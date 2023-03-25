Japanese immigrant's legacy paints Mexico City violet

In Mexico, however, it is not cherry trees but blooming jacarandas that turn the capital into a sea of violet.
Admiring the blossoms has become an annual event in the Mexico City since Japanese immigrant Tatsugoro Matsumoto planted jacaranda trees in the capital's main avenues in the 1920s, said historian Sergio Hernandez.
"Hanami is Japan's cherry tree festival and we have our hanami, which are the jacarandas," he told AFP.
"People go out and marvel at these colors and the falling flowers," added Hernandez, a professor at the National Institute of Anthropology and History specialized in Japanese culture.
Matsumoto, who settled in Mexico City in 1896, introduced jacaranda trees brought from Brazil as an alternative to cherry trees, which did not bloom fully due to the climate.
The landscaper's work earned the admiration of general-turned-president Porfirio Diaz and other elites around the turn of the 20th century.
Matsumoto was also responsible for decorating the gardens of Chapultepec castle, a former presidential residence in Mexico City, Hernandez said.
"This is a legacy of Matsumoto and of Japanese culture in general for Mexico... when spring arrives and our city is painted in such an intense violet color," he added.
The ease with which jacarandas reproduce means they have "invaded" the streets of the capital, said Hernandez.
But it is a welcome invasion for many Mexicans and foreigners who enjoy the blaze of color.
"It's very beautiful, how the city is filled with purple," said Andreina Rondon, a Venezuelan psychologist.
"Everything's perfect, and I love it especially when the petals fall off a little on the ground," she added.
Related Links
All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Florida lawmakers approve permit-free concealed weapons
White House calls Nashville school shooting 'heartbreaking'
UN's global disaster alert systems goal faces uphill climb
Natural disasters, inflation upped insurers' costs in 2022: Swiss Re
New mining technology uses CO2 as tool to access critical minerals
ESA in miniature
NRO awards contracts to BlackSky and Planet Labs for hyperspectral capabilities
Artist Karla Ortiz sees AI 'identity theft', not promise
Leaders must 'urgently' act to avoid climate 'Armageddon': Vanuatu PM
Humanity must chart new course on water use: UN chief
NGOs fear seabed mining could get green light in 2023
UN considers 'historic' Vanuatu-led climate resolution
Deep ocean currents around Antarctica headed for collapse, study finds
The Greenland ice sheet is close to a melting point of no return
Third pole darkening affects local and remote climates
3D radar scan provides clues about threats to iconic Alaskan glacier
|
Tackling counterfeit seeds with "unclonable" labels
Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN
How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet
How plants cope with the cold light of day - and why it matters for future crops
Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, belches huge ash tower
Malawi's cyclone toll to reach 1,200 as hopes fade
Names Fiona, Ian removed from UN's hurricane roster
Cyclone Freddy record claim in the eye of the storm
Sudan coup leader urges troops to back democratic transition
DNA reveals African and Asian ancestry of medieval Swahili people
DR Congo president appoints former militia leader as defence chief
Disinformation attack targeted key Sahel state Niger: AFP investigation
Japanese immigrant's legacy paints Mexico City violet
Global population could peak below 9 billion in 2050s
"Spatial computing" enables flexible working memory
Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters