 Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) April 23, 2025

A tricky operation to remove a second sample of radioactive debris from inside Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant has been completed, the site operator said Wednesday.

Dangerously high radiation levels mean that removing melted fuel and other debris from the plant hit by a huge tsunami in 2011 is seen as the most daunting challenge in the decades-long decommissioning project.

Around 880 tonnes of hazardous material are inside the power station -- the site of one of history's worst nuclear accidents after the tsunami, which was triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake.

Plant operator TEPCO said its second trial debris removal operation, which began just over a week ago, "has been completed" as of Wednesday morning.

The debris was "removed from a different location from the previous sampling location" to better understand the material's "characteristics and distribution", government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

TEPCO completed its first trial removal, using a specially developed extendible device, in November.

That first sample weighing just under 0.7 grams (0.02 ounces) -- roughly equivalent to one raisin -- was delivered to a research lab near Tokyo for analysis.

"Detailed analysis of the debris collected in the first sampling" will inform future decommissioning work as TEPCO studies how to conduct a "full-scale removal", Hayashi said.

US nuclear expert Lake Barrett, a special advisor to Japan on the Fukushima clean-up, told AFP that removing more debris would be challenging but not impossible.

"We're going to find all of these complexities of almost a witch's brew down underneath there" in the reactors, Barrett said.

"They've got to develop robots we've never done before. But the fundamentals are there for the technology to do it."

Three of Fukushima's six reactors went into meltdown in 2011 after the huge tsunami swamped the facility.

In 2023, Japan began releasing into the Pacific Ocean some of the 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of treated wastewater that had been collected at the plant.

The move was endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency but China banned Japanese seafood imports as a result, and Russia later followed suit.

This month China said it had found no abnormalities in seawater and marine life samples that it independently collected near the Fukushima plant in February.

But Beijing indicated more tests would be needed before it lifts the ban.

Second debris removal trial starts at Fukushima plant
 Tokyo (AFP) April 15, 2025
 Japanese engineers began Tuesday a difficult operation to remove a second sample of radioactive debris from inside the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant. Around 880 tonnes of hazardous material are inside the site after a catastrophic tsunami caused by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered one of history's worst nuclear accidents in 2011. Removing the debris is seen as the most daunting challenge in a decades-long decommissioning project because of the dangerously high radiation levels.
Myanmar extends earthquake truce as rebels prepare to hand key city back to junta

 Mexico seeks security coordination with US over border military moves

 60,000 Myanmar students must retake exams burned in quake blaze

 Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing

 Velo3D secures five-year $15 million deal with Momentus to expand AM capabilities
Australian PM vows not to bow to Trump on national interest

 Uncovering energy inefficiencies in hydrogen production

 Coral reefs pushed to brink as bleaching crisis worsens

 Trump allows commercial fishing in vast Pacific reserve
Melting snow and ice reinforce cloud-driven cooling slowing Arctic thaw

 'Hard on the body': Canadian troops train for Arctic defense

 Head of US base in Greenland fired after Vance visit

 Yana, a 130,000-year-old baby mammoth, goes under the scalpel
Heavy metals contaminate up to 17% of world's arable land: study

 Indonesia food plan risks 'world's largest' deforestation

 Saudi 'city of roses' offers fragrant reminder of desert's beauty

 Tragic promise drove world's first Michelin-starred woman sushi chef
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood

 Downpours drench homeless survivors of Myanmar quake

 Istanbul's Hagia Sophia prepares for next big quake

 Europe flooding in 2024 worst in over a decade: report
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers

 Burkina junta says foiled plot to sow 'total chaos'

 Uganda army chief in talks with DR Congo militia

 Women protesters in G.Bissau torch Chinese-run mine
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation

 A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers

 'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
