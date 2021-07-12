. Earth Science News .
SHAKE AND BLOW
To predict underwater volcano eruptions, scientist looks at images from space
 by Staff Writers
 Hiroshima, Japan (SPX) Jul 12, 2021

This photo shows a sample of the (Fe + Al)/Si distribution as a volcanic activity index from May 16 to June 25 around Nishinoshima Island: (a) May 16-23, 2020, (b) May 24-31, 2020, (c) June 1-8, 2020, (d) June 9-16, 2020, (e) June 17-24, 2020, (f) June 25-July 2, 2020. It is mapped by applying the equation ((Fe+Al)/Si)=45.4(x)?13.3 to the SGLI data. From this, it can be seen that during this period, the distribution on the northeastern part of the island rises, and then the discoloration gradually progresses to the sea area around the island, before it disappears. Nishinoshima Island is located approximately 1,000 km south of Tokyo, Japan. The original data used for this product have been supplied by JAXA's JASMES (JAXA Satellite Monitoring for Environmental Studies).

A new study suggests sea discoloration data obtained from satellite images as a novel criterion in predicting if eruption looms for an underwater volcano. There have been frequent eruptions of submarine volcanoes in recent years. The past two years alone recorded the explosions of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia, White Island in New Zealand, and Nishinoshima Island in Japan. Observing signs of volcanic unrest is crucial in providing life-saving information and ensuring that air and maritime travel are safe in the area.

Although predicting when a volcano will erupt can be difficult as each behaves differently, scientists are on the lookout for these telltale signs: heightened seismic activity, expansion of magma pools, increases in volcanic gas release, and temperature rises.

For submarine volcanoes, Yuji Sakuno, remote sensing specialist and associate professor at Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering, proposed a new indicator - sea color.

The relationship between the chemical composition of discolored seawater and volcanic activity has been known for a long time. Still, there have been very few quantitative studies that used remote sensing to explore it. And among these few studies, only the reflectance pattern of discolored seawater has been analyzed.

"This is an extremely challenging research result for predicting volcanic disasters that have frequently occurred in various parts of the world in recent years using a new index called sea color," Sakuno said.

"I was the first in the world to propose the relationship between the sea color information obtained from satellites and the chemical composition around submarine volcanoes."

The findings of the study are published in the April 2021 issue of the journal Water.

Sakuno explained that volcanoes release chemicals depending on their activity, and these can change the color of the surrounding water. A higher proportion of iron can cause a yellow or brown discoloration, while increased aluminum or silicon can stain the water with white splotches.

One problem, however, is that sunlight can also play tricks on sea color. The study looked at how past research that chromatically analyzed hot spring water overcame this hurdle and fixed brightness issues. A relational model between seawater color and chemical composition was developed using the XYZ colorimetric system.

Sakuno examined images of Nishinoshima Island captured last year by Japan's GCOM-C SGLI and Himawari-8 satellites. Himawari-8 was used to observe volcanic activity and GCOM-C SGLI to get sea color data. GCOM-C SGLI's short observation cycle - it takes pictures of the ocean every 2-3 days - and high spatial resolution of 250 m makes it an ideal choice for monitoring.

Using the new indicator, Sakuno checked satellite data from January to December 2020 and was able to pick up signs of looming volcanic unrest in Nishinoshima Island approximately a month before it even started.

"In the future, I would like to establish a system that can predict volcanic eruptions with higher accuracy in cooperation with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the Maritime Security Agency, which is monitoring submarine volcanoes, and related research," he said.

Research paper


Related Links
 Hiroshima University
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SHAKE AND BLOW
Philippines on alert for another volcano eruption as thousands flee
 Manila (AFP) July 4, 2021
 Philippine scientists warned Sunday a volcano south of Manila could erupt again "anytime soon" as toxic gas emissions hit a record high and thousands more people in vulnerable communities left their homes. Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake, has been discharging sulphur dioxide for the past week, creating a haze over Manila and several surrounding provinces, and prompting health warnings. Nearly 4,500 people have left their homes since authorities called for evacuations of high-risk ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Better weather warnings could save 23,000 lives: UN

 Japan landslide toll rises to 9

 Florida condo death toll 32, Storm Elsa complicates search

 Survivor window closing in Japan landslide as death toll reaches seven
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tencent to use facial ID to snag China's late-night child gamers

 Energy production at Mutriku remains constant even if the wave force increases

 Defense Dept. cancels $10 billion JEDI cloud contract given to Microsoft

 A touch of sun heats up material scieces at ESTEC

SHAKE AND BLOW
Ethiopia's controversial mega-dam

 Nile dam deal between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan is possible, UN says

 Israel, Jordan agree on major water sale, Palestinian trade

 UN draft resolution calls on Ethiopia to cease filling mega-dam
SHAKE AND BLOW
Canada's Inuit advocate Mary Simon a fierce defender of her people

 Wind, climate caused record melt of Arctic's 'Last Ice Area'

 UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

 Mountaintop glacier ice disappearing in tropics around the world
SHAKE AND BLOW
Indian food delivery giant Zomato eyes $1.3bn IPO

 Colorado ranchers face not just drought but rising social pressures

 Spanish govt in rib-eye rumble as minister attacks meat industry

 Scientists remotely control plant's pores with light
SHAKE AND BLOW
5.9 magnitude quake hits California-Nevada border

 Five dead after Tajikistan quake

 To predict underwater volcano eruptions, scientist looks at images from space

 Storm Elsa batters Cuba as it heads toward Florida Keys
SHAKE AND BLOW
Marines deploy team to U.S. Embassy in Eswatini amid turmoil

 10 killed, hundreds displaced in Gambia storm

 France to start closing military bases in Mali by year-end: Macron

 Ethiopia slams Arab League 'meddling' on Nile mega-dam
SHAKE AND BLOW
Archaeologists unveil grand building near Jerusalem's Western Wall

 Human body size fluctuated in response to climate change over last million years

 Kids learn language faster than adults because of how people speak to them

 A new type of Homin unknown to science








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.