Earth Science News
ABOUT US
 Jane Goodall's final wish: blast Trump, Musk and Putin to space
Jane Goodall's final wish: blast Trump, Musk and Putin to space
 By Issam AHMED
 Washington (AFP) Oct 8, 2025

It's like the opposite of naming your dream dinner party guests.

In a Netflix interview aired posthumously, Jane Goodall, who died last week at 91, said she'd gladly send Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Benjamin Netanyahu off the planet in a SpaceX rocket.

Clips from the show "Famous Last Words" have since gone viral with tens of millions of views, drawing praise but also some scorn for the legendary primatologist, and even sparking debate over whether the footage was real or AI-generated.

Netflix said she filmed the interview in March with the understanding that it would not be released until after her death.

"Do you have people that you don't like?" host Brad Falchuk asked Goodall, who began the interview by sipping a glass of whiskey -- her pre-talk ritual to keep her voice supple.

"Absolutely, there are people I don't like, and I would like to put them on one of Musk's spaceships and send them all off to the planet he's sure he's going to discover," she replied.

Musk, the world's richest person, has made it his life's mission to colonize Mars and make humanity a "multiplanetary species."

Goodall added that Musk would "be the host, and you can imagine who I'd put on that spaceship."

"Along with Musk would be Trump, and some of Trump's real supporters, and then I would put Putin in there, and I would put President Xi -- I'd certainly put Netanyahu in there, and his far-right government. Put them all on that spaceship and send them off."

The conversation then turned to aggression in chimpanzees and whether the men she'd named were "alphas."

Goodall said among chimps there are two kinds of alpha: those who rely on brute force and burn out quickly, and those who build alliances and endure.

Her research, she said, convinced her that aggression is innate to both chimps and humans, who share nearly 99 percent of their DNA.

"But I truly believe that most people are decent," she said.

Goodall closed the interview with a message of hope -- and a warning to those who would harm "Mother Nature."

"If you want to save what is still beautiful in this world, if you want to save the planet for the future generations, your grandchildren, their grandchildren, then think about the actions you take each day," she said.

She added that she believed in life beyond death and that "consciousness survives."

"I can't tell you what you will find when you leave planet Earth, but I want you to know that your life on planet Earth will make some difference in the kind of life that you find after you die."

Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91
 Washington (AFP) Oct 1, 2025
 British primatologist Jane Goodall, who transformed the study of chimpanzees and became one of the world's most revered wildlife advocates, has died at the age of 91, her institute announced Wednesday. Goodall "died peacefully in her sleep while in Los Angeles" on a speaking tour of the United States, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a statement on Instagram. In a final video posted before her death, Goodall, clad in her trademark green, told an audience: "Some of us could say 'Bonjour,' some ... read more
ABOUT US
Rescuers scramble to deliver aid after deadly Nepal, India floods

 Israel intercepts 13 vessels of humanitarian flotilla heading for Gaza

 In India's Mumbai, the largest slum in Asia is for sale

 Landslide kills at least 15 bus passengers in northern India
ABOUT US
Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion

 Light-driven control of topological structures unlocks new path for ultrafast memory

 Three-dimensional skyrmions open new path to data storage and neuromorphic computing

 New theory transforms understanding of nanoscale heat transport
ABOUT US
Bangladesh deploys warships to protect prized hilsa fish

 Deep-sea mining poses new threat to sharks, rays and ghost sharks

 Pacific islands youth group wins prize for climate legal action

 Satellite partnership advances AquaWatch water quality monitoring
ABOUT US
Researchers wake up microbes trapped in permafrost for thousands of years

 Carbon feedback loops could plunge Earth into deep freeze

 Antarctic sea ice hits its third-lowest winter peak on record

 Swiss glaciers shrank by a quarter in past decade: study
ABOUT US
Biodegradable microplastics disrupt soil carbon balance and microbial life

 Farming transformed mammal communities worldwide over 50,000 years

 Extreme rains hit India's premier Darjeeling tea estates

 'Veggie burgers' face grilling in EU parliament
ABOUT US
Philippines quake kills dozens as injured overwhelm hospitals

 Wildlife flee as floods swamp Indian parks

 Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry

 Record flooding hits Vietnam with 8 killed; Stranded hikers rescued near Everest
ABOUT US
'Dozens' of civilians killed in Niger airstrikes: witnesses

 WFP warns of 'catastophic conditions' in Somalia as funding dwindles

 Year after northern Nigeria floods, survivors left high and dry

 In Simandou mountains, Guinea prepares to cash in on iron ore
ABOUT US
World-renowned chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91

 Morocco High Atlas whistle language strives for survival

 Oldest practice of smoke-dried mummification traced to Asia Pacific hunter gatherers

 AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.