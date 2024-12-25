Earth Science News
ABOUT US
 Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
Catholics hold muted Christmas mass in Indonesia's Sharia stronghold
 By Dessy SAGITA
 Banda Aceh, Indonesia (AFP) Dec 25, 2024

With flickering candles and the sound of organs, hundreds of Catholics held a muted Christmas Eve mass in Indonesia's Aceh province, the only one under ultraconservative Islamic law in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Christmas decorations are not allowed on the streets of Aceh -- the only Indonesian province to implement strict Sharia law that includes punishments like flogging -- where 98 percent are Muslim and just 6,000 Catholics live.

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church, built almost 100 years ago by Dutch colonial rulers and the only one in the provincial capital Banda Aceh, was allowed to hold a ceremony Tuesday evening for a crowd of 500 faithful.

"I don't find any difficulty in terms of relationship with believers of other religions. So far, the religious tolerance here is excellent," the church's pastor, Father Agustinus Padang, told AFP.

Aceh has been widely criticised by rights groups for punishments of moral offences under the strict law, such as public canings for alleged adultery.

But the province's special autonomy excludes non-Muslims from those, and Catholicism is one of the nominally secular country's six official religions.

The church, located in the heart of the city and a stone's throw away from the grand mosque, is bare of any Christmas ornaments on its exterior.

A tight security presence of more than a dozen police and soldiers was also visible because of several attacks against Christians in Indonesia in recent years.

But inside the colonial-style church, worshippers celebrated with a tall Christmas tree, fairy lights, and a choir singing the Indonesian version of "Holy Night".

The sound of the Islamic call to prayer echoed around the church while preparations were underway for the Christmas celebration.

- 'Always feel safe' -

Catholics in the city prefer a muted celebration that focuses on self-reflection, so Christmas paraphernalia was only put up 24 hours before the big day, according to church administrator Baron Ferryson Pandiangan.

"Catholics in Banda Aceh assimilate well with other religions, despite the rules that Aceh must be managed with Islamic sharia law. It doesn't bother us at all," Pandiangan said.

Despite improvements in religious harmony, being a minority in the overwhelmingly Muslim region is not without challenges.

There are only 19 Catholic churches in Aceh, while Protestants have more than 180 churches.

Catholics mix with believers of other religions in Banda Aceh, partly bonded by the shared trauma of the devastating 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, which killed around 60,000 people in the city alone.

Their Sacred Heart church was affected by the giant waves, becoming flooded with thick mud while the initial earthquake destroyed parts of its walls.

Every year on December 26, the churchgoers congregate to mark the tragic event and pray for the victims.

While the Christmas celebration is less festive than in other parts of the world, worshippers still welcome the joy in the church that has become their little oasis.

"I always feel safe and comfortable to worship here because the security is tight," worshipper Lisbetty Purba told AFP.

The 35-year-old housewife said when she moved to Banda Aceh four years ago from neighbouring North Sumatra province, where many Christians live, she was worried about the rules she had to follow, but soon realised her worries were unfounded.

"I really love living here, I met good neighbours who are kind to me," she said.

"The key is communication and willingness to share."

Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ABOUT US
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 18, 2024
 As holiday travelers pack for seasonal trips, airlines are exploring new ideas to address rising environmental concerns. Among them is weight-based pricing, a concept recently studied by the University of New Hampshire. The study assessed passenger opinions on whether weighing both personal baggage and body weight could lead to reduced carbon emissions. While the concept met resistance, some travelers, particularly those committed to environmental sustainability, showed willingness to consider it. ... read more
ABOUT US
Blogs to Bluesky: social media shifts responses after 2004 tsunami

 Ecuador's leader orders stepped-up search for missing adolescents

 Sri Lanka navy rescues boat of 100 Rohingya refugees

 Macron extends visit to cyclone-hit Mayotte after locals vent anger
ABOUT US
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 Secretive game developer codes hit 'Balatro' in Canadian prairie province

 New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials

 HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
ABOUT US
New study highlights critical decline in shark and ray populations since 1970

 Saving the mysterious African manatee at Cameroon hotspot

 Surface-based sonar system could rapidly map the ocean floor at high resolution

 Researchers propose carbon capture in fish farms as a climate solution
ABOUT US
ESA and NASA collaborate to track Greenland ice sheet melting

 One of the largest glacial floods ever documented observed in Greenland

 Seals use icebergs as essential platforms in glacier ecosystems

 Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
ABOUT US
Russia-Ukraine War's unexpected casualties: Hungry people in distant nations

 Early warning system aims to curb locust swarms

 The energy return on investment of global agriculture

 Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat
ABOUT US
The tsunami detection buoys safeguarding lives in Thailand

 Mayotte cyclone likely to have killed 'dozens' not '1000s'; Mozambique death toll rises to 120

 Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava

 Large earthquake hits battered Vanuatu
ABOUT US
Mali junta renames colonial French street names

 Official says Liberia to begin war crimes trials in next five years

 Digital Earth Africa launches coastal monitoring tool for informed decision making

 Macron sees new role for French military base in Djibouti
ABOUT US
Travelers consider weight-based airfares for sustainable flights

 US passes defense bill banning gender care for minors; UK to compensate LGBTQ veterans sacked

 Earliest ritual space in southwest asia discovered in Galilee cave

 Traces of 10000-year-old rice beer unearthed at neolithic site in China
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.