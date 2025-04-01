Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 India forecasters warn abnormally hot summer looms
India forecasters warn abnormally hot summer looms
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) April 1, 2025

India can expect hotter-than-usual temperatures this summer with more heatwave days taking a toll on lives and livelihoods, the weather office warned.

The country is no stranger to scorching summers but years of scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.

Summer in India lasts from April to June, when temperatures often soar past 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) at the season's peak.

This year, the hot weather season will see "above-normal" maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast late Monday.

The number of heatwave days, when abnormally high temperatures several degrees above the long-term average are recorded, will also increase.

"Up to 10 heatwave days or even more can be expected, especially over east India", leading to heat stress, weather bureau boss Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

India usually experiences four to seven heatwave days between April and June.

Infants, the elderly, people with health problems and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable to hotter temperatures.

The resulting heat stress can cause symptoms ranging from dizziness and headaches to organ failure and death.

City dwellers surrounded by concrete, brick and other heat-absorbing surfaces also face an elevated risk.

Prolonged periods of extreme heat can also strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems.

The IMD said heat action plans must be devised to address those challenges.

"This includes providing access to cooling centres, issuing heat advisories, and implementing strategies to alleviate urban heat island effects in affected areas," it said.

India sweltered through its longest-ever heatwave last year, with temperatures regularly passing 45 degrees Celsius.

The World Health Organization has calculated that heat kills a minimum of half a million people every year, but warns the real figure could be up to 30 times higher.

Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WEATHER REPORT
Heat wave shuts down schools in nearly half Philippine capital
 Manila (AFP) Mar 3, 2025
 Soaring temperatures shut down schools in nearly half the Philippine capital on Monday, local officials said, as the torrid dry season started in the tropical Southeast Asian country. A national weather service advisory warned the heat index, a measure of air temperature and relative humidity, was set to reach "danger" levels in Manila and two other areas of the country. "Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely" at that level, the advisory said, warning residents in affected areas to avoid pr ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
WHO says Myanmar quake a top-level emergency, seeks urgent funding

 Neglected in times of peace, Germany preps for emergency response

 Myanmar quake: a nation unprepared for disaster

 Israeli officials work on Gaza voluntary migration plan
WEATHER REPORT
Eco-friendly rare earth element separation: A bioinspired solution to an industry challenge

 How Altegrio is Redefining AI Development Services

 OpenAI says it raised $40 bn at valuation of $300 bn

 World's third largest steelmaker posts nearly $1 bn loss
WEATHER REPORT
Canadian deep sea miner to seek US permit as intl talks drag on

 'Unprecedented' mass bleaching drains life from Australian reef

 Deep sea mining impacts visible for 'many decades'

 Why has Mexico's water debt opened new battle line with US?
WEATHER REPORT
Putin calls dismissing U.S. interest in Greenland a 'profound mistake'

 New model reveals global chain reaction behind ancient sea level surge

 Melting ice, more rain drive Southern Ocean cooling

 'It was beautiful': Mount Kenya's glaciers melting away
WEATHER REPORT
Technology developed by MIT engineers makes pesticides stick to plant leaves

 Hundreds of fungi species threatened with extinction: IUCN

 EU unveils plans to help wine sector; France says China grants delay over cognac duties

 New insights reveal how social dynamics drove the rise of agriculture
WEATHER REPORT
Rescue hopes fading three days after deadly Myanmar quake

 Myanmar holds minute of silence for more than 2,000 quake dead

 Nuclear monitoring data points to undersea landslide as cause of West Africa internet outage

 Japan issues mid-level volcano warning
WEATHER REPORT
DRC seeking 'safe exit' for southern African troops

 Guinea ex-dictator freed from jail after 2009 massacre pardon: junta

 Sudan army chief says war will not end until RSF lays down its arms

 In Gabon, French army base shifts focus as one of last in Africa
WEATHER REPORT
Colombia's lonely chimp Yoko finds new home in Brazil

 Beijing simplifies marriages to encourage Chinese to wed

 When did human language emerge?

 Study reveals how rising temperatures could lead to population crashes
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.