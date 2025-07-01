Earth Science News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases
UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases
 By Olivier Devos
 Cambridge, United Kingdom (AFP) July 1, 2025

The soft, waxy "solid refrigerant" being investigated in a UK laboratory may not look very exciting, but its unusual properties promise an air-conditioning revolution that could eliminate the need for greenhouse gases.

The substance's temperature can vary by more than 50 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) under pressure, and unlike the gases currently used in appliances, it does not leak.

"They don't contribute to global warming, but also they are potentially more energy efficient," Xavier Moya, a professor of materials physics at the University of Cambridge, told AFP.

Approximately two billion air-conditioner units are in use worldwide, and their number is increasing as the planet warms.

Between leaks and energy consumption, the emissions associated with them are also increasing each year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Moya has been studying the properties of these plastic crystals in his laboratory at the prestigious UK university for 15 years.

On his work surface, a large red and grey machine, topped with a cylinder, tests how the temperature of a substance changes under pressure.

The aim is to identify the best refrigerants among this class of materials, which are already used by the chemical industry and are relatively easy to obtain, even if the exact composition of the crystals eventually selected remains secret.

The phenomenon is invisible to the naked eye, but these crystals are composed of molecules that spin on their own axis.

When the substance is squeezed, that movement stops and the energy is dissipated in the form of heat.

When released, the substance cools its surroundings in what is known as the "barocaloric effect".

- Chilled cans -

"We're expecting demand for air conditioning to increase hugely, globally, between now and 2050," Cliff Elwell, a professor of building physics at University College London, told AFP.

He believes barocaloric solids have the potential to be as efficient as gas, if not more so.

"But whatever we introduce as new technologies always has to hit the basic requirements," which include being compact and quiet enough for use in homes and cars, he said.

Alongside his research at Cambridge, Moya founded the startup Barocal in 2019 to turn his research group's discoveries into tangible products.

It employs nine people and has its own laboratory, which is currently a modest container in a parking lot.

But the startup is attracting interest and in recent years has raised around $4.5 million, notably from the European Innovation Council -- an EU programme involving the UK -- and Breakthrough Energy, an umbrella group of initiatives founded by US billionaire Bill Gates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It plans to increase its workforce to 25 or 30 this year.

The first air-conditioner prototype is the size of a large suitcase and hums quite loudly when a hydraulic circuit increases or decreases the pressure inside the four crystal-filled cylinders. But it works.

A small refrigerator is attached to the system, and the cans of soda inside are perfectly chilled.

- Cheaper bills -

The prototype has "not really been optimised yet for either mass, volume, or even sound", acknowledged Mohsen Elabbadi, a materials engineer at Barocal.

But the performance of the units they are working to perfect will eventually be comparable with those running on gas, he promised.

While the company is currently focusing on cooling, the technology could also be used to produce heat.

Several teams are studying these materials around the world, but the Cambridge team is a pioneer in the field, according to Breakthrough Energy, which estimates that these devices have the potential to reduce emissions by up to 75 percent compared with traditional units.

Barocal hopes to launch a first product on the market within three years, according to commercial director Florian Schabus.

These will initially be cooling units for "large shopping centres, warehouses, schools" and even "data centres", he said.

The company reasons that the ultimate promise of cheaper bills will convince businesses to stump up the higher initial costs.

Barocal is eventually aiming for retail prices similar to traditional units, allowing it to launch in the residential market.

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Heatwave leaves Moroccan cities sweltering in record-breaking tempertatures
 Rabat (AFP) June 29, 2025
 Monthly temperature records have been broken across Morocco, sometimes topping seasonal norms by as much as 20 degrees Celsius, the national meteorological office said Sunday, as the North African kingdom was gripped by a heatwave. "Our country has experienced, between Friday 27 and Saturday 28 of June, a 'chegui' type heatwave characterised by its intensity and geographical reach," the meteorological office (DGM) said in a report shared with AFP. The heatwave, which has also struck across the S ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Rain caused natural disasters in 83% of Brazil's cities: report

 ICEYE satellite data accelerates flood relief in southern Brazil

 Trump voices shock at devastating scale of Texas flood damage

 Dominican Navy searches for capsized migrant boat; Guatemalan mob lynches 5 in quake-hit town
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Underappreciated threat of nanoplastic pollution revealed in Atlantic Ocean study

 Pentagon takes stake in US rare earth company

 Vibration control system enhances satellite detumbling for orbital cleanup

 Houses made from rice: Kyrgyzstan's eco-friendly revolution
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Rivers choose their path based on erosion - a discovery that could transform flood planning and restoration

 The Seine star of the summer again in Paris

 'Significant declines' in some species after deep-sea mining: research

 The long slow death of Norway's wild salmon
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Deadly China-Nepal flood caused by glacial lake: experts

 Glacier retreat could drive a surge in volcanic eruptions worldwide

 German navy to patrol the Arctic

 Denmark develops tool to predict ice-free Arctic summers
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Rotten insects, viral videos and climate change: S.Korea battles 'lovebug' invasion

 China's 'new farmers' learn to livestream in rural revitalisation

 Beijing decries 'discriminatory' ban on Chinese purchases of US farmland

 Drought-hit Morocco turns to desalination to save vegetable bounty
CLIMATE SCIENCE
India monsoon season death toll hits 69 after floods, landslides

 Magnitude 6.7 quake hits offshore eastern Indonesia: USGS

 Death toll in Texas floods climbs to 108, with more rain expected

 Rescuers on horseback, with dogs search for Texas flood victims
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Nigerian hikers blaze trails despite insecurity

 ICC says violence being used as weaponsin Sudanese conflict

 Nigerian authorities claim to kill 30 criminal 'bandits'

 The activist who fought for Sierra Leone's first World Heritage site
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Finns flock to 'shepherd weeks' to disconnect on holiday

 Beyond male dominance in primates new study redefines gender power roles

 Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging

 Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.