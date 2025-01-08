Earth Science News
WATER WORLD
 A quarter of freshwater species face extinction: study
A quarter of freshwater species face extinction: study
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris (AFP) Jan 8, 2025

A quarter of freshwater animals, including fish, insects and crustaceans, are at high risk of extinction due to threats including pollution, dams and farming, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

Freshwater -- including rivers, aquifers, lakes and wetlands -- covers less than one percent of Earth's surface but hosts more than 10 percent of known species, including half of fish and one-third of vertebrates.

This diversity supports the livelihoods of billions of people and provides a bulwark against climate change but is under "substantial stress", says the study published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Nature.

A new assessment covering more than 23,000 freshwater species found that 24 percent overall were threatened with extinction, with variations among the groups studied.

Some 30 percent of decapods -- such as shrimps, crabs and crayfish -- were at risk, compared with 26 percent of fish, 23 percent of tetrapods including frogs and reptiles, and 16 percent of odonates like dragonflys.

Since 1500, some 89 freshwater species have reportedly become extinct, with another 178 suspected of meeting the same fate.

These figures are likely to be an underestimate, the authors wrote, because so little is known about certain species.

There "is urgency to act quickly to address threats to prevent further species declines and losses", they wrote.

Pollution, dams and water extraction, land-use changes and farming, invasive species and disease, climate change and extreme weather were the primary threats to freshwater species.

The decline of freshwater sources occurs "generally out of sight and out of mind, despite the importance" of these critical habitats and climate regulators.

Some 35 percent of wetlands like marshes, swamps and pools was lost between 1970 and 2015, a rate three times faster than forests, the study said.

Around one-third of rivers over 1,000 kilometres long (620 miles) are no longer free-flowing over their full length, it added.

"Until recently, the freshwater realm has not been given the same priority as the terrestrial and marine realms in global environmental governance," the authors wrote.

Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WATER WORLD
Kazakhstan says deal with Uzbekistan will improve water sharing
 Astana, Kazakhstan (AFP) Jan 7, 2025
 Kazakhstan on Tuesday announced a deal with neighbouring Uzbekistan on measuring levels in the Syr Darya River, a key waterway in an arid region where water shortages are expected to worsen. The two neighbours lie in Central Asia, a region that the UN says is more affected by climate change than the global average, and where water shortages are a regular source of tension between countries. The Syr Darya flows through four Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekist ... read more
WATER WORLD
Mexicans offered $1,300 to hand in a machine gun

 UN warns of shelter needs in Gaza after hypothermia deaths

 Mayotte families left homeless by cyclone leave shelters

 Japan's Wajima craftmakers see hope in disaster-hit region
WATER WORLD
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
WATER WORLD
Kazakhstan says deal with Uzbekistan will improve water sharing

 Vanuatu gears up for snap general election next week

 An abundant phytoplankton feeds a global network of marine microbes

 India to monitor China's mega Tibet dam plan
WATER WORLD
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study

 Chilean president makes historic visit to South Pole

 ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 Warmer winter melts incomes of China's ice cutters
WATER WORLD
I.Coast mining firm to receive fertiliser cargo: Abidjan port

 Blooming hard: Taiwan's persimmon growers struggle

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 China's frigid northeast thrives on 'little potato' tourism boom
WATER WORLD
Quake in China's Tibet kills 95 with tremors felt in Nepal, India

 Rescuers search for survivors after quake in China's Tibet kills at least 126

 Series of Ethiopia earthquakes trigger evacuations

 Number of cyclones not increasing, but intensity is, data shows
WATER WORLD
Lost boy survives five days in Zimbabwe park teeming with lions

 Guinea junta leader says 2025 a 'crucial electoral year'

 Senegal president says no more 'foreign military presence from 2025'

 10 civilians killed in 'accidential' Nigerian army strike
WATER WORLD
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold

 Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.