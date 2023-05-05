Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) May 5, 2023

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Japan's central Ishikawa region on Friday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.

The quake hit at 2:42 pm (0542 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended between Nagano and Kanazawa, a popular tourist site, according to Japan Railway.

The quake registered an upper six on the Japanese Shindo scale of up to seven in Suzu city, Ishikawa, meaning it could cause major landslides.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.2.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Powerful Indonesia quake sends islanders fleeing
 Padang, Indonesia (AFP) April 25, 2023
 A 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled residents on islands west of Indonesia's Sumatra on Tuesday, forcing them to flee to higher ground before an hours-long tsunami warning was lifted. The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 3 am (2000 GMT Monday), was in the sea near the Mentawai islands at a depth of 15.5 kilometres (more than 9 miles), the United States Geological Survey said. No casualties or severe damage were reported. "The quake was so strong that we struggled to stand up and walk o ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Rwanda to spend almost $100 mn rebuilding after floods

 In Brazil, a damaged city lives on edge of abyss

 Death toll from China factory explosion rises to nine: state media

 Canada police find bodies of two firefighters after floods
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hong Kong's bamboo scaffolders preserve ancient technique

 North American Helium brings 6th facility online

 Speedy composite manufacturing

 Innovative NASA alloy used for 3D printed rocket
SHAKE AND BLOW
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'

 Why are there so few insects in the ocean?

 World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023

 April heat in western Med 'almost impossible without climate change'
SHAKE AND BLOW
CryoSat reveals ice loss from glaciers

 Similar but different: Antarctic and Arctic sea ice and their responses to climate change

 West Antarctic Ice Sheet retreated far inland, re-advanced since last Ice Age

 The future is foggy for Arctic shipping
SHAKE AND BLOW
Three 'Himalayan Viagra' pickers missing after Nepal avalanche

 World's tallest 'hemp hotel' trails South Africa's green credentials

 Europe's produce at stake in Spain's water war

 Insect farming startup Entoverse launches FarmGPT component
SHAKE AND BLOW
Aftershocks shake Japan after quake kills one, destroys homes

 Toll from DR Congo floods rises above 200

 More than 1,000 evacuated as Guatemala volcano erupts

 Toll from DR Congo floods rises to nearly 400: official
SHAKE AND BLOW
Air raids in Sudan capital ahead of first direct talks

 Germany says to pull troops out of Mali by May 2024

 Talks between Ethiopia and Oromo rebels end without agreement

 Africa eyes potential bounty from space
SHAKE AND BLOW
India's new mums live in hope and fear for next generation

 Archaeologists map hidden NT landscape where first Australians lived more than 60,000 years ago

 Do people and monkeys see colors the same way?

 'A new history': Brazil's Lula decrees six Indigenous reserves
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.