Earth Science News
ABOUT US
 Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved
illustration only

Ligament clues refine picture of how early hominins moved

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 18, 2025

When scientists reconstruct how fossil hominins moved, they usually examine bone morphology and muscle attachment sites to track the evolution of bipedalism, but soft tissues such as joint ligaments have received less attention. A new study in Scientific Reports highlights how the anatomy of wrist ligament insertion areas can help infer locomotor behavior and hand use in fossil hominins across human evolution.

The research, led by Josep M. Potau and Aroa Casado of the Human Anatomy and Embryology Unit in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Institute of Archaeology at the University of Barcelona, applies three-dimensional geometric morphometric analysis to the ligament insertion sites on the distal epiphysis of the radius. The team used 3D GM to quantify the size, orientation, and shape of the insertion areas where wrist ligaments attach to the end of the radius that articulates with the wrist.

Their analysis shows diverse locomotor patterns among hominins and clear differences in wrist ligament insertion size, orientation, and shape between fossil hominins - Australopithecus afarensis, Australopithecus anamensis, Australopithecus sediba, Paranthropus robustus, Homo neanderthalensis and archaic Homo sapiens - and living hominins, including modern Homo sapiens, chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes), gorillas (Gorilla gorilla) and orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus). The work extends the methodological toolkit of paleoanthropology by adding a ligament-focused approach that complements more traditional bone-based studies.

Ligaments act as joint stabilizers and also provide sensory feedback that helps the brain monitor joint function, and differences in hominin locomotion are reflected in the configuration of wrist ligaments and the bony areas where they insert on the distal radius. "Humans, who are bipedal and use their hands primarily to manipulate objects, have anatomical characteristics in these insertion areas that are markedly different from those observed in other non-human hominoid primates (chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans)", says Professor Josep Maria Potau, from the Department of Surgery and Surgical Specializations at the UB, "which use their hands differently, mainly due to their arboreal and terrestrial locomotion."

The group has developed research lines on upper limb ligament anatomy in primates to build comparative anatomical models with modern humans and to estimate the locomotion of fossil primates from ligament insertion patterns. "The study of ligament insertion sites in 3D models allows, in most cases, the corroboration or questioning of locomotor inferences based strictly on the study of muscle insertions," notes Josep Maria Potau. "Furthermore, it provides unique information that cannot be obtained from the study of muscle insertions."

In many fossil primates the distal radius is preserved, and this epiphysis does not carry identifiable muscle insertions for locomotor inference, but it does contain two distinct areas where most wrist ligaments attach. According to Professor Aroa Casado, these well-defined ligament insertion zones make it possible to infer locomotor behavior even when muscle-related features are absent. "If the results obtained with the ligaments coincide with those obtained in the muscular study - she continues - this reinforces the identification of a specific type of locomotion in a specific fossil species. However, if the results are contradictory, it may suggest other alternative forms of locomotion."

The study reports that Australopithecus afarensis, Australopithecus anamensis and Australopithecus sediba share wrist insertion anatomies that closely resemble those of chimpanzees and orangutans. This pattern supports the view that these taxa combined habitual bipedal walking with effective tree climbing, consistent with previous findings from muscle insertion analyses.

Paranthropus robustus, which evolved in parallel with the human lineage, presents a more complex case because earlier work has alternately described it as a biped with strong arboreal capabilities or as using different terrestrial locomotor strategies. In the new analysis, the Paranthropus robustus specimen shows a ligament insertion anatomy more similar to that of gorillas, supporting the idea that, in addition to bipedal and arboreal behaviors, it may have relied more on terrestrial locomotion, as gorillas commonly do.

For Homo neanderthalensis and archaic Homo sapiens, whose anatomy is closer to that of modern humans, the distal radius ligament insertion patterns largely match those of present-day Homo sapiens but also include distinctive traits. The researchers describe a characteristic configuration in the area where the short radiolunate ligament inserts, which indicates a more robust wrist region that may reflect greater manual load bearing linked to activities such as hunting or tool production.

The authors suggest that 3D GM analysis of ligament insertions can be extended to other fossil and living species to explore locomotor strategies and manual precision in a broader evolutionary framework. They conclude that their results demonstrate the value of this technique for reconstructing locomotor behavior and position it as a useful tool for future work in comparative anatomy, biological anthropology, paleoanthropology and studies of human evolution.

Research Report:Inferences about fossil hominin locomotion through 3D morphometric analysis of wrist ligament insertion sites

Related Links
 University of Barcelona
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
 Bangkok (AFP) Dec 12, 2025
 Indonesia's deadly flooding was an "extinction-level disturbance" for the world's rarest great ape, the tapanuli orangutan, causing catastrophic damage to its habitat and survival prospects, scientists warned on Friday. Only scientifically classified as a species in 2017, tapanulis are incredibly rare, with fewer than 800 left in the wild, confined to a small range in part of Indonesia's Sumatra. One dead suspected tapanuli orangutan has already been found in the region, conservationists told AF ... read more
ABOUT US
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid

 HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire

 Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help

 Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
ABOUT US
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
ABOUT US
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather

 US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations

 Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
ABOUT US
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study

 Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas

 Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most

 Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
ABOUT US
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
ABOUT US
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

 Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory

 At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
ABOUT US
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

 Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt

 Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
ABOUT US
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

 Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.