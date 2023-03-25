Earth Science News
Japanese immigrant's legacy paints Mexico City violet
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Mexico City, Mexico (AFP) March 25, 2023

Each spring, as Japanese celebrate cherry blossom season, Mexicans enjoy their own version of the cherished tradition thanks to the century-old legacy of a landscape gardener from the Asian nation.

In Mexico, however, it is not cherry trees but blooming jacarandas that turn the capital into a sea of violet.

Admiring the blossoms has become an annual event in the Mexico City since Japanese immigrant Tatsugoro Matsumoto planted jacaranda trees in the capital's main avenues in the 1920s, said historian Sergio Hernandez.

"Hanami is Japan's cherry tree festival and we have our hanami, which are the jacarandas," he told AFP.

"People go out and marvel at these colors and the falling flowers," added Hernandez, a professor at the National Institute of Anthropology and History specialized in Japanese culture.

Matsumoto, who settled in Mexico City in 1896, introduced jacaranda trees brought from Brazil as an alternative to cherry trees, which did not bloom fully due to the climate.

The landscaper's work earned the admiration of general-turned-president Porfirio Diaz and other elites around the turn of the 20th century.

Matsumoto was also responsible for decorating the gardens of Chapultepec castle, a former presidential residence in Mexico City, Hernandez said.

"This is a legacy of Matsumoto and of Japanese culture in general for Mexico... when spring arrives and our city is painted in such an intense violet color," he added.

The ease with which jacarandas reproduce means they have "invaded" the streets of the capital, said Hernandez.

But it is a welcome invasion for many Mexicans and foreigners who enjoy the blaze of color.

"It's very beautiful, how the city is filled with purple," said Andreina Rondon, a Venezuelan psychologist.

"Everything's perfect, and I love it especially when the petals fall off a little on the ground," she added.

Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death
 Najaf, Iraq (AFP) March 1, 2023
 Tombstones stretch as far as the eye can see across Iraq's Wadi-al-Salam cemetery, often described as the world's biggest, which bears silent witness to life and death over 14 centuries. Flowers, photographs and religious banners honour many of the millions buried in the ochre desert sands of the "Valley of Peace" - victims of war and disease, accidents and old age. "Oh my father!" laments one mourner, Jamil Abdelhassan, prostrating on a grave at the vast necropolis located in the Shiite holy s
New mining technology uses CO2 as tool to access critical minerals

 ESA in miniature

 NRO awards contracts to BlackSky and Planet Labs for hyperspectral capabilities

 Artist Karla Ortiz sees AI 'identity theft', not promise
Deep ocean currents around Antarctica headed for collapse, study finds

 The Greenland ice sheet is close to a melting point of no return

 Third pole darkening affects local and remote climates

 3D radar scan provides clues about threats to iconic Alaskan glacier
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, belches huge ash tower

 Malawi's cyclone toll to reach 1,200 as hopes fade

 Names Fiona, Ian removed from UN's hurricane roster

 Cyclone Freddy record claim in the eye of the storm
Japanese immigrant's legacy paints Mexico City violet

 Global population could peak below 9 billion in 2050s

 "Spatial computing" enables flexible working memory

 Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death
