Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Indian pride as Asiatic lions roar back

Indian pride as Asiatic lions roar back

By Philippe Alfroy
 Gir National Park, India (AFP) Dec 9, 2025

A powerful roar rocked the forest before the silhouette of a lioness appeared at an Indian reserve, a potent image of how conservation efforts have brought the creatures back from the brink.

In Gir National Park, Asiatic lions reign over a 1,900-square-kilometre (735-square-mile) expanse of savannah and acacia and teak forests, their last refuge.

For a few minutes, cameras clicked wildly from safari jeeps, but as night falls and visitors leave, the mighty cat has still not moved a paw.

Gir's success stems from more than three decades of rigorous conservation to expand the lions' range, which now raises questions about the future of coexistence with humans.

Park chief Ramratan Nala celebrates the "huge success": lion numbers have risen by a third in five years, from 627 to 891.

"It's a matter of pride for us," Nala said, the head of government forests in the sprawling Junagadh district of the western state of Gujarat.

The Asiatic lion, slightly smaller than their African cousins, and identified by a fold of skin along its belly, historically roamed from the Middle East to India.

By the early 20th century, only about 20 remained, nearly wiped out by hunting and habitat loss.

"They've been resurrected from the brink of extinction," said wildlife biologist Meena Venkatraman.

- 'Our lions' -

After India broke free from British rule in 1947, a local prince offered "his" lions sanctuary.

In recent decades, the authorities have invested heavily by protecting vegetation, securing wells and roads, and even building a hospital.

"The thing about lions is that if you give them space, and you protect them and you give them prey, then they do extremely well," said Andrew Loveridge, from global wild cat conservation organisation Panthera.

In 2008, they were removed from the IUCN Red List of species threatened with extinction, and moved to the category of merely "endangered".

Unlike in Africa, poaching is virtually absent.

"The local people support the conservation of Asian lions," Nala said, reporting zero cases of poaching for more than a decade.

"These are our lions," his deputy Prashant Tomas said. "People are very possessive about them".

- 'Secret to success' -

Local communities fiercely protect the lions for cultural, religious and economic reasons, because they attract tourists.

Loveridge said that people accepted some livestock would be lost.

"In general, they're less likely to kill the lions in retaliation for livestock losses, which is something that is very prevalent in many sites in Africa," he said.

"Indian wildlife managers have managed to contain that conflict, to a large degree -- in many ways, that's their secret to success."

But rising numbers mean lions now roam far beyond the park.

About half the lion population ranges across 30,000 km2, and livestock killings have soared, from 2,605 in 2019-20 to 4,385 in 2023-24.

There are no official figures on attacks on humans, though experts estimate there are around 25 annually.

Occasionally, an attack hits the headlines, such as in August, when a lion killed a five-year-old child.

- 'Spread the risk' -

As lions move into new areas, conflicts grow.

"They are interacting with people... who are not traditionally used to a big cat," said Venkatraman.

And, despite their increasing population, the species remains vulnerable due to limited genetic diversity and concentration in one region.

"Having all the lions in a single population may not be a good idea in the long term," she added.

Gujarat has resisted relocating some lions to create a new population, even defying a Supreme Court order.

Nala pointed out that Gir's lions are separated into around a dozen satellite populations.

"We cannot say that they are all in one basket," he said.

Loveridge accepted that it "is starting to spread the risk a little bit".

But he also warned that "relatively speaking, a population of 900 individuals is not that large", compared with historic numbers of tens of thousands.

Long-term security of the species remains uncertain, but momentum is strong -- and protection efforts are having a wider impact on the wildlife across the forests.

Venkatraman described the lions as a "flagship of conservation".

"That means because you save them, you also save the biodiversity around."

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tech tracking to tackle human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe
 Hwange, Zimbabwe (AFP) Dec 5, 2025
 In the sun-scorched lands bordering Zimbabwe's largest wildlife sanctuary, Takesure Moyo pedals through his village each morning on a mission to help his community coexist with the elephants and predators that roam nearby. The 49-year-old is among several locals trained as community monitors under an initiative by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Zimbabwe's National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks). Equipped with a mobile phone, he uses an app to log sightings, spoor a ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
New landslide warnings issued as Sri Lanka cyclone toll hits 627; Recovery plans unveiled

 Italy's Meloni defends migrant deal with Albania

 Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

 Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
FLORA AND FAUNA
Meta shares jump on report company slashing VR spending

 In Data Center Alley, AI sows building boom, doubts

 Tree branches to fleece jackets: Chemicals plant in Germany bets on biomass

 EU moves to break dependence on China for rare earths
FLORA AND FAUNA
Norway postpones deep-sea mining activities for four years

 Sea-floor animals decrease nearly 40% in deep-sea mining zone: study

 Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
FLORA AND FAUNA
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas

 Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most

 Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ghostwriters, polo shirts, and the fall of a landmark pesticide study

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops

 Robotic model boosts success rate for tomato picking
FLORA AND FAUNA
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano nears year-long eruption: USGS

 Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as death toll tops 1,300

 Deadly floods sweep Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia as combined toll tops 300
FLORA AND FAUNA
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup

 Amnesty urges war crimes probe into Sudan refugee camp attack

 Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off

 Burkina Faso releases 8 NGO members arrested for 'spying'
FLORA AND FAUNA
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.