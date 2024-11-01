Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters
illustration only

SAR11 ocean bacteria form distinct ecological teams across coastal and open waters

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Dec 18, 2025

A study led by researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology has identified how SAR11, one of the ocean's most abundant bacterial groups, diversifies into distinct ecological lineages. The work examines how these microbes contribute to the ocean's life-support system by moving and recycling carbon and nutrients that underpin marine food webs and influence global climate.

Published in Nature Communications, the research shows that SAR11 is not a single uniform population but instead divides into stable ecological groups that function as specialized teams adapted to different environments such as coastal waters and the open ocean. This structure means that a key microbial engine in the sea is more complex than previously recognized, with implications for how microbial communities respond to pollution and ocean warming.

The team used Kaneohe Bay on Oahu as a natural laboratory, linking newly cultivated SAR11 strains from local waters with DNA sequences from ocean samples around the world. This approach demonstrated that ecological groupings detected in the bay correspond to global patterns, tying specific genomes to habitat preferences and evolutionary history across broad marine regions.

"Kaneohe Bay gave us a rare window into how microbial populations can adapt across very small spatial scales," said Kelle Freel, lead author at HIMB. "By pairing cultivation with a long-term time series, we could directly connect genomes to real ecological differences in the ocean."

SAR11 bacteria are tiny, metabolically streamlined cells that collectively rank among the most abundant life forms in the ocean and play a central role in marine carbon and nutrient cycling. Their high diversity and the difficulty of growing them in the laboratory have limited efforts to understand how different SAR11 populations partition habitats and contribute to ecosystem function.

Long-term sampling through the Kaneohe Bay Time-series allowed researchers to pair environmental measurements with newly cultured SAR11 strains in a single, well-characterized system. This combination provided a framework to connect genomic information with where specific lineages live, how they survive, and how they track gradients between coastal and offshore conditions.

"This work shows that SAR11 diversity is not random," said Michael Rappe, principal investigator at HIMB. "By using Kaneohe Bay as a model system, we could integrate genomics with ecology in a way that reveals clear evolutionary structure - structure that holds across the global ocean and provides a common framework for studying one of the planet's most important microbial groups."

By culturing and sequencing complete genomes from 81 new SAR11 isolates originating in coastal and offshore waters, the researchers tripled the number of finished genomes available for this bacterial group. When these genomes were analyzed together with more than 1,300 marine metagenomes from oceans worldwide, the team identified clear and repeatable ecological patterns in SAR11 distribution.

Instead of blending into one broad population, SAR11 genomes consistently grouped into ecologically distinct units whose members shared habitat preferences and biological traits across space and time. These units help explain how SAR11 populations maintain both high diversity and global reach despite enormous population sizes and wide dispersal.

A related study in The ISME Journal found that the ability of SAR11 strains to thrive nearshore or offshore around Kaneohe Bay can depend on a small set of genes under strong environmental selection. The results show how modest genetic differences can drive significant ecological divergence, clarifying how selection on key functions helps structure SAR11 diversity along environmental gradients.

Research Report:New SAR11 isolate genomes and global marine metagenomes resolve ecologically relevant units within the Pelagibacterales

Related Links
 Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, University of Hawaii at Manoa
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

