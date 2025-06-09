Indian navy deploys after crew injured on burning container ship

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in a statement that there were "some injuries" among the crew, with four members unaccounted for.
Photographs taken by a coast guard plane showed a thick plume of billowing black smoke and containers that had seemingly been hurled up by a powerful explosion on board.
"Fire incident reported onboard Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503," India's defence ministry said in a statement, adding that it had diverted a destroyer to aid the stricken ship.
It said the 268-metre (879-foot) vessel caught fire some 78 nautical miles off Beypore port.
Singapore's MPA said that, of the total crew of 22, 18 had been "accounted for and are in the process of being transferred from lifeboats to a passing vessel", adding that "some injuries have been reported among them".
It said four crew members remain unaccounted for.
"The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy are rendering assistance to the crew and conducting search and rescue operations for the missing crew," the MPA said.
A Liberian-flagged container ship with hazardous cargo sank off the coast of Kerala in southern India last month. The Indian navy rescued all 24 crew members.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Anger as US blocks Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council
UK nuclear site could leak until 2050s, MPs warn
As Ecuador battles gangs, lawmakers approve return of foreign military bases
Japan court rejects $92 bn damages verdict against Fukushima operator ex-bosses
AI analysis says Dead Sea Scrolls are older than thought
New laser smaller than a penny can measure objects at ultrafast rates
Virtual Reality Could Revolutionize Recycling Workforce Training
Reddit sues AI giant Anthropic over content use
Pledge to protect oceans falling billions short; as EU eyes 'leadership' role
Ban high-seas fishing, mining 'forever': experts
Britain's biggest water supplier suffers rescue blow
Canada's reopened cod fishery on shaky ground
New research reveals wind jets fueling Thwaites Glacier's melt
Swiss glacier collapse offers global warning of wider impact
Switzerland monitoring for flood risk after huge glacier collapse
Ice age species evolved in stages across changing climates
|
New rare wild orchid seen in UK for first time in 100 years
Report: 'Future-proofing' crops will require urgent, consistent effort
New digital tool provides satellite monitoring of crop health across US
Climate strategies of agri-food giants insufficient: study
Nigeria flood victims mourn missing bodies as death toll stagnates
Aid finally trickles in for Nigeria flood victims
5.3-magnitude quake rocks Greece's Mount Athos religious enclave
Hundreds evacuated as Guatemalan volcano erupts
Uganda army kills 2 after explosion reported in capital
Dozens dead in twin attacks on Mali army bases, Timbuktu airport targeted
Anti-aircraft missiles fire as drones fly over Port Sudan; Nigerian military says 60 jihadists killed in raids
Mali military withdraws from base after second deadly attack in days
Overlooked cells might explain the human brain's huge storage capacity
Orangutan Communication Reveals Surprising Complexity Once Thought Uniquely Human
Ancient Hands Reveal Diverse Gripping Abilities in Early Hominins
Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters