Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Yangon (AFP) May 1, 2025

Myanmar's military junta let a truce declared to spur aid efforts after last month's earthquake expire on Thursday, a ceasefire that monitors say it consistently violated with air strikes.

The March 28 magnitude-7.7 quake in Myanmar's central belt killed nearly 3,800 and has left tens of thousands homeless as the summer monsoon season approaches.

The junta -- which snatched power in a 2021 coup, sparking a many-sided civil war -- declared a ceasefire on April 2 and extended it last week as aid groups warned of a long road to recovery.

It expired at midnight on Wednesday (1730 Tuesday GMT) with the junta information team making no announcement of an extension. A junta spokesman could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Monitors from the Britain-based Centre for Information Resilience logged 65 air attacks by the military during the proclaimed ceasefire period -- many clustered in regions worst-hit by the quake.

When the military pledged to pause offensives it warned the myriad of anti-coup and ethnic armed groups it is battling that it would strike back if they advance.

During the ceasefire period, opposition armed groups besieged towns on a lucrative eastern trade route to Thailand, according to locals, who said fighting had forced many civilians from their homes.

The quake was the strongest centred on Myanmar's landmass since 1912, according to the United States Geological Survey, with the ground shearing up to six metres (20 feet) in places, according to NASA analysis.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies this week predicted it would take the country two years to fully recover from the disaster.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
 Lao Cai, Vietnam (AFP) April 23, 2025
 Nguyen Thi Kim's small verdant community in northern Vietnam no longer exists, wiped away in a landslide triggered by Typhoon Yagi's devastating heavy rains last year. She and dozens of survivors have been relocated to a site that authorities hope will withstand future climate change-linked disasters, with stronger homes, drainage canals and a gentler topography that lessens landslide risks. It is an example of the challenges communities around the world face in adapting to climate change, inclu ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21

 Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire

 Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide

 France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues

 NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment

 China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'

 UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs

 Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds

 Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study

 Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models

 Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual

 Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile

 Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield

 Will the vegetables of the future be fortified using tiny needles?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Volcanic eruptions linked to satellite disruption risks in upper atmosphere

 Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast

 Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake

 Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20

 Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists

 UN experts demand probe of reported mass killings in Mali

 Nigeria court orders seizure of 73 properties linked to Chinese scam suspects
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.