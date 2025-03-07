Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Sri Lanka signs $2.5b debt deal with Japan
Sri Lanka signs $2.5b debt deal with Japan
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Colombo (AFP) Mar 7, 2025

Sri Lanka signed a deal with Japan Friday to restructure $2.5 billion in loans, marking the first agreement with official creditors who had pledged debt relief to the cash-strapped nation last year.

Japan said it was granting concessions on a 369.45 billion yen ($2.5 billion) loan under a comprehensive debt treatment plan, which the International Monetary Fund considers essential for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

"The development of Sri Lanka, which is located at a strategic point in the Indian Ocean, is essential for the stability and prosperity of the entire Indo-Pacific region," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Japan intends to further contribute to the sustainable development of Sri Lanka."

Colombo's finance ministry said Tokyo had played a "pivotal role" in helping Sri Lanka restructure its debt.

"Its leadership, commitment, and constructive engagement have been instrumental in helping Sri Lanka navigate the challenges of economic recovery," the ministry said in a statement.

Sri Lanka announced last June that it had reached an understanding with all its bilateral lenders to delay repayments until 2028.

Formal agreements were delayed due to protracted negotiations, making Friday's deal with Japan the first with an official creditor of the South Asian nation.

China remains Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender, accounting for $4.66 billion of the $10.58 billion borrowed from other nations. Japan is the second-largest, with just over $2.5 billion in loans.

Sri Lanka had concluded debt deals with the Export-Import Bank of China and the China Development Bank last year.

Japan is the first country in the 17-member Official Creditor Committee (OCC) of Sri Lanka to ink a debt deal, Sri Lankan officials said. Beijing is not a member of the OCC.

The government of leftist President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, which came to power in September, had hoped to finalise debt deals before the end of last year.

The island nation defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports, such as food and fuel.

Its economy has since recovered following an IMF rescue package and the implementation of austerity measures aimed at repairing the government's ruined finances.

In November, Dissanayake announced that Sri Lanka would honour a deal secured by his predecessor to restructure $12.55 billion in international sovereign bonds, a key condition for maintaining the $2.9 billion, four-year IMF bailout loan.

A majority of private creditors to the South Asian nation agreed in September to a 27 percent haircut on their loans.

Sri Lanka secured its IMF bailout in 2023 after doubling taxes, withdrawing energy subsidies, and raising the prices of essential goods to shore up state revenue.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Hong Kong firm offloads Panama ports after Trump pressure
 Panama City (AFP) Mar 5, 2025
 Under fierce pressure from US President Donald Trump, Hong Kong firm Hutchison said Tuesday it had agreed to sell its lucrative Panama Canal ports to a US-led consortium. CK Hutchison Holdings said it would offload a 90-percent stake in the Panama Ports Company (PPC) and sell a slew of other non-Chinese ports to a group led by giant asset manager BlackRock. The sellers will receive $19 billion in cash, the company said in a statement. Hutchison subsidiary PPC has for decades run ports at Bal ... read more
TRADE WARS
Israel halts humanitarian aid; 116 killed in Gaza since ceasefire

 Tens of thousands rally against leader of flood-hit Spain region

 US to deploy nearly 3,000 additional troops to southern border

 UK minister resigns over overseas aid cut
TRADE WARS
China says plans to cut steel output amid overcapacity

 UN says new plastics pollution talks set for August

 Metal Produced in Space Returns to Earth for Testing

 Indonesian nickel producer to build $1.8 bn plant
TRADE WARS
Melting ice could slow vital Antarctic ocean current: study

 Swedish police open 'sabotage' probe over Gotland water supply damage

 Harnessing Fog for Water Supply in the World's Driest Regions

 Climate crisis revives Soviet hydro plan in Central Asia
TRADE WARS
Study reveals how Earth's orbit controls ice ages

 Giant ice sheets shaped Earth's evolution by altering ocean chemistry

 'All eyes on Arctic': Canada boosts its northern force

 'All eyes on Arctic': Canada boosts its northern force
TRADE WARS
Vietnam drags feet over 'urgent' pollution problem

 Cognac on the rocks: industry seeks French govt help from Chinese tariffs

 EU eyes stricter food import rules in agriculture policy review

 Bordeaux wine harvest drops to lowest level since 1991
TRADE WARS
Niger's 2024 floods killed 400, affected 1.5 mn: toll

 Cyclone death toll rises to four on La Reunion

 Court overturns New Zealand White Island eruption conviction

 Shifting tales renew pressure on Spain flood region leader
TRADE WARS
Guinea opens appeal of former defence minister Diane

 Ugandan army deploys to town in northeast DR Congo

 Jihadist ambush kills 11 soldiers in north Niger

 UN authorises evacuation of staff families from Burundi
TRADE WARS
Pentagon orders removal of pro-diversity online content

 The quest to extend human life is both fascinating and fraught with moral peril

 New play takes on OpenAI drama and AI's existential questions

 Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.