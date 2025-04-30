Spruce forests show shared electrical response to solar eclipse

The study, published in Royal Society Open Science, reveals that older trees exhibited the earliest and most pronounced reactions, implying they store environmental memory that may play a role in communicating upcoming events to younger trees.
"This study illustrates the anticipatory and synchronized responses we observed are key to understanding how forests communicate and adapt, revealing a new layer of complexity in plant behaviour," said Professor Monica Gagliano of Southern Cross University, a co-lead author.
Employing ruggedised, low-power sensors distributed throughout a spruce forest in the Dolomites of northern Italy, the research team tracked bioelectrical activity in real time. Their recordings showed that trees gradually began synchronising their electrical signals hours ahead of the solar eclipse.
According to co-lead author Professor Alessandro Chiolerio from the Italian Institute of Technology and the University of the West of England, advanced analytical techniques were key to the findings.
"By applying advanced analytical methods-including complexity measures and quantum field theory-we have uncovered a deeper, previously unrecognised dynamic synchronisation not based on matter exchanges among trees," he said.
"We now see the forest not as a mere collection of individuals, but as an orchestra of phase correlated plants."
The researchers suggest this synchronisation resembles a form of communication among trees, likened to the so-called "wood wide web," whereby plants interact through subtle physiological or bioelectrical means rather than traditional matter exchange.
Professor Gagliano said the data highlight the importance of preserving old-growth forests.
"The fact that older trees respond first-potentially guiding the collective response of the forest-speaks volumes about their role as memory banks of past environmental events," she said.
"This discovery underscores the critical importance of protecting older forests, which serve as pillars of ecosystem resilience by preserving and transmitting invaluable ecological knowledge."
Research Report:Bioelectrical synchronisation of Picea abies trees during a Solar Eclipse
Related Links
Southern Cross University
Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Four dead, 13 injured in Algeria landslide
Vietnam village starts over with climate defences after landslide
Second Fukushima debris removal trial complete
Thailand to test disaster alerts after quake criticism
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications
British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
New Zealand, Phillippines sign troops deal in 'deteriorating' strategic environment
China says US deep-sea mining plan 'violates international law'
UK water sector faces massive upgrade costs
Canadian firm makes first bid for international seabed mining license
Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
Summer 2024 was Lapland's warmest in 2,000 years: study
Ice cores from tropics challenge Holocene temperature models
Melting glaciers at the end of the Ice Age may have sped up continental drift, fueled volcanic eruptions
|
Elitist no more, caviar is turning casual
Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile
Iraq farmers turn to groundwater to boost desert yield
Chinese tea hub branches into coffee as tastes change
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast
Hundreds of buildings damaged, dozens injured in 6.3 Ecuador quake
Philippine typhoon victims remember day Pope Francis brought hope
Still reeling a year on, Brazil's Porto Alegre fears next flood
Sudan paramilitaries shell famine-hit camp, kill over 20
Nigeria court orders seizure of 73 properties linked to Chinese scam suspects
China and Kenya pledge to upgrade ties, oppose tariffs
Niger says jihadists kill 12 soldiers near Mali border
Sunscreen and shelter strategies may have shielded early humans from solar radiation
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
'Toxic beauty': Rise of 'looksmaxxing' influencers
A visual pathway in the brain may do more than recognize objects
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters