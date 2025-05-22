Myanmar ex-general slain in attack claimed by anti-coup fighters

Myanmar's military seized power in a 2021 coup, sparking a civil war pitching it against pro-democracy guerrillas and resurgent ethnic armed groups that have long been active in the Southeast Asian country's fringes.
Most combat is confined to the countryside and smaller settlements, although sporadic grenade and gun attacks on police and junta-affiliated targets are regularly reported in the largest city Yangon.
A source close to the military said former general and Cambodia ambassador Cho Tun Aung "was shot and killed" outside his Yangon home around 8:30 am (0200 GMT) as he gave alms to monks collecting donations.
"He used to donate meals every morning," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The shooters used this opportunity to assassinate him."
A military officer, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Cho Tun Aung had been shot and killed without providing further details.
AFP was not immediately able to verify their claims and a junta spokesman could not be reached for comment.
The attack was claimed by the Golden Valley Warriors, a little-known group that said Cho Tun Aung had been a confidant of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and was teaching at a defence academy in his retirement.
"Our Golden Valley Warriors team conducted the shooting after collecting and verifying information for a long time," the statement said.
The junta has suffered stinging territorial setbacks in recent months but analysts say it is far from defeat, with a powerful air force supplied with Russian jets and military backing from China.
Ethnic armed groups have proven the military's most capable opponents but often have ambitions limited to their own areas, while pro-democracy guerrillas are scattered and poorly coordinated.
Related Links
Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Landslide at gold mine in Indonesia's east kills six, 14 missing
Syria gives holdout armed groups deadline to join state forces
Reports of Indian navy forcing Rohingyas into sea 'unconscionable': UN expert
Climate change increasing risk of pregnancy problems: study
Rare earth production outside China 'major milestone'
Vietnam jails 23 people over rare earths exploitation
TAU Systems Secures Exclusive Beam Time on World's Most Powerful Laser for Advanced Particle Research
Nvidia unveils plan for Taiwan's first 'AI supercomputer'
Tokyo to waive basic water bills to combat extreme heat
Healing Ozone Hole Key to Boosting Southern Ocean Carbon Uptake
'Serious problem': Afghan capital losing race against water shortages
Villagers vow to fight new Panama Canal reservoir 'to the end'
Mountain Glaciers Face Centuries-Long Recovery Even if Warming Reversed
Biodiversity boom in Antarctic soils driven by microbial cooperation
Krypton-81 Dating Achieved for Antarctic Ice by USTC Researchers
Polar bear biopsies to shed light on Arctic pollutants
|
Reawakening Ancient Crops to Address Modern Climate Challenges
Kenyan trial challenges law against seed sharing
After Catastrophe Urban and Peri-Urban Farming Could Sustain Medium-Sized Cities
China, EU suspend Brazil chicken imports over bird flu
Flood victims stranded on roofs as downpours lash eastern Australia
6.1-magnitude quake hits off Greek island of Crete: USGS
Massive floods strand over 50,000 in eastern Australia
NASA-French Satellite Spots Large-Scale River Waves for First Time
Somalia climate shocks and aid cuts create perfect storm
Six dead in ICoast landslide after heavy rain
Nigeria army head vows to counter jihadist attacks
Sudan accuses UAE of deporting consular staff
Orangutan Communication Reveals Surprising Complexity Once Thought Uniquely Human
Ancient Hands Reveal Diverse Gripping Abilities in Early Hominins
Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain
Chimpanzees Use Medicinal Plants for Wound Care and Hygiene in Ugandan Forests
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters