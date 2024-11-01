Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination
illustration only

Salt rejecting hydrogel design targets long life solar desalination

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Dec 18, 2025

Researchers from Hebei University of Technology and Tsinghua University have developed a zwitterionic hydrogel evaporator that maintains high solar desalination performance while resisting salt crystallization and biological fouling. The material mimics saltwater fish gill environments by using tightly paired N+ - O- groups in a poly(trimethylamine N-oxide) (PTMAO) network to hold a thick hydration layer that screens out ions, proteins, bacteria, and algae while supporting rapid water transport. The work is presented as a news article associated with the journal Nano-Micro Letters and focuses on solar-driven interfacial desalination as a low-carbon pathway to convert seawater into freshwater.

The team synthesized a superhydrated PTMAO/polyacrylamide (PAAm)/polypyrrole (PPy) hydrogel, referred to as PTAP, that reaches an evaporation rate of 2.35 kg m-2 h-1 under 1 kW m-2 illumination in 10 wt percent sodium chloride solution. PTAP operates continuously for 100 hours under these high-salinity conditions without visible salt accumulation on the surface, in contrast to a commercial PSBMA-based control that loses 22 percent of its evaporation flux under the same brine. In outdoor field tests, a three-stage distillation device using PTAP and fed with Bohai Sea water yields 25.6 kg m-2 day-1 of freshwater over 60 consecutive days without wiping, flushing, or performance loss.

Antifouling performance is a central feature of the hydrogel. Surface tests show bovine serum albumin adsorption of only 0.61 mg cm-2 on PTAP compared with 1.81 mg cm-2 on a PAAm hydrogel, indicating much lower protein fouling. Microbiological evaluations report that PTAP approaches sterile conditions when challenged with Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and three common algal species, supporting long-term operation in natural waters with mixed contaminants. The hydration shell anchored by the zwitterionic PTMAO chains is identified as the key to resisting both organic and microbial attachment.

Molecular dynamics simulations help explain how the hydrogel combines high water flux with ion rejection. The PTMAO - water hydrogen bond energy is calculated at -54.9 kJ mol-1, approximately twice the energy of water - water hydrogen bonds, which stabilizes a dense hydration layer. This structure raises the potential of mean force for sodium and chloride ions attempting to enter the hydrogel while lowering the energy barrier for water molecules leaving the network, consistent with rapid evaporation and suppressed salt ingress. These simulations thus support the experimental observations of durable, salt-free operation.

The PTAP hydrogel is produced through an aqueous, low-temperature process. The TMAO monomer is obtained by oxidizing DMAPA with an 85 percent yield, followed by UV co-polymerization with acrylamide to form the zwitterionic-PAAm network. PPy nano-networks are then formed in situ on the hydrogel, creating a photothermal layer that absorbs more than 98 percent of solar radiation from 250 to 2500 nm and converts it into localized heat for interfacial evaporation. All reactions occur in water at temperatures no higher than 60 degrees Celsius, and the team reports kilogram-scale monomer batches suitable for roll-to-roll coating.

Thermal and structural characterization show how PTAP manages water states to enhance evaporation. Differential scanning calorimetry and Raman spectroscopy resolve bound, intermediate, and free water, with an optimized formulation designated PTAP2 displaying the highest intermediate-to-bound water ratio. This composition lowers the effective evaporation enthalpy to 1450 J g-1, corresponding to an energy efficiency of about 91 percent under standard one-sun illumination. Mechanical tests reveal that interpenetrating PAAm chains raise compressive stress in seawater to 88.8 kPa, roughly nine times higher than PTMAO alone, enabling 20 mm by 20 mm films to tolerate folding and twisting during handling and deployment.

The researchers highlight potential uses in off-grid and integrated desalination systems. Modular foam-cotton distillers equipped with PTAP are envisioned for life-raft and disaster-relief kits, where they could deliver around 50 liters m-2 week-1 of drinking water without maintenance. The group is also working on laminating PTAP onto the backsheets of photovoltaic panels to capture waste heat for combined electricity and freshwater production. Looking ahead, they indicate that the hydrogel can be recycled through solvent exchange and are exploring redox-active TMAO variants that could self-clean when subjected to nighttime voltage pulses.

Research Report:Superhydrated Zwitterionic Hydrogel with Dedicated Water Channels Enables Nonfouling Solar Desalination

Related Links
 Shanghai Jiao Tong University Journal Center
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations
 New York (AFP) Dec 13, 2025
 The United States and Mexico reached an agreement on water-sharing on Friday, after President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions. Trump said Mexico owed 800,000 acre-feet of water to the US and demanded it release a quarter of this amount by December 31 or be hit with a new five percent tariff. The Republican leader accused Mexico of violating a 1944 treaty under which the US shares water from the Colorado River in exchange for flows from the Rio Grande, which forms part of the border between ... read more
WATER WORLD
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid

 HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire

 Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help

 Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
WATER WORLD
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space

 Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics

 Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models

 Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
WATER WORLD
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather

 US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations

 Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
WATER WORLD
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study

 Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas

 Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most

 Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
WATER WORLD
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open

 China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
WATER WORLD
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town

 Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone

 Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory

 At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
WATER WORLD
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt

 Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt

 Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off

 'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
WATER WORLD
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans

 Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.