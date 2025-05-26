Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 India races to contain oil spill after container ship sinks
India races to contain oil spill after container ship sinks
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Bengaluru, India (AFP) May 26, 2025

India's coastguard raced on Monday to contain an oil spill from a container ship with hazardous cargo that sank off the southern coast a day earlier, Kerala's state government said.

The Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA 3, listed as a 184-metre (603-foot) freight ship, went down off the coast of Kerala on Sunday, with all 24 crew members rescued.

It was carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide, a chemical used for fertiliser production and steelmaking. The vessel also contained some 370 tonnes of fuel and oil.

"The Coast Guard is taking action to prevent the spread of oil using two ships," Kerala's government said in a statement.

"The work of spraying dust to destroy the oil is in progress using a Dornier aircraft".

India's defence ministry said the ship sank "due to flooding" some 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, raising concerns for the "sensitive marine ecosystem along Kerala's coast".

The government has put coastal areas on high alert and warned people not to touch or approach any containers -- some of which have already washed up along the coast.

The ship was sailing between the Indian ports of Vizhinjam and Kochi when it ran into trouble on Saturday and issued a distress call.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases
 Cambridge, United Kingdom (AFP) May 22, 2025
 The soft, waxy "solid refrigerant" being investigated in a UK laboratory may not look very exciting, but its unusual properties promise an air-conditioning revolution that could eliminate the need for greenhouse gases. The substance's temperature can vary by more than 50 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) under pressure, and unlike the gases currently used in appliances solid refrigerants, it does not leak. "They don't contribute to global warming, but also they are potentially more energy ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Pentagon deploys more U.S. troops to southern border

 Syria and Chinese company sign memorandum on investment

 At least 19 trapped in southwest China landslides: state media

 UK retailer suspends Labubu toy sales amid safety fears
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Glasgow Lab to Test Space-Bound 3D-Printed Materials for Safety

 Copper supply strains could hinder both global development and green energy goals

 Atomic-Level Precision and Strong Oxidation Unite in GOALL-Epitaxy for Advanced Material Growth

 Accelerating Mathematical Discovery with AI for Tomorrow's Breakthroughs
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Tokyo to waive basic water bills to combat extreme heat

 Abrupt Soil Moisture Loss Drives Global Water Flow into Oceans, Raising Sea Levels

 Only a Tiny Fraction of Deep Seafloor Mapped Over Seven Decades

 Penn engineers develop energy-free material that captures and releases water from air
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Biodiversity boom in Antarctic soils driven by microbial cooperation

 Ice age species evolved in stages across changing climates

 The surprising climate power of penguin poo

 Krypton-81 Dating Achieved for Antarctic Ice by USTC Researchers
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Rare wild cattle herded in Cambodia by helicopter

 Atmospheric Memory Effect Discovered as Key Mechanism in Monsoon Rainfall

 Kenyan trial challenges law against seed sharing

 Reawakening Ancient Crops to Address Modern Climate Challenges
FROTH AND BUBBLE
US braces for intense hurricane season as climate agency is gutted

 6.1-magnitude quake hits off Greek island of Crete: USGS

 Indonesia quake off Sumatra damages more than 100 houses

 Pro-Russian groups spread false claims after Spain floods: report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Somalia climate shocks and aid cuts create perfect storm

 On patrol for jihadists with Mauritania's camel cavalry

 Six dead in ICoast landslide after heavy rain

 Nigeria army head vows to counter jihadist attacks
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Orangutan Communication Reveals Surprising Complexity Once Thought Uniquely Human

 Ancient Hands Reveal Diverse Gripping Abilities in Early Hominins

 Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain

 Chimpanzees Use Medicinal Plants for Wound Care and Hygiene in Ugandan Forests
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.