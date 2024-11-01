Sunlight process turns plastic waste into acetic acid



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 09, 2026



Researchers at the University of Waterloo have developed a sunlight-driven process that converts plastic waste, including microplastics, into acetic acid, the main component of vinegar. The approach is designed to address plastic pollution while producing a valuable chemical without adding extra carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

The team uses a bio-inspired cascade photocatalysis system based on iron single atoms embedded in carbon nitride. This material mimics how certain fungi deploy enzymes to break down organic matter and, under sunlight, drives a sequence of reactions that degrades plastic polymers in water into acetic acid with high selectivity.

The reaction proceeds in aqueous conditions, making it directly relevant for treating plastic and microplastic pollution in rivers, lakes and oceans. Because the process attacks plastics at the molecular level, it offers a route to prevent the long-term accumulation of microplastics in aquatic environments.

In their study, the researchers show that the system can upcycle several common plastic types, including PVC, PP, PE and PET. The method remains effective when different plastics are mixed, which is a typical feature of real-world waste streams and a major challenge for conventional recycling technologies.

Acetic acid produced in this way can be used in food production, chemical manufacturing and energy-related applications, turning a waste problem into a source of industrial feedstock. The process also avoids the emissions associated with plastic incineration, supporting more circular and lower-carbon approaches to materials management.

The work received early-stage support from a joint seed fund from the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology and the Water Institute, reflecting its alignment with broader sustainability priorities at the university. It contributes to the University of Waterloo's Global Futures initiative, which promotes research on sustainable, circular solutions to global environmental challenges.

Coauthor and Water Institute executive director Roy Brouwer noted that the innovation appears promising from both business and societal perspectives, citing the potential financial and economic benefits of converting plastic waste into a marketable product. Lead investigator Dr. Yimin Wu, a professor of mechanical and mechatronics engineering and the Tang Family Chair in New Energy Materials and Sustainability, emphasized that the method relies on abundant and free solar energy to break down pollutants without increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the technology is currently demonstrated at laboratory scale, the researchers foresee pathways to scale it into solar-powered systems for recycling and environmental remediation. They plan to further improve the photocatalytic upcycling platform through engineering of the catalyst materials and manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency, stability and practicality in real-world conditions.

Research Report:Bio-Inspired Cascade Photocatalysis on Fe Single-Atom Carbon Nitride Upcycles Plastic Wastes for Effective Acetic Acid Production



