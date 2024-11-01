Tundra fire surge reshapes Arctic landscape

An international team from Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Romania and the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Toolik Field Station investigated long-term fire history in Arctic Alaska. Lead author Angelica Feurdean, a senior researcher at Goethe University, said the group used a multidisciplinary approach to understand how vegetation, moisture and fire have changed together over millennia.
To reconstruct past wildfire activity, the researchers collected half-meter peat cores from tundra soils at nine locations north of the Brooks Range, along the Dalton Highway between Toolik Lake and the Franklin Bluffs. Each core contained layers of charcoal, pollen and remains of plants and microbes that record environmental conditions through time.
The team measured the abundance of charcoal and biological material in each layer and used radiocarbon and lead dating to determine their ages. These measurements allowed the scientists to infer past fire activity, dominant vegetation types and surface moisture conditions over thousands of years.
Material in the peat cores extended back roughly 3,000 years to about 1000 B.C., with charcoal records indicating low fire activity during the first two millennia. Fire occurrence rose modestly between about A.D. 1000 and 1200 as tundra soils began to dry, then declined to lower levels again for the following 700 years.
Fire activity began to increase around 1900, and by 1950 it had reached levels not previously seen in the record as peat soils became drier and woody shrubs expanded. Activity continued to rise through 2015, the year the cores were collected, as drying conditions persisted.
The scientists compared this long-term record with modern satellite observations by pairing charcoal evidence with remote sensing data. Satellite records confirmed a marked increase in fire activity since the latter half of the 20th century, with particularly frequent fires in the late 1960s, 1990 and the 2000s through 2010s.
Randy Fulweber, a co-author and geographic information systems and remote sensing manager at UAF's Toolik Field Station, said combining charcoal records with satellite data provided new insight into how intensely recent fires are burning. Evidence from recent large fires, Fulweber said "may be indicative of these fires burning hotter, consuming more fuel and leaving behind less charcoal."
"It may suggest a shifting fire regime, one in which fires are really burning hot," he said.
Feurdean said the study shows that long-term ecological links are now amplifying fire behavior. "The interlinked changes across millennia mean recent fires are indicators of a system undergoing rapid transformation," Feurdean said.
Fulweber noted that the collaboration at Toolik Field Station made it possible to integrate paleoecology, GIS and remote sensing expertise in a single project. He said this kind of multidisciplinary work helps identify emerging changes in Arctic ecosystems and raises new questions about how tundra landscapes will respond to continued warming.
Research Report:Fire activity in the northern Arctic tundra now exceeds late Holocene levels, driven by increasing dryness and shrub expansion
Related Links
University of Alaska Fairbanks
Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Sri Lankan lawmakers to meet to fast-track cyclone aid
HK fire death toll climbs to 160; UN troubled by Hong Kong clampdown after fire
Indonesians reeling from flood devastation plea for global help
Former Iraqi president Salih picked as new UNHCR chief
Digital twin successfully launched and deployed into space
Engineered interlayers boost satellite insulation and flexible electronics
Bible 1.0: How Ancient Canon Became Our First Large Language Models
Light driven process prints biocompatible plastic electrodes
Weak La Nina reshapes Pacific sea levels and seasonal weather
US says Mexico agrees to water treaty obligations
Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection
Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction
Thousands of glaciers to melt each year by mid-century: study
Greenland mantle heat map sharpens outlook for rising seas
Where Antarctic Ice Melt Will Raise Seas the Most
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels
|
Kennedy's health movement turns on Trump administration over pesticides
Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality
Women sommeliers are cracking male-dominated wine world open
China to impose anti-dumping EU pork duties for five years
Flash floods kill 21 in Moroccan coastal town
Anguished Sri Lankans queue for care after deadly cyclone
Gaza civil defence says 16 dead as heavy rains batter territory
At least 20 dead in eastern Bolivia floods
200 W.African troops aiding Benin in post-coup 'clean-up': govt
Benin president says situation 'under control' after coup attempt
Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off
'Several' deaths in thwarted Benin coup: government
Indonesia floods were 'extinction level' for rare orangutans
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life
Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights
Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters