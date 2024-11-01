Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Rivers of salt: life on Bangladesh's climate frontline

Rivers of salt: life on Bangladesh's climate frontline

By Muhammad Amdad HOSSAIN
 Khulna, Bangladesh (AFP) Nov 24, 2025

On Bangladesh's coast, where mighty Himalayan rivers meet the sea, water defines every rhythm of life, and every struggle.

Rising seas driven by climate change are swallowing low-lying areas, while stronger storms push saltwater further inland, turning wells and lakes brackish, according to government scientists.

For the millions living in the ecologically sensitive deltas of mudflats and mangrove forests, finding clean drinking water has become an escalating challenge.

Cyclone Aila in 2009 was a turning point.

Embankments broke and saltwater swept inland, flooding not only homes, but seeping into once-fertile land.

The water that once sustained communities became undrinkable, and the land began to crack under layers of salt.

The people of Khulna and Satkhira districts today live in a fragile balancing act between land and sea.

Many families live in houses built on bamboo stilts to escape tidal floods.

Children bathe in yellow, saline water and grow up in a landscape of constant change, where rivers erode their homes and schools, and displacement has become the norm.

Men migrate for months seeking work.

Women and children walk for hours across parched, cracked soil to fetch water from distant ponds, or harvest rainwater, and store it in tanks supplied by charities.

Each household stores a few thousand litres, rationed carefully until the next monsoon arrives.

The daily act of collecting and storing water has become a quiet ritual of endurance.

This reporting accompanies a photography series carried out by Muhammad Amdad Hossain for AFP's 2025 Marai Photo Grant, an award open to photographers from South Asia aged 25 or under.

The theme for 2025 was "climate change" and its impact on daily life and the community of the photographers who enter.

The award is organised by Agence France-Presse in honour of Shah Marai, the former photo chief at AFP's Kabul bureau.

Shah Marai, who was an inspiration for Afghan photographers throughout his career, was killed in the line of duty at the age of 41 in a suicide attack on April 30, 2018 in Kabul.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Ultrasonic device dramatically speeds up harvesting of water from air
 Cambridge, MA (SPX) Nov 19, 2025
 The system can be paired with any atmospheric water harvesting material to shake out drinking water in minutes instead of hours. MIT engineers design an ultrasonic system to "shake" water out of an atmospheric water harvester. The design (two prototypes shown in photo) can recover captured water in minutes rather than hours. Feeling thirsty? Why not tap into the air? Even in desert conditions, there exists some level of humidity that, with the right material, can be soaked up and squeezed ou ... read more
WATER WORLD
China FM pledges support for Syria in 'achieving peace'

 Drenched and displaced: Gazans living in tents face winter downpours

 Cash only: how the loss and damage UN fund will pay countries

 UN says hard winter ahead for refugees; Vicious cycle of conflict and climate
WATER WORLD
Taiwan lifts all restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Biobased building material developed to enable large-scale marine restoration

 Diamond Coatings Developed by Rice Researchers Dramatically Reduce Mineral Scale in Industrial Piping

 AI's blind spot: tools fail to detect their own fakes
WATER WORLD
Teen saving India's ponds says everyone can be a leader

 Ultrasonic device dramatically speeds up harvesting of water from air

 6 Things to Know From NASA About New US, European Sea Satellite

 Rats played major role in Easter Island's deforestation, study reveals
WATER WORLD
Antarctica's Retreating Ice Reveals Nutrient-Rich Peaks Boosting Ocean Carbon Uptake

 Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths

 URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting

 Cosmic dust reveals dynamic shifts in central Arctic sea-ice coverage over the last 30,000 years
WATER WORLD
Haitian gangs getting rich off murky market for baby eels

 Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options

 Japan's eel delicacy faces global conservation pressure

 Severe floods threaten global rice yields, study finds
WATER WORLD
Floods hit Albania, leave one dead

 Indonesians flee homes after volcano erupts; Death toll from landslides rises to 30

 Aftershocks rock Bangladesh as quake death toll rises to 10

 Northern Australia cleans up after cyclone
WATER WORLD
Pentagon chief calls on Nigeria to stop violence against Christians

 Niger junta taxes consumer imports to fund anti-jihadist fight as jihadist attack kills 10 soldiers

 Sudan's parallel war on social media; Aid workers forced to 'choose who to save'

 France reducing diplomatic staff in Mali due to insecurity: ministry
WATER WORLD
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence

 COP30 has a mascot: the fiery-haired guardian of Brazil's forest
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.