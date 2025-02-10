Marine Prosperity Areas introduce a fresh approach to ocean conservation



by Clarence Oxford



The year 2025 could mark a pivotal shift in marine conservation strategies. A research team, including Octavio Aburto from UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, has introduced a novel framework known as Marine Prosperity Areas (MPpAs) aimed at aligning ecological restoration with human economic well-being.

Published on February 6 in Frontiers in Marine Science, the study presents MPpAs as a forward-thinking conservation model designed to integrate financial investment with environmental recovery. The researchers advocate for a holistic approach that promotes economic growth while restoring marine and coastal ecosystems. They call upon governments, non-governmental organizations, and local communities to champion this model as a core component of future conservation initiatives.

"Conservation often demands sacrifices today for benefits decades in the future-an unrealistic expectation for communities facing immediate socio-economic pressures," said Aburto, lead author and professor of marine biology at Scripps Oceanography. "Our model for Marine Prosperity Areas addresses this challenge, outlining how human prosperity can be improved while we wait for ecological recovery. By strategically aligning recovery efforts, it is possible for both people and ecosystems to thrive."

If widely implemented, MPpAs could serve as a key mechanism for achieving international conservation objectives, including the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework's "30 by 30" target, which seeks to protect 30% of the world's oceans by 2030.

The proposed framework builds upon decades of research into Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), fisheries, and coastal ecosystems in Baja California Peninsula and the Gulf of California. The authors identified a gap in existing marine protection models, emphasizing the necessity for a cohesive approach that strategically invests in ecological and economic sustainability. Their model prioritizes targeted financial support and collaborative governance to ensure long-term success.

One example of this approach is the potential funding of ecotourism in marine areas of high natural beauty, supporting local enterprises such as diving and snorkeling tours. In other regions, small grants could enable the establishment of sustainable aquaculture ventures or help develop artificial reefs for ecosystem restoration. The overarching goal is to foster economic opportunities that align with conservation efforts, empowering communities to manage resources sustainably while benefiting from economic diversification.

"The concept of Marine Prosperity Areas can help us to bridge the gap between environmental and social outcomes," said study co-author Alfredo Giron, a Scripps Oceanography alumnus and current head of the World Economic Forum's Ocean Action Agenda. "It gives us the opportunity to understand that nature and people are inextricably linked and as such, a marine management plan has to pursue outcomes for both."

The study outlines three foundational phases for establishing MPpAs:

- Community Engagement and Co-Design: Local communities and stakeholders are engaged in defining prosperity and co-developing sustainable strategies for managing marine resources. This inclusive approach fosters collective ownership of conservation efforts.

- Capacity Building, Governance, and Infrastructure: Investments are made in governance structures, legal frameworks, and community capacity to ensure effective management and enforcement of MPpAs.

- Monitoring, Enforcement, and Co-Management: A collaborative management system is put in place, integrating scientific monitoring to inform adaptive decision-making and ensure long-term sustainability.

This comprehensive strategy seeks to leverage community-driven conservation efforts alongside well-established investment mechanisms. According to study co-author Catalina Lopez, director of the Gulf of California Marine Program at the Institute of the Americas, "This concept offers a roadmap for inclusive and impactful conservation, where both communities and nature can thrive, provided that investment and proactive participation are prioritized."

The authors highlight several successful case studies that informed the MPpA framework. Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park in Baja California Sur, Mexico, is one such example. Once overfished and ecologically degraded, this marine reserve has rebounded thanks to a collaborative initiative involving local fishers, scientists, and policymakers. The revitalization of the park has not only benefited marine biodiversity but also bolstered the local economy through eco-tourism.

Other successful marine conservation initiatives in Mexico, including efforts in La Paz and Santa Maria Bay, further underscore the importance of strong community engagement and sustainable funding. However, the researchers acknowledge that not all conservation initiatives have been equally successful. In some cases, communities faced economic hardships while waiting for ecosystem recovery. The MPpA framework aims to mitigate this issue by proactively investing in social and economic infrastructure alongside environmental protection measures.

The model also seeks to address the interests of diverse stakeholders, including industries reliant on both extractive and non-extractive uses of marine environments, as well as Indigenous communities and other underrepresented groups. Ensuring long-term commitment from all parties is identified as a key challenge.

"One of the greatest challenges in its successful implementation will be ensuring sustained support for this vision throughout all stages," said study co-author Valentina Platzgummer, coordinator of the Conservation Leadership Program at Centro para la Biodiversidad Marina y la Conservacion, A.C. "It will be crucial to maintain a long-term commitment from all stakeholders, both in terms of funds and support, to navigate the complexities and ensure the framework's goals are achieved."

Despite these challenges, the authors emphasize that there is already strong enthusiasm from conservation groups, local leaders, and policymakers to support Marine Prosperity Areas. This collective commitment, they argue, will be essential for the long-term success of marine conservation efforts.

"This eagerness to collaborate is essential and I am confident that with organized and focused efforts, we can achieve the systemic change needed to protect and sustain our oceans," said study co-author Rocio Abud Mirabent, director of Fundacion Coppel, which works to improve the well-being of communities in Mexico.

With its adaptable design, the MPpA framework presents a promising strategy for global conservation, balancing environmental protection with economic resilience. The researchers assert that this innovative approach is not only achievable but vital for ensuring the health of marine ecosystems and the prosperity of coastal communities.

Research Report:Marine Prosperity Areas: A framework for aligning ecological restoration and human well-being using area-based protections



