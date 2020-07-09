. Earth Science News .
SHAKE AND BLOW
Japan rescuers battle to reach thousands trapped by floods
 By Charly Triballeau with Quentin Tyberghien in Takayama, Japan
 Kuma, Japan (AFP) July 9, 2020

Japanese emergency services and troops scrambled Thursday to reach people cut off by catastrophic flooding and landslides that have killed dozens and caused widespread damage, with more torrential rain forecast.

In the scenic tourist area of Gifu in central Japan, officials said landslides and floodwater had left just nearly 1,000 households stranded -- or around 2,300 people.

But in the hardest-hit region of Kumamoto, attention was turning to clean-up operations after some of the heaviest rain for years.

A Kumamoto official told AFP: "The number of people stranded is zero. We can now reach all the areas which had been isolated."

An AFP reporter in the area saw part of a road collapsed into a river, and scenes of devastation in flood-affected houses.

In one home, an elderly man was struggling to clear up the debris and furniture littering the mud-caked floor, his traditional straw tatami mats in one room ruined.

The rain front started in the southwest early Saturday and has since cut a swathe of destruction across Japan, dumping record amounts of rain and causing swollen rivers to burst their banks.

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said "heavy rain will likely continue at least until July 12, calling for "extreme vigilance" for possible landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

The JMA issued its second-highest evacuation order to around 350,000 people. Such orders are not compulsory, however, and most residents are choosing not to go to shelters, possibly due to coronavirus fears.

The death toll has climbed gradually as more victims are discovered in isolated areas.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters that 58 people were confirmed dead.

He said authorities were investigating whether four other deaths were linked to the floods, adding that 17 people were unaccounted for.

After five days blocked by floodwater and landslides, troops finally managed to rescue some 40 residents from Ashikita village in Kumamoto region.

Kinuyo Nakamura, 68, burst into tears of relief as she finally made it to an evacuation centre.

"Gosh, it was scary. My house, it's such a mess, I cannot live there anymore," she said as she came across someone she knew at the shelter.

"We have experienced flooding disasters in the past many times. But this one doesn't compare," she told public broadcaster NHK.

Nakamura choked up as she explained that one of her neighbours had fallen victim to the floods.

"A truly, truly, fantastic person," she said, covering her face to hide the tears. "That was the hardest thing."

- 'Hesitating to offer help' -

In many areas, landslides reduced houses to rubble and floodwater rushed into homes in low-lying areas, destroying the contents and rendering them uninhabitable.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that around 130,000 rescue workers and troops were battling to save lives.

Complicating the rescue efforts, the coronavirus epidemic has claimed nearly 1,000 lives in Japan from more than 20,000 cases.

The need to maintain social distancing has reduced capacity at shelters and many have preferred to take refuge in their vehicles for fear of becoming infected.

One emergency worker said the coronavirus might be dissuading people from volunteering to help with the rescue.

The latest natural disaster is a bitter blow for businesses in the hard-hit regions, already heavily reliant on tourism that has dried up due to the coronavirus.

Japan is in the middle of its annual rainy season and often sees damaging floods and landslides during this period that lasts several weeks.

However, experts say climate change is intensifying the phenomenon because a warmer atmosphere holds more water to dump in the form of rain.

burs-ric/sah/fox


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SHAKE AND BLOW
Rain pounds central Japan, 55 feared dead in south
 Kurume, Japan (AFP) July 8, 2020
 Torrential rain pounded the centre of Japan on Wednesday as authorities said 55 people were feared dead in days of heavy downpours that have triggered devastating landslides and terrifying floods. Rains that began early Saturday on the island of Kyushu have already caused widespread damage across a swathe of the southwestern portion of the country, causing rivers to burst their banks and hillsides to collapse. The weather front was now moving north, and on Wednesday morning the Japan Meteorologi ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Iran reports 'accident' at nuclear site, warns enemies

 US installing AI-based border monitoring system

 More than 160 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

 UN rights chief slams virus response in China, Russia, US
SHAKE AND BLOW
Geologists identify deep-earth structures that may signal hidden metal lodes

 Europe radioactivity likely linked to nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

 Deutsche Bank teams up with Google in cloud services

 The lightest shielding material in the world
SHAKE AND BLOW
Sudan says talks on Nile dam resumed with Egypt, Ethiopia

 Sea turtles find protection from Senegal fishermen

 Climate change to fuel extreme waves in Arctic

 To curb climate change, scientists call for robust seagrass preservation efforts
SHAKE AND BLOW
Pink ice in Italy's Alps sparks algae probe

 Arctic plants may not provide predicted carbon sequestration potential

 In the Arctic, spring snowmelt triggers fresh CO2 production

 Gnawing beavers could accelerate thawing of Arctic permafrost
SHAKE AND BLOW
China aims to phase out sale of live poultry at food markets

 Nepal offers locust bounty as swarms threaten crops

 Antibiotic use on crops isn't being monitored in most countries

 U.S. beekeepers saw unsually high summertime colony losses in 2019
SHAKE AND BLOW
Typhoon changed earthquake patterns

 50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers 'race against time'

 Rain pounds central Japan, 55 feared dead in south

 How volcanoes explode in the deep sea
SHAKE AND BLOW
DR Congo troops kill Angolan soldier in border incident

 South Africa deploys military medics to virus hotspot

 Nine Mali soldiers killed in ambush: army

 Senegal capital fights shoreline developers
SHAKE AND BLOW
Racism in the UK: the effects of a 'hostile environment'

 Early peoples in Pacific Northwest were smoking smooth sumac

 In the wild, chimpanzees are more motivated to cooperate than bonobos

 Archaeologists find ancient circle of deep shafts near Stonehenge








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.