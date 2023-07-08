Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 IAEA chief meets top S. Korean diplomat amid protest
IAEA chief meets top S. Korean diplomat amid protest
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) July 8, 2023

The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog met with South Korea's top diplomat on Saturday on a three-day visit marked by protests over Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in Seoul on Friday after a stay in Japan during which his agency approved Tokyo's plan to release treated water from the tsunami-hit nuclear plant into the sea over the next few decades.

South Korea conducted its own separate review of Tokyo's plan and also concluded that Japan would meet or exceed key international standards, with the release having "negligible consequences".

Despite that, Grossi's visit encountered resistance in South Korea, where public concern over the planned release has grown.

There has been "no disagreement" among experts involved in the review that gave the green light for a decades-long project, the IAEA chief said in an interview with the Yonhap news agency on Saturday.

"This is the final comprehensive report... No experts have come to me saying he or she disagrees on the contents," he said.

"It was a very thorough process."

That was not enough to keep hundreds of protesters from taking to the streets in central Seoul, bashing the IAEA's review as "insufficient" as Grossi met Foreign Minister Park Jin.

Demonstrators held various signs critical of the IAEA and Japan's plan, one of which read "IAEA is not qualified to verify environmental standards".

The IAEA report "was drawn up under the influence of Japan", claimed one protester on a microphone, without giving details.

Opposition MPs have also waged a public campaign in protest of Tokyo's plan, and some have even been on hunger strike.

Grossi is expected to meet opposition lawmakers on Sunday at the parliament.

Some 1.33 million cubic metres of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling has accumulated at the Fukushima site, which is being decommissioned after several reactors went into meltdown following the 2011 tsunami which badly damaged the plant.

The plant operator treats the water to remove almost all radioactive elements except tritium, and plans to dilute it before discharging it into the ocean over several decades.

Since taking power last year, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has sought to bury the historical hatchet with Japan on issues including wartime forced labour, as he seeks closer regional security cooperation in the face of rising nuclear threats from North Korea.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 7, 2023
 A South Korean government task force said Friday that Japan's plan to release radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant meets international safety standards, echoing an assessment by the U.N.'s atomic watchdog released earlier this week. "We have reviewed the implementation plan put forward by Tokyo Electric Power Co.," Yoo Guk-hee, chairman of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, said at a joint government press briefing in Seoul. "If this plan is ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
S. Korea says respects IAEA approval of Fukushima water release

 IAEA chief meets top S. Korean diplomat amid protest

 Drills, red wine: Ukrainians ready for leak at Russia-held plant

 South Korea co-signs Japan's Fukushima radioactive water release plan
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The chore of packing just got faster and easier

 China says critical metals curbs 'not targeting' any country

 NASA's laser communications relay: a year of experimentation

 Changguang achieves milestone in satellite laser communications
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Startup bets on kitesurf to blow away shipping pollution

 Dead fish wash up on riverbank in drought-hit Iraq

 Solomons PM calls for 'review' of Australia defence pact

 Every 1C of warming means 15% more extreme rain, researchers say
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Russia, China block move for new Antarctic marine reserves

 Sustainability at centre of British polar science strategy

 Antarctic ice shelves experienced only minor changes in surface melt since 1980

 Himalayan glaciers melting 65 percent faster than previous decade: study
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
We may be underestimating the climate risk to crops: researchers

 Vietnam farmers planting in the dark as heatwave looms

 Brussels looks to relax curbs on genetically modified crops

 China's Qu Dongyu re-elected unopposed as head of UN food agency
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Peru volcano rumbles to life, spews ash on towns

 Seven bodies found after family of 10 swept away in Malaysia river

 Mexico's storm Beatriz dissipates in Pacific waters

 One dead, one missing as Japan hit by heavy rain
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
AU force in Somalia completes first phase of drawdown

 Pullout of UN peacekeepers from Mali leaves security void

 Insurgents kill 80 troops in Burkina Faso

 Drone strikes hit Wagner base in Libya: military source
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Living near green space makes you 2.5 years younger: study

 Beatboxing orangutans and the evolution of speech

 Crowds 'stone the devil' in final hajj ritual

 Humans' evolutionary relatives butchered one another 1.45 million years ago
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.