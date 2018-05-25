Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Pacific Island leaders back 'ocean of peace' at fraught summit
Pacific Island leaders back 'ocean of peace' at fraught summit
 By Ben STRANG
 Honiara (AFP) Sept 10, 2025

Pacific Island leaders issued a call for an "ocean of peace" on Wednesday, urging respect for their sovereignty at a summit clouded by China's alleged meddling and great power competition in the strategically vital region.

After a day of largely closed-door talks in the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara, the 18 Pacific Islands Forum leaders endorsed a Fiji-backed push for a statement proclaiming the region's cohesion and its desire for peace and climate action.

A heavy police presence guarded the leaders, who met in the Friendship Hall, near a 10,000-seat National Stadium built and financed by the Chinese government. Once pot-holed roads had been repaired ahead of the gathering.

"The 'ocean of peace' declaration is a reclamation of our sovereignty and our shared destiny," said Jeremiah Manele, prime minister of Solomon Islands -- host of this year's gathering.

"It is a solemn vow that our seas, air and lands will never again be drawn into the vortex of great power rivalry," he said.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the declaration "will demonstrate that our region is free from militarisation".

"Emerging trends and patterns of diluting the global rule-based order is of utmost concern for small states like us," he said.

- Great power competition -

Alongside member states -- including key players Australia and New Zealand -- gatherings of the Pacific Islands Forum are typically attended by dozens more countries as observers or dialogue partners.

But the Solomon Islands has barred most of those partners from attending, sparking accusations that Honiara worked at Beijing's behest to exclude long-time participant Taiwan.

The move prompted concern among fellow Pacific nations, of which three -- Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu -- still recognise Taipei.

On Tuesday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said Taipei regretted its exclusion but looked forward to next year, when Palau hosts the forum.

And speaking to AFP after the declaration, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr said there had "absolutely" been outside meddling in the summit.

"We should engage and be inclusive and have all partners here," he said.

"We shouldn't say 'this partner should be allowed and that partner shouldn't be' -- everybody should be here, because in solving our challenges, we need everybody," he said.

China counts the Solomon Islands among its closest partners and backers in the South Pacific and the two signed a secretive security pact in 2022.

Australia has sought to shore up links across the region to counter China's growing presence.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in neighbouring Vanuatu on Tuesday to discuss a deal -- known as the Nakamal Agreement -- deepening Canberra's links to the Pacific nation.

But Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat said there were concerns that the wording of the deal would limit his country's ability to access funds for "critical infrastructure" from other nations.

- 'Obvious' meddling -

Observers warned a split over China's role in Wednesday's forum could undermine essential regional cooperation on everything from climate change to health, security and transnational crime.

New Zealand's top diplomat Winston Peters told AFP last month it was "obvious" that outside forces were meddling in the summit.

Peters, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and other officials have warned the banning of dialogue partners could affect external aid to the Pacific.

Communist China has never ruled Taiwan, but Beijing insists the island is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

China bristles at any official diplomatic recognition of the democratic island.

And the two have long vied for influence in the South Pacific, with Beijing spending hundreds of millions of dollars building sports stadiums, presidential palaces, hospitals and roads across the region.

On Thursday, summit participants will head to the picturesque seaside settlement of Munda, more than 300 kilometres (about 190 miles) from the capital, for a leaders' retreat.

Beyond China, key issues causing friction include a review of the forum's regional architecture, which will decide who can participate.

Climate change is also a major talking point on the back of Vanuatu's win in the International Court of Justice, which in July declared states are obliged to tackle the issue and reparations could be awarded if they do not.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
China 'elephant in the room' at fraught Pacific Islands summit
 Wellington (AFP) Sept 8, 2025
 Pacific Islands leaders are meeting in the Solomons this week for an influential summit clouded by differences over China's mounting influence in the region that risks scuppering regional cooperation. Alongside its 18 member states including key players Australia and New Zealand, gatherings of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) are typically attended by dozens more countries as observers or dialogue partners. But this year's host, close China ally the Solomon Islands, has barred most of those partn ... read more
WATER WORLD
Spain to hold state funeral for 2024 flood victims

 Morocco earthquake survivors protest to demand housing aid

 UK government looks to military sites to house migrants

 Kids age five to take gun safety class in US state of Tennessee
WATER WORLD
MSBAI wins DoD contract to accelerate OrbitGuard for space situational awarenes

 Loft Federal wins NASA task order for fault tolerant RISC V flight computer

 SwRI advances laser driven testing for ballistic resistance

 Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race
WATER WORLD
Experts say great white shark likely killed Australian surfer

 50-plus archaeological sites on Easter Island could become submerged

 France, Switzerland agree on Rhone, Lake Geneva water management

 Ethiopia inaugurates Africa's biggest dam
WATER WORLD
Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal

 Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops

 Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
WATER WORLD
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream

 Climate change is making rollercoaster harvests the new normal

 China to impose temporary duties on EU pork

 USDA backs FAU led FogAg platform to advance precision farming
WATER WORLD
Rescue boat capsizes in Pakistan, killing five

 Searchers retrieve bodies as Afghan quake toll expected to rise

 Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

 Greece rattled by 5.4-magnitude offshore earthquake
WATER WORLD
Chinese firms pay price of jihadist strikes against Mali junta

 At least 60 people dead in Boko Haram attack in northern Nigeria

 Mali files ICJ complaint accusing Algeria of downing drone; Security tightened in Guinea after opposition protest calls

 African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
WATER WORLD
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol

 Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.