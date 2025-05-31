Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 India monsoon floods kill five in northeast
India monsoon floods kill five in northeast
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Guwahati, India (AFP) May 31, 2025

Torrential monsoon rains in India's northeast triggered landslides and floods that swept away and killed at least five people in Assam, disaster officials said Saturday.

India's annual monsoon season from June to September offers respite from intense summer heat and is crucial for replenishing water supplies, but also brings widespread death and destruction.

The deaths recorded are among the first of this season, with scores often killed over the course of the rains across India, a country of 1.4 billion people.

The monsoon is a colossal sea breeze that brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall.

Rivers swollen by the lashing rain -- including the mighty Brahmaputra and its tributaries -- broke their banks across the region.

But the intensity of rain and floods has increased in recent years, with experts saying climate change is exacerbating the problem.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority officials on Saturday confirmed five deaths in the last 24 hours.

A red alert warning had been issued for 12 districts of Assam after non-stop rains over the last three days led to flooding in many urban areas.

The situation was particularly bad in the state capital Guwahati.

City authorities have disconnected the electricity in several districts to cut the risk of electrocution.

Several low-lying areas of Guwahati were flooded, with hundreds of families forced to abandon homes to seek shelter elsewhere.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government had deployed rescue teams.

"We have been reviewing the impending situation for the last three days", he said in a statement, saying that supplies of rice had been dispatched as food aid.

South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting the highly complex monsoon.

On Monday, lashing rains swamped India's financial capital Mumbai, where the monsoon rains arrived some two weeks earlier than usual, the earliest for nearly a quarter century, according to weather forecasters.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Around Lake Tanganyika, Burundians struggle with endless flooding
 Gatumba, Burundi (AFP) May 28, 2025
 Asha, a mother-of-four, was wearing rubber boots in her living room again - the frequent price of living near Lake Tanganyika in Burundi in an era of climate change and repeated flooding. The elegant buildings of Gatumba, a town on the outskirts of the capital Bujumbura, are a reminder of its recent prosperity. But all too often, residents must pitch tents on their roofs, while children float between houses on rafts made of plastic bottles. "We've been underwater for years," said Asha, 32 ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Japan PM's office to accept Fukushima soil

 Pentagon deploys more U.S. troops to southern border

 UK retailer suspends Labubu toy sales amid safety fears

 Syria and Chinese company sign memorandum on investment
SHAKE AND BLOW
Gold and precious metals traced to Earth's core in Hawaiian lava

 World first 3D printed soft robots walk off the printer fully formed

 Nickel rush for stainless steel, EVs guts Indonesia tribe's forest home

 Copper supply strains could hinder both global development and green energy goals
SHAKE AND BLOW
Ocean darkening has increased across over 20% of Earth's seas

 EU and six member states ratify UN treaty on high seas

 UK to build new reservoirs as climate change sparks drought fears

 Japan says China conducted research near Pacific atoll
SHAKE AND BLOW
Switzerland monitoring for flood risk after huge glacier collapse

 Growing Arctic military presence worries Finland's reindeer herders

 Ice age species evolved in stages across changing climates

 Biodiversity boom in Antarctic soils driven by microbial cooperation
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rare wild cattle herded in Cambodia by helicopter

 Invasive species cost trillions in damages: study

 Ancient bread rises again as Turkey recreates 5,000-year-old loaf

 Mango deal sweetens ties between Bangladesh and China
SHAKE AND BLOW
NASA-French Satellite Spots Large-Scale River Waves for First Time

 Massive lava columns in Kilauea volcano's latest display in Hawaii

 Around Lake Tanganyika, Burundians struggle with endless flooding

 Thousands remain isolated as floods ease in eastern Australia
SHAKE AND BLOW
Women in Sudan's Darfur at 'near-constant risk' of sexual violence: MSF

 Along Ghana's vanishing coast, climate change swallows history, homes

 Germany brands allegations against ambassador in Uganda 'absurd'

 S.Africa moves to ease black empowerment law under Starlink pressure
SHAKE AND BLOW
Orangutan Communication Reveals Surprising Complexity Once Thought Uniquely Human

 Ancient Hands Reveal Diverse Gripping Abilities in Early Hominins

 Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain

 Chimpanzees Use Medicinal Plants for Wound Care and Hygiene in Ugandan Forests
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.