in many places, including the worst-affected central region, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said. It has also issued warnings of further landslides.

The DMC has confirmed 627 deaths, with another 190 people unaccounted for since November 27, when intense rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah triggered landslides and floods.

The disaster management agency warned residents to "take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers".

Army chief Lasantha Rodrigo said 38,500 security personnel had been deployed to boost recovery and clean-up operations in flood-affected and landslide-hit areas, nearly doubling the inital deployment.

"Since the disaster, security forces have been able to rescue 31,116 people who were in distress," Rodrigo said in a pre-recorded statement.

Army spokesman Waruna Gamage said additional troops were deployed as the rescue efforts turned into a recovery operation.

"We have almost doubled the deployment as we are now engaged in rebuilding roads, bridges and also helping with the clean-up of drinking water wells contaminated with floodwaters," Gamage told AFP.

The tea-growing central region was the hardest hit, with 471 deaths reported, according to official data.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who has described the disaster as the most challenging faced by any Sri Lankan government, last week visited affected areas to monitor relief operations.

He also unveiled a recovery package offering 10 million rupees ($33,000) for victims to buy land in safer areas and rebuild.

The government will also offer livelihood support and cash assistance to replace kitchen utensils, bedding and to buy food.

It is not yet clear how much the relief package will cost the government, which is still emerging from its worst economic meltdown in 2022, when it ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports.

Dissanayake has said the government cannot fund the reconstruction costs alone and has appealed for foreign assistance, including from the International Monetary Fund.

More than 75,000 homes have been damaged in the disaster, including nearly 5,000 that were completely destroyed. A senior official earlier estimated recovery and reconstruction costs could reach US$7 billion.

'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster
 Sibolga, Indonesia (AFP) Dec 4, 2025
 Under a scorching sun, Nur Apsyah waited in line with hundreds of others, hoping to secure some of the food aid in short supply in Indonesia's flood-hit Sumatra. She was one of the lucky ones on Wednesday, when soldiers in military fatigues oversaw the distribution of rice to flood survivors. Her town Sibolga has been almost entirely cut off after damage to access routes, leaving residents with no electricity and dwindling food, fuel and water. "It has never been like this in Sibolga before, ... read more
Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

 Survivors, families seek answers to deadly Hong Kong ferry disaster

 'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster

 China launches campaign against fire hazards; as calls for accountability over HK fire silenced
Meta shares jump on report company slashing VR spending

 Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model

 Faraday Effect Reveals Magnetic Role of Light in New Study

 In Data Center Alley, AI sows building boom, doubts
Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

 Japan oysters dying 'en masse', likely due to warmer sea: officials

 Iran halts power generation at key dam over drought

 Greece puts capital Athens on water emergency footing
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe

 Antarctica's Retreating Ice Reveals Nutrient-Rich Peaks Boosting Ocean Carbon Uptake

 Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths
Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options

 Cyclone turns Sri Lanka's tea mountains into death valley

 Beloved sheepskin-sack cheese Bosnia wants to protect

 3,000 cattle stuck at sea for a month reach dry land in Libya
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley

 Deadly floods sweep Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia as combined toll tops 300

 Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as death toll tops 1,300

 Thailand floods kill 13, leaving people stranded and roads submerged
Amnesty urges war crimes probe into Sudan refugee camp attack

 Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'

 'Only a miracle can end this nightmare': Eritreans fear new Ethiopia war

 Unchecked mining waste taints DR Congo communities
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
