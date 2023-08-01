Thousands urged to evacuate in southern Japan ahead of typhoon

Typhoon Khanun was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 162 kilometres (100 miles) an hour as it crossed the Pacific Ocean and was expected to start battering the Okinawa region late Tuesday.
Cities across Okinawa issued non-mandatory evacuation orders to at least 370,000 people as the Japan Meteorological Agency warned waves of up to 12-metres (39-feet) high could pummel the group of islands.
The agency said in its 0100 GMT update that the storm, which it described as "very strong" and "large", was about 240 kilometres southeast of the regional capital of Naha.
Officials in Naha urged vulnerable residents to move to more secure locations in anticipation of strong winds and heavy rain.
"Many people stay at home because their houses are concrete," a disaster management official at the Okinawa regional government told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"But we are asking people who live alone or in wooden houses in low-lying areas to consider seeking shelter before the typhoon gets bad."
More than 500 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, while regional ferry and bus services were suspended ahead of the typhoon, national broadcaster NHK reported.
Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said more than 74,000 passengers in total would be affected by flight cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
At least 11 killed, 27 missing in Beijing rainstorms
'Silk of peace' weaves new bonds in post-quake Turkey
Battling drug crisis, Iraq searches for cure
Spain court finds Swedish firm not liable for disaster costs
Imaging shows how solar-powered microbes turn CO2 into bioplastic
For decades, artist Eduardo Kac has been laser-focused on sending hologram project into space
Goddard, Wallops Engineers Test Printed Electronics in Space
Optimum Technologies unveils innovative spacecraft facility in Northern Virginia
N. Atlantic ocean temperature sets record high: US agency
UN weighs Great Barrier Reef reprieve for Australia
Global warming will cause more multiyear La Nina events: study
Mineral-rich nodules and the battle over mining the deep sea
Earlier and earlier high-Arctic spring replaced by extreme year-to-year variation
How a delayed Antarctic melt season reduces albedo feedback
Another step forward in radiocarbon dating and understanding of Earth climate and environmental processes during glacial times
Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060
|
Spain worries over 'lifeless land' amid creeping desertification
In Costa Rica, saving seeds to feed future generations
SatSure Partners with Rabo Partnerships to Revolutionize Cash Flow-based Lending for Smallholder Farmers
Ukraine lacks defences against Russian strikes: Putin offers grain to Africa
Litli-Hrutur eruption seen from space
Thousands urged to evacuate in southern Japan ahead of typhoon
China issues red alert for torrential rain in Beijing
Typhoon knocks out power in southern Japan
Mali army says one soldier dead in attack
Soldiers say they have detained Niger's president in apparent coup
16 killed as homes hit in Khartoum air, artillery strikes
US blacklists officials who helped Wagner Group enter Mali
Indigenous chiefs demand action from Brazil govt on land rights
New insights into the origin of the Indo-European languages
Vibrating vests translate music for deaf concertgoers
Gullah Geechee, descendants of enslaved, fight to protect US island
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters