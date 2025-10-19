U.S. announces seventh strike on an alleged drug boat

Hegseth said in a statement on social media that the strike was conducted at the direction of the president on a vessel allegedly affiliated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional, a militant political group in Colombia that has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States for decades.
"The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics," Hegseth said.
"There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike -- which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed, and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike."
Hegseth shared video of the strike, which showed the boat getting hit and erupting into smoke and flame.
With the three latest deaths, the U.S. has killed at least 32 people in strikes on alleged drug boats -- mostly against vessels off the coast of Venezuela.
The strikes have raised concerns of escalating conflict leading to war with Venezuela, according to reports.
The Trump administration has been increasing the presence of U.S. troops in the Caribbean as he considers military action inside Venezuela, while Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has started to mobilize volunteer militias.
"We are certainly looking at land now, because we've got the sea very well under control," Trump told reporters Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., filed a bipartisan bill Friday that aims to prevent the Trump administration from entering a full-throated war with Venezuela. Critics of the Trump administration's actions have expressed that only Congress can declare war.
"They had a very hard time explaining to us ... the legal rationale for doing this and the constitutionality of doing it," Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."
"The brief we got had a tremendous number of holes in it, and they had to go round and around to give us the legal rationale for doing this."
Related Links
21st Century Pirates
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Unexploded bombs pose 'enormous' risks in Gaza, NGO warns
300 airlifted out of villages in Alaska after typhoon, floods
Survivors in flood-hit Mexico need food, fear more landslides
Divine deterrence could support modern sustainability goals
In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
Japan urges united G7 as US describes Beijing's rare earths move as 'China vs world'
EU working with G7 partners on response to China rare earth controls
Anomalous metallic state discovered between superconductivity and insulation
Manta rays may dive over a kilometer deep to chart ocean routes
Rain in the Sahara? UIC researchers predict a wetter future for the desert
World's coral reefs crossing survival limit: global experts
Hotter climate drives more intense rainfall across Japan
Antarctic marine viruses under scrutiny as researchers map unknowns of polar ecosystems
Patagonian ice sheet followed its own climatic rhythm
Scientists probe Tajik glacier for clues to climate resistance
Large fluctuations in sea level occurred throughout the last ice age
|
China says 'no winners' in trade war after cooking oil threat
New Zealand accused of 'climate denial' over new methane targets
US soybean farmers battered by trade row with China
Sweden to establish emergency grain stocks in north
Magnitude 6.1 quake hits southern Philippines
Indonesia volcano erupts, belching ash into night sky
At least 64 dead, 65 missing in Mexico floods; Spain's Valencia region on red alert for torrential rain
Shake truck helps Californians prepare for massive quake
Army colonel set to be sworn in as Madagascar president
Madagascar military unit seizes power after president impeached
African Data Drive launches to guide sustainable development across the continent
Crowds flock for an audience with Madagascar's new military leader
Jane Goodall's final wish: blast Trump, Musk and Putin to space
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91
Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival
Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters