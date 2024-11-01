Earth Science News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Insect radar survey finds vast summer air traffic above United States
illustration only

Insect radar survey finds vast summer air traffic above United States

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 18, 2025

Around 100 trillion insects are estimated to be flying above the contiguous United States on a typical summer day, according to a new analysis that uses weather radar networks to quantify aerial insect life at continental scale. Researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) and US partners report that these insects together represent millions of tons of biomass moving through the atmosphere.

The study analyzes data from 140 weather surveillance radars that routinely scan the sky for clouds and precipitation but also detect signals from birds, bats, insects and other flying organisms. In this work, the team focused on the component of the signal attributable to insects, using archived radar data provided open access by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to derive daily estimates of insect abundance between 2012 and 2021.

Monitoring aerial insects over large regions has been difficult because most existing surveys track only selected species and rely on local sampling methods. The radar-based approach offers automated, continuous coverage over broad areas and allows scientists to construct a ten year time series of flying insect abundance for the entire mainland US. The authors note that this new data source helps fill a major gap in understanding how environmental change is affecting insects that spend part of their life cycle in the air.

Across the contiguous United States, overall insect abundance in the airspace appeared relatively stable over the ten year period studied. At the same time, individual radar sites showed marked regional variation, with roughly half of the locations indicating increased insect density and the other half indicating declines. This spatial pattern points to local and regional drivers that affect insect populations differently rather than a uniform national trend.

Changes in winter temperature showed the strongest statistical link to these regional fluctuations in aerial insect numbers. In areas where winters warmed more over the study period, radars tended to record the largest declines in insect density. The researchers point out that many aspects of insect life history, including hatching, development and susceptibility to parasites, are closely regulated by temperature, so shifts in winter conditions can alter survival and reproduction in complex ways.

The radar record also has important limitations for documenting long term trends in insect populations. The authors emphasize that some of the most severe declines in insects may have occurred between the 1970s and 1990s, before the time window covered by the NOAA radar archive used in this analysis. In addition, weather radars cannot distinguish among insect species, so a stable total biomass in the air could mask losses of species that are more sensitive to environmental change if they are being replaced by more tolerant or abundant species.

To resolve these issues, the researchers argue that radar based monitoring should be integrated with other sources of biological information. These include on the ground surveys, targeted sampling programs and citizen science observations that can identify species and track changes in community composition. Combining these complementary data streams would allow scientists to link the large scale patterns seen by radar with detailed information on which species are increasing or declining in different landscapes.

The team also sees potential to extend this approach beyond North America. In many regions of the Global South, there are far fewer systematic surveys of insect diversity and abundance than in Europe and North America, leaving major gaps in knowledge. Because many countries already operate networks of weather radars for meteorological purposes, applying similar analytical methods could rapidly expand monitoring of flying insects in under sampled parts of the world.

Reanalysis of historical radar data with updated computational models could further reveal how aerial insect populations have changed over previous decades. As algorithms for separating biological signals from precipitation and other targets improve, older radar archives may yield new insights into past shifts in insect biomass and migration patterns. The researchers suggest that such long term records will be important for assessing the ecological consequences of climate change, land use shifts and other human driven pressures on insect populations.

Research Report:Systematic Continental Scale Monitoring by Weather Surveillance Radar Shows Fewer Insects Above Warming Landscapes in the United States

Related Links
 University of Oklahoma
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Tech tracking to tackle human-wildlife conflict in Zimbabwe
 Hwange, Zimbabwe (AFP) Dec 12, 2025
 In the sun-scorched lands bordering Zimbabwe's largest wildlife sanctuary, Takesure Moyo pedals through his village each morning on a mission to help his community coexist with the elephants and predators that roam nearby. The 49-year-old is among several locals trained as community monitors under an initiative by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and Zimbabwe's National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks). Equipped with a mobile phone, he uses an app to log sightings, spoor a ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid

 HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire

 Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help

 Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
FLORA AND FAUNA
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
FLORA AND FAUNA
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather

 US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations

 Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
FLORA AND FAUNA
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study

 Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas

 Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most

 Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
FLORA AND FAUNA
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
FLORA AND FAUNA
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

 Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory

 At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
FLORA AND FAUNA
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

 Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt

 Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
FLORA AND FAUNA
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

 Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.