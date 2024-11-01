Earth Science News
SHAKE AND BLOW
 Satellite Data and Machine Learning Sharpen Volcano Eruption Forecasts for Earth and Venus
illustration only

Satellite Data and Machine Learning Sharpen Volcano Eruption Forecasts for Earth and Venus

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 27, 2026
 When Mauna Loa erupted in November 2022, the largest lava flow advanced directly toward Daniel K. Inouye State Highway 200, known as Saddle Road, a critical transportation corridor connecting communities on opposite sides of Hawaii's Big Island. Scientists at the time had no reliable means of predicting whether the flow would reach and block the road or stop short. New research from the University of Pittsburgh now offers tools that will give scientists far greater predictive capability when the volcano erupts again.

The advances draw on a combination of publicly and privately sourced satellite data together with machine learning algorithms developed at Pitt in collaboration with a researcher in Italy. The findings appear in the Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research.

Ian Flynn, research assistant professor in the Department of Geology and Environmental Science in Pitt's Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, was working in the lab of Professor Michael Ramsey during the 13-day eruption. As privately launched satellite data was becoming increasingly accessible to researchers, Ramsey asked whether those new sources could be combined with traditional government satellite feeds to improve eruption monitoring. Flynn took on the challenge and was able to track the lava flow front in real time as it advanced toward Saddle Road.

"The concern was that lava was making a beeline toward the road," Flynn said. "It stopped about 1.5 miles from the road."

To improve early warning capability, Flynn collaborated with Dr. Claudia Corradino of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) to apply a machine learning algorithm to thermal satellite data from Mauna Loa. The algorithm identified a measurable thermal increase one month before the eruption began. Although this signal was recognized retrospectively, the methodology establishes a framework for detecting similar precursory signals ahead of future eruptions.

"Every volcano has its own personality," Flynn said. "Yes, it's cheesy, but it's the truth. They're all different."

Flynn then sought to extract additional information from the satellite record, specifically the thickness of the lava flow itself. He reached out to Dr. Shashank Bhushan at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, who had developed analogous techniques for measuring glacier thickness. "I reached out and asked, 'can we use this methodology that you apply to glaciers and adapt it to lava flows?'" Flynn said. "He said, 'I don't know. Let's try.'"

The adaptation proved successful, providing a three-dimensional view of the eruption to complement the two-dimensional spatial tracking. "Getting visible data helped us understand where it's going," Flynn said. "Now we can also generate flow thickness and understand how much material is coming out." That volume data is critical for determining whether an eruption is intensifying or winding down.

The thermal component of the data serves additional purposes. Active flows that remain hot continue to emit hazardous gases, posing risks to anyone who might approach. Knowing precisely when lava cooled also allows researchers to more accurately characterize its chemical composition, since compositional analysis depends on the thermal history of the material.

The research also has direct implications for planetary science. Venus, which hosts numerous volcanic features, is of particular interest. Understanding how quickly lava cools under Earth's atmospheric conditions gives scientists a baseline for interpreting thermal signatures detected on other worlds. "Knowing how lava cools enables scientists to better constrain our models when we find active volcanoes on other planets," Flynn said.

The team expects that as additional satellite data continues to accumulate, understanding of the 2022 Mauna Loa event will deepen further, and lessons learned will inform monitoring strategies at other volcanoes globally. Because each volcano exhibits distinct behavior, there is unlikely to be a universal predictive model. Instead, Flynn envisions tailored monitoring systems built around the unique eruptive history and thermal characteristics of individual sites. Mauna Loa may be among the most active volcanoes on Earth, but many others pose comparable or greater risks to nearby populations and stand to benefit from similar data-fusion approaches.

Research Report:Satellite data synergy for volcano monitoring: The 2022 Mauna Loa eruption

Related Links
 University of Pittsburgh
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SHAKE AND BLOW
Russian volcano puts on display in latest eruption
 Moscow (AFP) Jan 28, 2026
 A volcano in Russia's far east on Wednesday spewed ash several kilometres into the sky, authorities said, putting on a spectacular display in its latest eruption. The Shiveluch volcano is one the largest and most active volcanoes on Russia's remote Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the most intense volcanic regions in the world. Its latest eruption produced an ash column reaching nearly 9,000 metres (29,500 feet) above sea level, the local branch of Russia's Academy of Sciences wrote on Telegram, acco ... read more
SHAKE AND BLOW
Residents warned 'crocs everywhere' after north Australia floods

 Shelter rankings and shower-timing apps: Israelis, Palestinians adjust to Iranian rockets

 Aid trucks resume crossing Egypt-Gaza border after closure

 Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Mideast war: UN experts
SHAKE AND BLOW
'Metals of the future': copper and silver flow beneath Poland's surface

 Texas A and M Team Uses Laser Light to Lift and Steer Objects in Three Dimensions

 Two step reactive sintering boosts zirconium carbide ceramic performance

 'Miracle': Europe reconnects with lost spacecraft
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hydromea and Equinor prove subsea wireless link from seabed to cloud

 Water emerges as a dangerous new war target

 Warming El Nino may return later this year: UN

 Gyroscopic wave device targets broadband ocean power
SHAKE AND BLOW
Slow boat to Ilulissat: long nights on Greenland's last ferry

 SWOT maps widespread eddies along Antarcticas coastal seas

 Spire RF sensing data maps Arctic sea ice freeboard across winter

 Antarctic sea ice improves after four years of extreme lows: US scientists
SHAKE AND BLOW
Satellite Framework Unlocks Hidden Crop Sowing and Emergence Dates at Field Scale

 Soil plastic fragments host viral webs that could reshape farming

 Philippines' 'Cockroach Lord' goes to bat for misunderstood bugs

 Trump issues order to support production of glyphosate
SHAKE AND BLOW
Researchers Identify a Stopping Phase That Governs How Large Strike-Slip Earthquakes End

 Kenya flash floods death toll rises to 45

 Flash floods in Nairobi kill 23

 Man missing in floods as France hit by record 35 days of rain
SHAKE AND BLOW
UN chief, Ghana condemn attack on peacekeepers in Lebanon

 DR Congo mine landslide death toll tops 200: government

 Madagascar's new leader in Moscow for talks with Putin

 S.Africa to deploy troops to crime hotspots within 10 days, minister says
SHAKE AND BLOW
New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level

 Brain learns faster from rare rewards than from repetition

 French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.