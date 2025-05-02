'No dumping ground': Tunisia activist wins award over waste scandal

Gharbi was among the first to speak out when Italy shipped more than 280 containers of waste to the North African country in 2020.
The cargo was initially labelled as recyclable plastic scrap, but customs officials found hazardous household waste -- banned under Tunisian law.
"It's true, we are developing countries," Gharbi said in an interview with AFP. "But we are not a dumping ground."
The 57-year-old was among seven environmentalists from different countries handed this year's Goldman Environmental Prize -- commonly known as the "Green Nobel" -- in California last week.
The Goldman committee said her grassroots activism helped force Italy to take the waste back in February 2022.
Gharbi "helped spearhead a campaign that challenged a corrupt waste trafficking scheme between Italy and Tunisia," the Goldman committee said.
And her endeavours ultimately led to the return of 6,000 tonnes of "illegally exported household waste back to Italy", the US-based organisation added.
The scandal took on national proportions in Tunisia and saw the sacking of then environment minister Mustapha Aroui, who was sentenced to three years in prison.
A total of 26 people, including customs officials, were prosecuted.
Yet the waste remained at the port of Sousse for more than two years, with Tunisian rights groups criticising the authorities' inaction as Italy failed to meet deadlines to take it back.
- Limited capacity -
Global waste trade often sees industrialised nations offload rubbish in poorer countries with limited means to handle it.
"What is toxic for developed countries is toxic for us too," said Gharbi. "We also have the right to live in a healthy environment."
She added that while richer countries can manage their own waste, developing ones like Tunisia have "limited capacity".
The Goldman committee said Gharbi's campaigning helped drive reforms in the European Union.
"Her efforts spurred policy shifts within the EU, which has now tightened its procedures and regulations for waste shipments abroad," it said.
Gharbi, who has spent 25 years campaigning on environmental threats to health, said she never set out to turn the scandal into a symbol.
"But now that it has become one, so much the better," she said with a smile.
She hopes the award will raise the profile of Tunisian civil society, and said groups she works with across Africa see the recognition as their own.
"The prize is theirs too," she said, adding it would help amplify advocacy and "convey messages".
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Explosion in northern China housing complex kills one, injures 21
Myanmar junta lets post-quake truce expire
France adopts major new bill to combat drug-related crime
Millions of children to suffer from Trump aid cuts
Microsoft reports strong results driven by cloud and AI; Urges fast 'resolution' of transatlantic trade issues
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
Dead salmon create election stink on Australian island
Mexico agrees to send water to US after Trump threatens tariffs
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Climate change takes spice from Indonesia clove farms
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Researchers solve one of Earth's ancient volcanic mysteries
Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20
Paramilitary shelling hits Sudan's presidential palace: army source
Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 165 in Darfur city over 10 days: activists
Evacuation of DR Congo troops from M23 zone begins
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters