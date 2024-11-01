Insect radar survey finds vast summer air traffic above United States

The study analyzes data from 140 weather surveillance radars that routinely scan the sky for clouds and precipitation but also detect signals from birds, bats, insects and other flying organisms. In this work, the team focused on the component of the signal attributable to insects, using archived radar data provided open access by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to derive daily estimates of insect abundance between 2012 and 2021.
Monitoring aerial insects over large regions has been difficult because most existing surveys track only selected species and rely on local sampling methods. The radar-based approach offers automated, continuous coverage over broad areas and allows scientists to construct a ten year time series of flying insect abundance for the entire mainland US. The authors note that this new data source helps fill a major gap in understanding how environmental change is affecting insects that spend part of their life cycle in the air.
Across the contiguous United States, overall insect abundance in the airspace appeared relatively stable over the ten year period studied. At the same time, individual radar sites showed marked regional variation, with roughly half of the locations indicating increased insect density and the other half indicating declines. This spatial pattern points to local and regional drivers that affect insect populations differently rather than a uniform national trend.
Changes in winter temperature showed the strongest statistical link to these regional fluctuations in aerial insect numbers. In areas where winters warmed more over the study period, radars tended to record the largest declines in insect density. The researchers point out that many aspects of insect life history, including hatching, development and susceptibility to parasites, are closely regulated by temperature, so shifts in winter conditions can alter survival and reproduction in complex ways.
The radar record also has important limitations for documenting long term trends in insect populations. The authors emphasize that some of the most severe declines in insects may have occurred between the 1970s and 1990s, before the time window covered by the NOAA radar archive used in this analysis. In addition, weather radars cannot distinguish among insect species, so a stable total biomass in the air could mask losses of species that are more sensitive to environmental change if they are being replaced by more tolerant or abundant species.
To resolve these issues, the researchers argue that radar based monitoring should be integrated with other sources of biological information. These include on the ground surveys, targeted sampling programs and citizen science observations that can identify species and track changes in community composition. Combining these complementary data streams would allow scientists to link the large scale patterns seen by radar with detailed information on which species are increasing or declining in different landscapes.
The team also sees potential to extend this approach beyond North America. In many regions of the Global South, there are far fewer systematic surveys of insect diversity and abundance than in Europe and North America, leaving major gaps in knowledge. Because many countries already operate networks of weather radars for meteorological purposes, applying similar analytical methods could rapidly expand monitoring of flying insects in under sampled parts of the world.
Reanalysis of historical radar data with updated computational models could further reveal how aerial insect populations have changed over previous decades. As algorithms for separating biological signals from precipitation and other targets improve, older radar archives may yield new insights into past shifts in insect biomass and migration patterns. The researchers suggest that such long term records will be important for assessing the ecological consequences of climate change, land use shifts and other human driven pressures on insect populations.
Research Report:Systematic Continental Scale Monitoring by Weather Surveillance Radar Shows Fewer Insects Above Warming Landscapes in the United States
Related Links
University of Oklahoma
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help
Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics
Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models
Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather
US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations
Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection
Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
|
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides
Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality
Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open
China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone
Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory
At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt
Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters